Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday during his visit to Belgrade, the Foreign Ministry said.

After the meeting, Vucic posted on social media that he was pleased to host Fidan and emphasized the importance Serbia places on its relationship with Türkiye for regional stability.

Vucic described bilateral relations as characterized by active political dialogue and wide-ranging cooperation in areas including the economy, energy, tourism, culture and education.

He welcomed Türkiye’s commitment to participate in the 2027 World Expo in Belgrade, calling it a sign of strong partnership and mutual trust between the two nations.

"Serbia attaches special importance to its relations with Türkiye, which remains a key player in regional stability,” Vucic said.

Fidan also met Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, and several Serb political figures at the Turkish embassy in the capital.

These included Rasim Ljajic, chairperson of the Social Democratic Party; Usame Zukorlic, chairperson of the Justice and Reconciliation Party and minister for reconciliation, regional cooperation, and social stability; and Ahmedin Skrijelj, a member of the parliament representing the Party of Democratic Action of Sandzak from Novi Pazar.