Throughout the centuries, energy has been the fundamental driving force of the global system, and it continues to be so. A world without energy is unimaginable, both in terms of systemic functionality and human survival. In the 21st century, the system has evolved into a reflection of new wars and struggles over energy sources and strategic elements. Much like the fossil fuel conflicts of the 20th century, today’s global order is once again witnessing wars over minerals and elements, this time within the framework of geo-colonialism.

At this point, the power map of the century is no longer drawn by energy routes but by the underground veins of strategic minerals. Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other critical minerals have become essential inputs for global technological production and the defense industry, reshaping the very definition of economic security for states. Especially, the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency marked the emergence of a new and more explicit phase of the global competition over REEs and valuable minerals.

What makes REEs truly “rare” is not only their limited availability, but also the high cost and environmental challenges of extraction and refining. The extraction of rare earth minerals is therefore a highly complex and environmentally demanding process. According to a study published in the Harvard International Review, “Mining one ton of REEs produces approximately 75 cubic meters of wastewater, one ton of radioactive residue and a total of 2,000 tons of toxic waste.” Thus, this field must be understood in conjunction with its environmental implications. Consequently, it requires careful, responsible and highly sensitive management.

In this context, Türkiye, beyond its geostrategic position, stands as a rising actor in the global power struggle due to its rich reserves of REEs. For instance, Türkiye possesses a significant portion, namely over 70% of the world’s boron reserves. By managing these resources within the framework of strategic partnerships and sustainability, Türkiye has the potential to become one of the key countries shaping the new geopolitical order.

Struggle for underground power

Historically, colonialism was a system built on total control. Traditional colonialism relied on the domination of land, people and labor. In today’s world, however, “geo-colonialism” has emerged, a system shaped by the control of underground elements and strategic minerals. States no longer pursue direct territorial occupation; instead, they operate through limited involvement and minimal responsibility, monitoring and exploiting other nations’ resources via economic and technological mechanisms.

One of the most significant indicators of this transformation is the Trump administration’s initiatives concerning Ukraine’s REEs, which included investment agreements worth approximately $500 billion, clearly revealing the U.S. interest in Ukraine’s underground wealth. Among these strategic resources, lithium stands out as particularly important. Often referred to as “white gold,” lithium has gained strategic value within the broader context of REEs, especially during the negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Similarly, this process has given rise to a new arena of struggle between global superpowers. The U.S.-China rivalry stands as the most striking example of this transformation. China produces about 70% of the world’s REEs and controls nearly 90% of global processing capacity. This dominance has placed China at the center of global technological production. This led the U.S. and Europe to seek new resource partners and secure supply chains to reduce their strategic dependency on China.

On the other hand, as the U.S. expands its China containment strategy, China has been strengthening its position in global trade wars, particularly within the European market. In response, Beijing took a critical step in April. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision at the time to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, announced in April new export restrictions on seven REEs and magnets used in the defense, energy and automotive industries. This move had a significant impact across multiple sectors.

This geo-colonial order, which has replaced classical colonialism, is no longer founded on the domination of people, but rather on the sovereignty over underground resources, and it is along this very axis that the new global power struggles are being reshaped.

Türkiye and its REEs

Türkiye’s possession of rich underground resources offers significant advantages in both domestic and foreign policy. Primarily, Türkiye has the potential to establish an economic sphere based on self-sufficiency. Its resource wealth, combined with its strategic geopolitical location, makes Türkiye a key center of gravity in the emerging global landscape.

According to a report of the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, REEs occupy positions 57 to 71 in the periodic table. These elements share highly similar physical and chemical properties, making their separation a complex process. Neodymium (Nd), cerium (Ce), praseodymium (Pr), yttrium (Y), terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy) have become indispensable components of modern technology, used in smartphones, electric vehicle motors, wind turbines and defense systems.

REEs and minerals are high-value-added sectors, and Türkiye has been actively conducting significant studies in this field. In this regard, Türkiye's Beylikova reserves stand out. Türkiye possesses approximately 694 million tons of REE reserves in Beylikova, primarily consisting of REEs, barite and fluorite. Among the 17 identified elements, 10 have been confirmed to be REEs within this site, including approximately 12.5 million tons of rare earth oxides. This field serves as a main artery that can support both the defense industry and the renewable energy sector.

This discovery positions Türkiye as the world’s second-largest reserve holder after China. The Beylikova site stands out as one of the most significant REE sources globally, following China’s renowned Bayan Obo deposit. Since 1959, 18 new minerals have been discovered in the Bayan Obo deposit, which contains a vast reserve rich in iron, niobium, scandium, thorium and fluorite resources.

From this perspective, although China may be one of Türkiye’s most significant competitors in the global system, I believe Türkiye will prioritize creating cooperation-oriented frameworks rather than pursuing pure competition. Indeed, one of the essential principles of a multicentered approach and stability diplomacy is to ensure the sustainability of international partnerships within the global order. Türkiye’s proximity to both European and Asian markets provides a significant advantage in transforming these raw materials into high-value industrial products.

Positioned within the Western supply security corridor for REEs and critical minerals, Türkiye has the potential to create a zone of stability and reliability in an increasingly fragile global resource system. Türkiye’s approach to REEs and critical minerals must be framed within a coherent strategic vision. Above all, Türkiye should utilize its own domestic resources effectively, strengthen international partnerships and complete the necessary infrastructural groundwork. At the same time, ensuring the security of supply chains and establishing a sustainable system for the extraction, processing and economic integration of these resources are essential priorities.

Ultimately, actors capable of utilizing their own resources can establish their own security and spheres of influence within the global system. In an era where global dependencies are increasingly centered on REEs and critical minerals, Türkiye’s mining diplomacy must evolve into a force capable of shaping the international system itself.