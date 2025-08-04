The events that have been transpiring in Serbia over the last few months are a clear example of a planned Color Revolution aimed at overthrowing the government without holding elections, completely undermining the democratic process and the will of the Serbian people.

The same efforts, supported by traitors within the government institutions of the Republic of Türkiye, were ongoing in 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as a sovereign leader who is held by the Turkish people in the highest esteem and occupies a golden page in Turkish history books, successfully won against the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

They attacked Erdoğan because he embodies a sovereign and patriotic leadership style and does not take orders from foreign powers. He always puts the interests of his people first, works to improve Türkiye’s influence in the world and actively revives the Turkish economy through his policies.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was the first world leader to give full, decisive and unambiguous public support to the legitimate Turkish president, Erdoğan.

Today, Serbia is fighting a similar battle. Anti-Serbian elements in society, funded by foreign influence, are looking to violently overtake the government institutions, even threatening that they will do it "in blood."

Why are they attacking Vucic?

He is the leader who took back the country from traitors who were dismantling all the sovereignty held by Serbia, economically devastating the Serbian nation and actively working to place Serbia fully under foreign control.

Since Vucic took power, the Serbian economy has doubled in size. From 2012, when the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power, to today, more highway and railway infrastructure has been built than in the entire period from 1945 until 2012. The average salary has more than doubled, and Serbia has begun making decisions guided solely by the interests and will of its people, without influence from outside opinions or agendas.

That is why Vucic, in the last elections, received more votes (even relative to demographic size) than any Serbian leader in the country's modern history and the restoration of statehood.

Bilateral relations between Serbia and Türkiye have dramatically improved. Our trade exchange has jumped from 500 million euros to more than 2.2 billion euros in 2023, and it is now even higher. Many Turkish investments have come to Serbia, including banks and factories, and collaboration on defense matters has also begun.

It is in the highest interest of both the Serbian and Turkish peoples to defend their democracies, statehoods and sovereignty. And it is also in Serbia’s interest that the world and the Turkish public hear the real story of the bloody events currently unfolding in Serbia.