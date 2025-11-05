As global blocs harden, India faces the biggest foreign policy challenge – balancing the democracies of the QUAD and the revisionists of BRICS, while facing growing American pressure on trade, technology and security narratives.

Washington’s latest sanctions on Russia’s oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, are prompting Indian refiners to scale back imports. The decision signals more than a tactical shift; it underscores how external pressures are reshaping New Delhi’s strategic calculus.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in office began, the White House has begun translating alignment into leverage, weaponizing tariffs, visa regimes and even historical narratives to enforce loyalty. The economic screws are tightening with 50% duties imposed on Indian exports and threats of fresh hikes over the continuing purchase of discounted Russian oil. H-1B visa restrictions, meanwhile, are a strike at the heart of India’s tech workforce. Even Trump’s subtle jabs, such as repeated reminders of India’s Rafael losses in its war with Pakistan, carry both political and psychological weight.

For New Delhi, the message is clear: Strategic ambiguity now carries a cost.

India’s diplomacy has long thrived on ambiguity, engaging rival powers without committing to either side, but that luxury is eroding fast. As Washington and Beijing sharpen their global rivalries, India’s simultaneous membership in the QUAD and BRICS risks turning from leverage to a test of endurance.

On one side lies the QUAD – a coalition of like-minded countries with a strong Indo-Pacific focus; on the other lies BRICS – a larger, flexible platform for emerging powers advocating multipolarity, giving India a platform to champion the Global South and push for United Nations and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reforms. Balancing rival forums once showcased India’s strategic finesse; it now exposes the limits of the country’s autonomy. The question facing New Delhi is whether it can continue to serve both without sacrificing strategic clarity or becoming hostage to one camp over the other.

QUAD vs. BRICS

India’s engagement with the QUAD (comprising the U.S., Australia, Japan and India) illustrates its evolving Indo-Pacific strategy. The partnership provides valuable access to advanced technologies, joint military exercises and strategic coordination against China’s expanding influence. Yet, close observation of India’s engagement with the QUAD reveals a critical caveat: New Delhi is reluctant to turn it into a formal military alliance, wary of commitments that could compromise its strategic autonomy. This duality enables deeper technological, maritime and defense cooperation, but constrains it by maintaining policy flexibility vis-a-vis China and Russia.

Many in New Delhi were quick to note the QUAD’s silence following the outbreak of the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. Probably because with emerging “SQUAD” (Australia, Japan, Philippines, U.S.) taking the lead on maritime deterrence, the original “QUAD” seems to be drifting from hard defense toward softer technology and public-goods agendas, leaving India somewhat peripheral.

On the other side, as Washington tightens the screws, BRICS offers India an alternative stage that amplifies its voice among emerging powers. For India, BRICS offers a voice in global governance reform, a stage for multilateralism beyond Western-dominated institutions, and a space to assert itself among major emerging powers.

Yet the bloc’s recent expansion, adding Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iran, has tilted it heavily toward Beijing’s orbit. The increasing dominance of China in its internal dynamics poses challenges to India’s objectives and maneuverability. Russia’s increasing economic dependence on China is also deepening this imbalance. For India, the challenge is ensuring its vision for the Global South isn’t overshadowed by China’s.

Balancing act: Risks, rewards

As bloc politics hardens, each defense deal, energy purchase and U.N. vote carries more geopolitical symbolism. India’s room for maneuver is shrinking: the U.S. demands alignment, China dominates the alternative, and Russia’s dependence leaves little room to maneuver.

Hence, India needs a clear and broader strategic-economic plan backing both multilateral engagements, one that offers India some flexibility through diversification, at least for the time being. However, the risk of over-extension is real. In the long term, India has to ultimately adapt to the shifting security architecture of the Indo-Pacific.

Looking ahead, India’s foreign policy is poised to change from equidistant neutrality to more selective alignment, pursuing autonomy while deepening ties with both the West and the Global South. Achieving this balance, however, will require a recalibration of India's domestic strategy on multiple fronts.

One, India needs to strengthen its economic fundamentals – expanding domestic manufacturing and energy diversification to reduce vulnerability to U.S. tariffs. Two, it needs to reduce reliance on Moscow for defense. Three, it needs to leverage its growing partnerships in the Gulf, Africa and ASEAN to broaden its strategic options and reinforce its position in the changing world order. However, this will be quite challenging for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially as he struggles to restore his strongman image that has taken a severe hit by Trump’s assertive diplomacy.

India is entering a new phase of global positioning where strategic autonomy can no longer mean equal distance. It must mean selective proximity, an autonomous actor pursuing a hybrid path. Without recalibration, India could find itself increasingly aloof in the Indo-Pacific’s new security order.

The question is, will India recalibrate in the Indo-Pacific’s evolving security order? The answer is yes, but selectively. However, success will depend on the execution of its domestic policies and its ability to adapt to global dynamics, which seems distant.