We are witnessing an increase in the efforts of Türkiye to reach out to its brother nations in Southeast Asia, namely, Indonesia and Malaysia. The formal ties of Ankara, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur are growing. Rather than the accustomed emphasis on developing only economic relations, now these three nations are deepening their defense ties.

Türkiye has broken its chains to be one of the leading countries in the production of arms, one reason being Western hypocrisy in supplying necessary weapons. What Türkiye has experienced for years shows that Western suppliers can not be trusted when weapons are needed. It will also certainly happen to other middle or regional powers, such as Indonesia and Malaysia. There will be certain conditions, concessions or doubts when dealing with the acquisition of arms from bigger powers. The West may restrict arms sales to Indonesia and Malaysia because Russian and Chinese arms play an important role in the defense of both countries. Nevertheless, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta are trying to diversify their arms suppliers by agreeing with other manufacturers, including Türkiye. Recently, they have acquired Turkish-made Anka drones and are interested in purchasing Bayraktar and Akinci drones.

Türkiye is surrounded by sea on three sides, while Indonesia and Malaysia are also maritime nations. Their roles in a wide range of missions across international waters are vital for maritime sovereignty. Similar to all the other countries, they face internal and external threats, such as terrorism. Türkiye has border issues on land, sea and air. Indonesia and Malaysia have similar disputes with neighboring countries. In an increasingly polarized world, the three nations will urgently need defense weapons, as well as a well-equipped military, to deter potential threats.

In this regard, Türkiye has become a reliable and trustworthy partner of Indonesia and Malaysia for their defense industries and this cooperation will serve as an alternative to other regional and global suppliers. Malaysia and Indonesia are equipping their military with the latest Turkish weapons. Examples include the Royal Malaysian Navy procuring three Turkish corvettes, while Jakarta acquires Atmaja and Khan missiles. The three nations should also pay close attention to the understanding of the Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) and the South China Sea, which are important factors for the defense of Turkish, Indonesian and Malaysian sovereignty at sea. This approach can ensure the three will be less dependent on other countries.

The three nations have similar goals for aerospace. They will expand their research and development initiatives together. Nowadays, the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), the University Malaya and other eight universities work together in collaboration with Turkish Aerospace Industries. Additionally, exchanging know-how, joint productions, joint marketing and sales, one-on-one meetings at the highest level of relevant ministries and discussions on regional and global issues are on the agenda to bring more lucrative outcomes. Hopefully, these joint initiatives will include aircraft as well.

Moreover, the majority of the populations in these three nations are Muslim: 99% of Turks are Muslim as of 2020, while almost 65% of Malaysians are Muslim, and according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Indonesia in 2022, almost 90% of Indonesians are Muslims. All these countries naturally represent the Muslim world and are all emerging global powers with unique influences. It is a fact that Türkiye’s position is significant in the region as a bridge between Asia and Europe, while Indonesia and Malaysia as ASEAN members weigh in as leveraging powers. Therefore, their cooperation is essential for the region and the world.