The historical ties between Russia and North Korea have been marked by significant shifts, especially since the aftermath of World War II and the tumultuous Cold War era. Notably, during the Korean War in 1950, the USSR provided crucial economic and military support to North Korea, solidifying their relations. While there were moments of tension during the reign of Kim Il Sung, a major rupture occurred with the end of the Cold War. As the Russian Federation turned its focus inward, North Korea lost its most critical economic and military ally.

In the subsequent decades, relations between these two nations remained relatively limited until the early 2000s. During Russian President Vladimir Putin's tenure, Moscow's engagement with Pyongyang began to rekindle. This trend continued seamlessly under Kim Jong Un's leadership following Kim Jong Il's passing. Perhaps one of the most striking examples of this post-2000 bilateral relationship is Russia's consistent aid, such as the announcement in 2011 to send 50,000 tons of grain to North Korea following devastating floods.

However, the most recent development in this bilateral relationship has raised eyebrows globally. Pyongyang's criticism of the West's hegemonic approach, coupled with statements supporting Russia amid Western sanctions during the Russia-Ukraine War, has marked a new phase in their relationship. Concurrently, alternative projects that almost exclude Russia emerged following a recent G-20 meeting. Russia, in response, began exploring new partnerships, with North Korea being the most prominent among them.

While much attention has been placed on potential military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed concerns, asserting that it's a matter of two sovereign nations and should not worry third parties. However, should we accept this at face value?

Messages from Vostochny Cosmodrome

The messages conveyed during the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East are worth noting. As he wrapped up his first visit outside the country in four years, Kim underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and emphasized his ideological divergence from the West, harking back to the Soviet era.

Voicing full support for Putin and Russia during the meeting, Kim also said his isolated country would "always be with Russia."

Additionally, the symbolism of Kim's dark green train, gifted during the Soviet Union period, carries historical significance and sends a message against the West.

Equally critical are the messages concerning technological support and potential military collaboration between the two nations, a matter that particularly concerns the United States. Pentagon Spokesperson Patrick Ryder has suggested that these talks could lead to an arms deal, a prospect that the U.S. vehemently opposes. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the U.S. views such an agreement as prolonging the conflict.

While Russia maintains its stance on sanctions against North Korea at the United Nations and the U.N. Security Council, the issue of an arms deal cannot be ignored. Russia argues that such an agreement could hinder the development of bilateral relations, while the U.S. raises concerns about the impact on the duration of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Amid these statements and criticisms, the primary reason for the two nations coming together at the Vostochny Space Center appears to be North Korea's satellite production support, as explained by Putin. He indicated that Russia, facing isolation in the G-20 and other forums, is looking to strengthen its ties with North Korea. Kim's rocket and space research examination at the Cosmodrome may be seen as the initial step in furthering relations with Russia. Consequently, we are on the brink of witnessing how this geopolitical polarization will affect the global energy and grain security crisis, compounded by the Russia-Ukraine War. Nevertheless, it's undeniable that relations between the West and Russia are at a breaking point.