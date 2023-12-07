The horrific images of dying innocent children, men, women, toddlers, medics, journalists and volunteers are emerging from besieged Gaza every minute. By the time you read this piece, the skyrocketing death toll will still be unfolding.

Palestinians are witnessing a “sheer number of causalities” on a massive scale, which left them with no other choice than to bury their loved ones in mass graves. As the gigantic human tragedy develops before the civilized world, it seems impotent to halt it.

One could ask whether Gaza is becoming the new playground of the global powers competing for their hegemonic designs. Indeed, I began to think about it seriously. We don’t need to go that far back in history because we witnessed the West’s “Iraq invasion was about oil” and America’s longest and bloodiest war in Afghanistan was to acquire Afghanistan’s “natural resources.”

While it is significant to learn “What is Hamas and why is it fighting with Israel in Gaza?” one should also know that “Israel wants to seize Gaza’s multibillion-dollar gas field.”

For Betsey Piette, the real reason “behind Israel’s ‘end game’ for Gaza” is the “theft of offshore gas reserves.” So, “everybody wants Gaza’s gas.”

Correspondingly, Israel has long been planning “an inland Suez Canal across its desert.” For such a profitable megaproject, if a few million people die as they died in Iraq and Afghanistan, that wouldn’t be surprising.

Remember, a series of conflicts in Africa were wrapped up in terrorism, but actually, it is “gold” that is “fuelling war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.” Minerals and minerals only. For the nexus of global powers, giant corporations, big businesses and elites’ mortality, values and life don’t matter. What matters is profit. After all, Annette Jansen rightly pointed out, “We the people, or we humanity?”

In his piece “Contract China to Rebuild a New Safe Gaza,” Brian Wang hints that Gaza is a new opportunity for imperialists and corporations. Decades later, imperialists’ same old business strategy has now once again come into play in Gaza, which holds huge deposits of gas and oil.

People in power versus people in the streets

Since the Israeli armed forces have begun a ferocious invasion of Gaza, tens of thousands of people from New York to Paris and London and from Istanbul to Jakarta, Islamabad, Tehran, Dhaka, Middle East, Africa and Central America are out in the streets.

Piles of video and imagery evidence on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are evidence of how people from all strands of the societies have come forward to denounce their governments’ unconditional military support to Israel to continue its well-planned slaughter of the unarmed innocent Palestinians.

I have collected, watched and analyzed a series of video clips for this article, mainly on TikTok, that has now made “Gen Z pro-Palestine.” Anyone, particularly the parents, couldn’t find the heart to witness wounded children in Gaza hospitals receiving medical treatment without anesthesia.

In one of the videos I watched, a small girl was begging under the rubble to save her toddler brother in the next room. I couldn’t hold back my tears while there were scores of videos in which one could see the Israeli soldiers and settlers mocking the dying children. At worst, some of them can be seen as associating the demolition of buildings with birthday celebrations.

The fact of the matter is that victims of the Holocaust are committing a Holocaust. However, long ago, governments voiced in solidarity, “Never again,” which has now completely lost its meaning in Gaza because Israel has rejected the world’s plead for a cease-fire.

Given the scale of nonstop atrocities in Gaza and growing loud right-wing voices like “Nuking Gaza is an option, the population should ‘go to Ireland or deserts’” are enough to be panicking about our future.

I reckon our shared planet Earth is in grave danger, especially when responsible people have started saying that Palestinians should be nuked; what else are we waiting for? And where are we heading?

Worryingly, people in power from America to London and Tel Aviv are openly discrediting all sorts of ground realities that Palestinians are undergoing an “ethnic cleansing” and a “genocide,” as most Western authors, including prominent Jewish scholars like Judith Butler.

Hundreds of prominent scholars, film and sports stars, professionals and U.N. and American officials are all protesting, resigning and calling to end the ongoing “mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

Many Western governments are banning “pro-Palestinian” peaceful rallies.

Disturbingly, according to the U.N., Gaza has become a “graveyard of the children,” exactly the same fears I raised in my article for Daily Sabah, “A new Holocaust in the Middle East: Who will save children?”

If it’s time to act fast to halt this mass slaughter, it is now and not later. I can’t sleep at night like millions of tender-hearted mothers and fathers. How can people in power be calmingly witnessing and authorizing a “genocide” while lecturing “humanity”?

Gaza has become a new playground for the global powers competing for their hegemonic designs. Today, global powers are competing to take their share of Gaza’s gas and oil cake.

Nothing is free. So, global stakeholders in the current conflict must pay the price. British author and journalist Anatol Lieven wrote, “China and still more Russia would seem to have every incentive to cause trouble for the United States,” mainly because “the Middle East is the greatest area of U.S. vulnerability.”

In a world where the production of lethal weaponry is a lucrative industry and, more tragically, where terms like “smart bombs” are lauded akin to smartphones, what outcome should we anticipate other than devastation? It is evident that the people of Gaza bear the brunt of this exploitation of natural resources.