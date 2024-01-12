Amid the escalating conflict, those bearing the burnt are experiencing heightened suffering, with Gaza plunged into a crisis that demands urgent humanitarian aid and intervention. The lives of Palestinians are as significant as those of any other individuals. According to the Geneva Conventions, it is prohibited to target ordinary civilians and essential civilian infrastructure during times of war.

Nonetheless, when Israel bombed hospitals, schools and homes in Gaza, not many people criticized it sturdily. Instead, some said Israel had a "right to defend itself" to justify the attacks. Israel persistently breaches human rights as outlined in the Geneva Conventions. During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Dec. 12, a total of 153 member states cast their votes in favor of a cease-fire, while 10 opposed the resolution, and 23 abstained from voting out of the 193 member states. As of today, the U.N. seems powerless in preventing Israel from committing atrocities.

For the sake of humanity, the present task for the international community, in collaboration with regional organizations, should be to establish a cease-fire to avert further escalation of the conflict. This is because the ongoing humanitarian crisis has worsened, reaching an unprecedented level of severity. Additionally, the deteriorating winter weather is escalating the misery for Palestinians residing in tents and camps. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report, from 2009 to 2023, Israel has demolished over 10,000 Palestinian structures, leading to the displacement of at least 15,000 people. These devastated structures encompass residential, livelihood-related and service-related infrastructure. It is imperative, for the sake of humanity, that the ongoing war comes to an immediate halt. A complete humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is required to be implemented, offering a respite from the conflict.

Israel is continuously using brutal tactics against the unarmed people of Gaza, as the Israeli military has mustered hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip, trucking them to an unidentified place. Moreover, the rising number of refugees is fueling a mushrooming humanitarian crisis, creating an urgent need for international intervention. Amid the rise of this harsh and brutal conflict, an appeal should be made to contribute and extend support through humanitarian aid efforts by providing winter shelters and crucial supplies to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians enduring harsh winter conditions.

Besides, a strong contribution to peace initiatives is necessary by advocating for diplomatic solutions and encouraging international cooperation to bring an end to the conflict. Aiding in refugee relief efforts should be the topmost priority, involving the contribution of resources to organizations addressing the needs of the growing refugee population and mitigating the refugee crisis. In response to the ongoing crisis, a comprehensive approach is vitally important. Firstly, a strenuous effort is needed to provide essential medical assistance and supplies to affected regions, ensuring unimpeded access to health care for those obstructed. Instantaneously, proactive involvement in awareness campaigns becomes crucial, shedding light on the humanitarian situation, fostering empathy and encouraging global support for the affected population.

The international community must step up its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Urgent and well-coordinated action is required to ensure that essential supplies reach those in need rapidly. This includes medical assistance, food supplies and support for displaced families to rebuild their lives. It is crucial to reiterate the importance of protecting civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. All parties involved in the conflict must adhere to the principles outlined in the Geneva Conventions, which explicitly prohibit the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. As concerned global citizens, it is our collective responsibility to support immediate humanitarian action in Gaza. This involves supporting and amplifying efforts to provide aid, raising awareness about the dire situation, and urging governments and international organizations to prioritize the protection of civilians and the delivery of indispensable provisions

Gaza is currently grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, facing widespread devastation and an urgent demand for essential supplies. The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with the region experiencing immense suffering, which calls for immediate humanitarian action. As the conflict continues, the need for assistance has become increasingly urgent, and the international community must respond promptly to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. The toll on civilians is devastating, with many forced to flee their homes, seeking safety and shelter. The undiscerning targeting of civilian infrastructure has resulted in a shortage of basic necessities, including food, water and medical supplies.

Over the past 10 weeks, Palestinian officials report that 23,469 lives have been lost in the Gaza Strip due to Israel’s ongoing bombardment. Disturbingly, among the causalities, there are at least 8,000 children and 6,200 women, as disclosed by Gaza’s Government Media Office. Therefore, the civilian population, already vulnerable, is now in dire need of immediate assistance.

The people of Gaza are facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, and immediate action is crucial to alleviate their suffering. It is time for the international community to come together, show solidarity and provide the needed support to ensure the security and safety of the civilians caught amid this conflict.