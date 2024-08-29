The word "decapitation" literally means the separation of the head from the body. But why is this medical term currently used in intelligence operations, and what does it signify in the fight against terrorism?

In the journal Military Strategy, Antulio J. Echevarria noted the following about decapitation: “Military strategies for beheading and targeted killing result from displacement and attrition, respectively. Decapitation is an attempt to paralyze or destroy a group by eliminating its leadership, and targeted killing is the systematic elimination of members of an organization, whether in key positions in leadership or ranks and orders.” In other words, “decapitation” usually refers to the strategy of targeting and neutralizing the leadership of a terrorist or criminal organization. This approach aims to weaken the organization's operational capacity by eliminating the organization's top leaders, key decision-makers or most influential members. This process can develop as the capture and killing of leaders, that is, arresting or killing, weakening the credibility and legitimacy of leaders, that is, discrediting them, or cutting off the financial and logistical resources of leaders, that is, financial and logistical interruption. Whether this strategy will be successful depends on the structure of the organization, the presence of substitutes for leaders, and the organization's ability to adapt. In some cases, the elimination of leaders can seriously weaken the organization, while in other cases, new leaders can quickly emerge and the organization can resume its activities.

MIT's strategy

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is a vital intelligence institution that protects Türkiye's national security and collects information against internal and external threats. It conducts operations against terrorist organizations and other threats by various methods, including a decapitation strategy. MIT's operational capacity, technological and analytical capabilities, and capabilities in international collaborations are some of the important factors in its success in the decapitation process. MIT has a structure that can quickly adapt to changing threat environments. This enables organizations to develop effective strategies against the ever-changing tactics of their leadership. The organization, which has a large operational capacity and organizes operations both at home and abroad, has also increased its success in targeting and neutralizing leading staff thanks to this capacity. It developed its decapitation strategy because this process is important in finding long-term and sustainable solutions.

Türkiye's decapitation strategy, which MIT manages in the fight against terrorism, is of great importance because the general structure of the terrorist organizations that the country is fighting against, especially the PKK, depends on its leadership. In terms of the PKK, this situation constitutes a source of commitment and motivation among the members of the organization, especially regarding Abdullah Öcalan's leadership. The leaders in the center have been decisive in the strategic decision-making processes of the organization. The loss or neutralization of these leaders causes internal conflicts and divisions within the organization. The neutralization of leaders in organizations such as the PKK weakens the morale and operational capacity of the organization because the organization encounters new leadership struggles after the loss of leaders. In other words, the weakening of central leadership makes it difficult for the organization to implement its long-term plans. This also applies to other terrorist organizations, and the importance of decapitation operations is revealed here. Each leader's change leads to conflicts in the internal structure of every organization. For example, the operations carried out by MIT against important names of terrorist organizations such as Fehman Hüseyin (Bahoz Erdal) and Ismail Özden (Mam Zeki Şengali) have weakened the military capacity of the organization in particular. Such operations are an essential tool in the fight against terrorism and reduce the effectiveness of organizations. With the KCK operations carried out, the urban structuring of the PKK received a serious blow as a result of the arrest of the leading staff and senior executives of the organization.

Therefore, the most important goal, especially in decapitation operations carried out by MIT, is the effect of this process on the targeted terrorist organization, that is, will the organization weaken as a result of these operations, or will it accelerate its actions? In a report published in 2023, MIT stated that 201 terrorists, most of whom were allegedly responsible for the terrorist organization, were neutralized in 181 drone-supported operations. The planning and implementation of spot operations by the organization, which are generally carried out through soldiers, police, gendarmerie or rangers in Türkiye's counterterrorism process and aimed at the senior staff of the terrorist organization, is essentially important for the operational success of the organization. It is obvious that these successful operations weaken the management staff of the terrorist organization and cause disintegration within the organization. In other words, decapitation operations applied in the field, such as "cutting off the head of the snake," are essential in terms of weakening the operational aspects of terrorist organizations.

MIT has not only developed decapitation strategies against the PKK terrorist organization. Finally, the neutralization of Abu Hussein al-Qureyshi, the leader of the terrorist organization Daesh, by the Turkish intelligence service in Syria is the most important indicator of the determination and ability of the service in this regard. Another important operation was carried out against the responsible person for the organization in Türkiye. This operation dealt a major blow to the activities of the terrorist organization in Türkiye. Especially within the scope of Operation Euphrates Shield, which started in 2016, it was aimed to ensure Türkiye's border security and to eliminate the terrorist threat in the region. This intelligence support provided in Operation Euphrates Shield made a significant contribution to the success of the operation and narrowed the area of operation of Daesh in Syria. In addition, MIT's operations against Daesh leaders aimed to weaken the coordination and morale of terrorist activities by targeting the leadership structure of the organization. These operations and operations should be considered an important milestone within the scope of Türkiye's counterterrorism strategy.

Baykar's signature

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), especially vehicles such as Bayraktar TB2 produced by Baykar, play an important role in decapitation operations. These tools are effectively used in the fight against terrorism, offering the advantages of high sensitivity, flexibility and low risk. UAVs can detect and track targets using high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors. This provides a great advantage, especially in decapitation operations where leadership staff are targeted. In addition, drones can pinpoint targets and increase the success rates of operations by minimizing civilian casualties. Real-time data transmission of these tools and instant information transfer to command centers make it possible to make quick decisions and intervene. Moreover, using UAVs eliminates the risks posed by manned operations so that operations are carried out in high-risk areas without risking pilot safety.

Bayraktar TB2s have been used effectively in many of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations. In particular, they have successfully served in operations against the PKK and other terrorist organizations. The success of these high-tech tools in precision striking and neutralizing targets is indisputable. Bayraktar products attracted international attention and reinforced Baykar's success. These technologies, which play an important role in Türkiye's counterterrorism strategy, have also achieved great success in the global arena. Baykar's innovative approach and technological competencies show that UAVs can be used even more effectively in future operations. Therefore, this situation causes deterioration in both motivation and tactics among terrorist organizations.

Other important decapitation operations have also been carried out by several countries in recent years. France's decapitation operations against AQIM leaders and Ukraine's decapitation operations against the Russian fleet in Crimea aimed to weaken their operational capacity and morale by targeting the leadership structure of terrorist organizations or enemy forces. But decapitation operations should be part of a broader counterterrorism and security strategy. One of the most important tools for the success of these operations is the high-tech vehicles used today, namely UAVs and armed UAVs. Unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Baykar and used by MIT in operations are extensively used for maximum success by minimizing human loss. One of the best examples of this is the operation against Ismail Özden, code-named "Mam Zeki Şengali," carried out by MIT. Özden, one of the senior leaders of the PKK and responsible for the organization's Sinjar structuring, was neutralized by a joint operation by MIT and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2018.

The neutralization of Özden dealt a serious blow to the PKK's activities in the region and negatively affected the morale of the organization. This operation is an important example in terms of demonstrating Türkiye's determination in the fight against terrorism and the operational capacity of MIT. Such operations, which aim to weaken the effectiveness and logistical capacity of the organization, especially by targeting the leadership of the PKK, should be considered an important part of Türkiye's security strategy.