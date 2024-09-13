Concepts like rights, law, justice, equality and freedoms are shaped by one's identity and origin. Take freedom of expression – it sounds universally appealing but varies significantly in practice. The reality is that there are always hegemonic forces that dictate its application, patronizing who can speak, and the manner and place they can do so.

In the current era, the dominant power lies with digital platforms. These entities wield unprecedented influence over public opinion, far surpassing traditional forms of power. The unchecked and formidable influence of social media platforms has underscored the internet’s failure to enhance access to information and freedom of expression, often exacerbating issues contrary to original expectations.

Days without Instagram

On Aug. 2, 2024, Türkiye's Information and Communication Technologies Authority imposed a ban on Instagram due to what it described as arbitrary censorship and a negligent approach to removing unlawful content. This decision led to a significant uproar, dominating the national conversation for the following two weeks. Instagram, which boasts over 57 million users in Türkiye, sees the highest monthly usage globally. Reports from We Are Social indicate that the average time spent on Instagram by users in Türkiye is more than double the global average.

Despite Instagram's widespread use in Türkiye, Meta has shown reluctance in adhering to the country's legal and regulatory frameworks. It remains puzzling why Meta applies certain regulations in the EU but only partially in Türkiye. Significant efforts are necessary to ensure that these mega-tech platforms conform to national laws. Key compliance issues include user data storage, establishing a local office, appointing a legal representative, collaborating with local authorities on crimes committed via the platform and executing court orders.

The recent lifting of the block on Instagram, following its commitment to be more conscientious, has sparked various discussions in Türkiye. One segment of the population viewed the restriction as a necessary corrective for Instagram, urging the platform to prioritize free speech and diligently moderate content linked to criminal activities. Conversely, others argued that the ban hampered freedom of expression, stirring a robust debate on the topic.

The situation also highlighted broader social issues, such as the psychological impact of social media platforms and the prevalence of social media addiction. For instance, the inability to share moments on Instagram led some to delay vacations, while others experienced significant stress and depression from being cut off from expressing themselves during special occasions. This reaction underscores the deep integration of social media into daily life and its complex effects on mental health and social behaviors.

Users or addicts

Social media addiction is a growing concern, with ongoing debates about how to effectively identify, diagnose and treat these dependencies that affect cognitive and behavioral functions. There is a consensus on the need for more research in this area. Additionally, it's plausible to consider that the severity of social media addiction may be influenced by the quality of an individual's real-world social interactions and relationships. Essentially, people embedded in healthy social structures, from personal relationships to community dynamics, are generally less vulnerable to addiction. These healthy social frameworks are crucial not only for combating social media addiction but also for addressing various other societal issues linked to digital platform use.

In societies marked by heightened divisions, where rational discourse is overshadowed by conflict, social media tends to exacerbate issues such as misinformation, manipulation, and radicalization. Therefore, it is imperative for public figures – from politicians to media personalities – who have significant influence over public opinion, to exercise caution and responsibility in their public communications.

Like substances known for their addictive properties, such as alcohol and tobacco, which are regulated by marketing restrictions and age limits, there is a logical and pressing need for similar regulations for digital platforms. These platforms, potentially more impactful and harmful than regulated substances, must be governed by appropriate laws to mitigate their adverse effects on society.

Freedom for whom?

It is noteworthy that legal measures, restrictions and even penalties are often hailed as democratic necessities and beneficial societal steps when enacted by the U.S. or EU. However, in other parts of the world, particularly in Türkiye, similar or even less stringent regulations are frequently criticized under the guise of human rights and freedom of expression, often facing biased and unfairly harsh opposition.

In the realm of digital platforms, the extent of your freedom of expression can hinge on your geographic location, with rights and responsibilities varying by the country from which you access these services. Meta, known for its double standards and biased approaches across various significant issues, flagrantly continues its practices, which some might label as digital fascism, without any pretense of concealment, the latest example of this in the Gaza genocide has been going on for more than 10 months.

The technology giant, which openly stands by Israel in the atrocities taking place before the eyes of the world, seems to have offered all its resources to support the genocidal Israeli forces. The overt and covert censorship it applies to pro-Palestinian users is only the most visible part of the problem. Allegations that it shares its data power with the Israeli side for intelligence, targeting and attack purposes provide important clues about the dangers of their dataset.

In conclusion, it is evident that META and other mega Tech corporations, central to the internet’s devolution into a dysfunctional public space, have contributed to its transformation into a hub for misinformation rather than a facilitator of knowledge access. These platforms have become breeding grounds for fake news, manipulation, and various socially detrimental activities, clearly demonstrating that protecting people's freedom of expression is not their paramount concern. Given these circumstances, every segment of society bears significant responsibilities.