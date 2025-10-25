Artificial intelligence continues to rapidly transform societies. It is becoming increasingly clear that AI technology is fundamentally different from previous technological disruptions. As every sector – from education to health, from all areas of industry to the economy, from biotechnology to defense – is being reshaped according to new dynamics, an entirely new ecosystem of AI technology is emerging. This rapid transformation, while heightening excitement and expectations across all segments of society, is also fueling growing concern and anxiety. Perhaps no other technological development in history has evoked such intense and simultaneous emotions of hope and fear. Whichever of these emotions prevails increasingly shapes the way people perceive and evaluate AI.

AI technology is now taking the long-standing human-machine relationship to a new dimension. Previously, this relationship evolved in ways that complemented human abilities, but with AI, it has begun to encompass human cognitive processes as well. Recent experimental studies indicate that humans are increasingly delegating cognitive tasks to machines, which in turn reduces the cognitive load required for mentally demanding activities. This development, while easing certain forms of effort, weakens human critical thinking capacity and skills and negatively affects memory related to the process. In other words, the human-machine relationship, which for a long time had a developmental and supportive effect in favor of humans, is shifting into a new phase with AI – one in which the human loses abilities while the machine, conversely, continues to enhance itself. The genie is out of the bottle, and it will not go back in.

This relationship, already showing early warning signs, carries a growing potential to both increase human dependence on machines and erode the very qualities that make us human. The claim that workers using AI technologies will simply redirect the time saved to more productive tasks and thereby increase economic output is, at this point, highly debatable.

Türkiye's tasks

Therefore, we are now facing an ecosystem whose dynamics we have never experienced before – one that requires the utmost caution from every perspective. In this new ecosystem, societies are no longer being stratified according to traditional layers or classes but rather are being reclassified based on skill levels. In such a classification, it is highly likely that a small, highly skilled minority will coexist with large groups of medium- or low-skilled individuals, potentially giving rise to new forms of social unrest. To prevent such possible disruptions in our country, Türkiye, we must take proactive measures and strive to build a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem.

The first step toward this goal undoubtedly lies in increasing AI literacy across all segments of society as much as possible. In this respect, Türkiye's education system will again play the most crucial role. For it to do so effectively, it is essential that all teachers and academics within the country's education system rapidly develop greater awareness of both the opportunities offered by AI and the risks and challenges it brings. Educators must be far ahead of their students in this regard so that they can manage the transformation successfully – maximizing the expected benefits while minimizing the potential risks.

Given the exponential pace of development in AI, the continuity of such training programs has become critically important. In fact, these trainings are increasingly turning into a necessity for all employees within the framework of lifelong learning. As education systems struggle to keep up with the rapid advances in AI, updating existing skills and acquiring new ones now clearly fall within the scope of lifelong learning. However, it is evident that such programs have ceased to be optional and are evolving into an obligation. The only way to enhance occupational resilience and protect against the adverse employment impacts of AI technologies is through continuous education. Otherwise, many workers risk losing their current positions or being forced to seek employment in lower-skilled – and consequently lower-paid – jobs.

For this reason, raising awareness of AI has become a vital necessity for societies. Such awareness is critically important not only for recognizing opportunities but also for identifying potential risks in advance and taking preventive measures before it is too late. While developed countries have taken comprehensive steps in this regard – keeping the topic alive in public discourse through at least one or two news segments on AI every day – unfortunately, it has not yet received sufficient attention in Türkiye.

Recent Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) statistics clearly reveal the situation in Türkiye. Although the rate of AI technology usage among enterprises rose to 7.5% in 2025, it remains quite low. On the other hand, the proportion of individuals who reported using AI tools reached 19.2% in 2025, with usage being particularly high among younger age groups – 39.4% among those aged 16-24 – while it declines steadily with age. In other words, AI technologies are primarily being used by secondary and higher education students. This data indirectly indicates an asymmetry in AI literacy: While students at these levels actively use AI tools, their teachers and academics do not seem to engage with them to the same extent.

Cappadocia University

Given this situation, it is now essential to bring discussions on AI into the public sphere. In this regard, universities bear a great responsibility. At this point, Cappadocia University – founded with immense dedication by late Turkish philosopher Alev Alatlı in central Türkiye – has been making significant contributions to this discussion for the past two years. The National Artificial Intelligence Meeting, which brings together academics, students, teachers, entrepreneurs, institutions and organizations who think about, invest in and conduct research on AI technologies, provides a valuable platform to discuss the impacts, opportunities and risks of AI across a wide range of fields – from education and health to defense, labor markets, communication and finance – at a national scale and in a well-grounded manner.

The second edition of the meeting, first held in 2024, took place in Cappadocia on Oct. 16-17 with a strong turnout. This year’s event featured a richer program and greater diversity of participants compared to the previous year. One of the most notable innovations this year was the introduction of a poster session for students. During the closing ceremony, an award presentation was held for the top-ranked student posters. This addition allowed students – who already use these technologies more actively – to become an integral part of the process, engaging directly with leading figures from academia and industry to discuss key issues. I would like to first congratulate Cappadocia University’s chair of the board of trustees, Funda Aktan, Rector Hasan Ali Karasar and their team for successfully organizing such a challenging event for two consecutive years. I also extend my gratitude to the supporting institutions and organizations for helping ensure the sustainability of this valuable initiative.

In this context, I would like to make one final suggestion regarding participation in the 2026 meeting. It would make a significant contribution to the event if TurkStat, which has recently shared the first major statistics on the use of AI technologies, attended the third meeting in 2026 and publicly presented its new statistics there. Such a contribution would not only enhance the national visibility of the gathering but also enable TurkStat experts to engage directly with leading representatives from all fields related to AI, thereby improving the quality and functionality of TurkStat’s research. In addition, the participation of representatives from the Vocational Qualifications Authority (MYK) would offer an opportunity to hear firsthand about the changing dynamics of the labor market under the influence of AI, the emerging competencies required in various professions, and the ongoing work in this field – further increasing the overall value and impact of the meeting.