Türkiye is on the verge of commemorating the centenary of the republic on Oct. 29, 2023. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan introduced the “Century of Türkiye” concept last year, symbolizing the country’s aspirations for growth and increased influence in the 21st century.

The "Century of Türkiye" represents a comprehensive set of goals beyond mere description, outlining Türkiye’s ambitions for the years ahead. Following the recent presidential election, which concluded with President Erdoğan emerging victorious after the second runoff held on May 28, the vision of the "Century of Türkiye" has been reinvigorated.

The renewed mandate further reinforces the commitment to realizing the goals and aspirations outlined in the vision, propelling the nation toward a future of progress and success.

Before delving into the specifics of the vision, it is essential to highlight the significant progress made over the past two decades under the leadership of Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). This period of governance has witnessed remarkable achievements that have laid the foundation for the envisioned future.

So, what has Türkiye achieved thus far? Over the past two decades, Türkiye has made remarkable progress in several key areas, solidifying its regional and global autonomous position. From the economy to diplomacy, infrastructure development to defense industries, Türkiye has achieved significant progress. For instance, the country has demonstrated notable advancements in diplomacy by strengthening its diplomatic presence and pursuing an active foreign policy. It has also increased its participation in international organizations such as the United Nations, NATO, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G-20. Additionally, through its humanitarian diplomacy, Türkiye has emerged as one of the most generous global donors.

Furthermore, Türkiye has experienced a significant expansion in its diplomatic presence over the years. The number of diplomatic representations, which stood at 163 in 2002, has grown substantially, positioning Türkiye among the top five countries with the most extensive diplomatic representation network. Currently, Türkiye boasts a total of 257 foreign representations, demonstrating its commitment to engaging with the international community and fostering strong bilateral and multilateral relationships. These diplomatic efforts have enhanced Türkiye’s regional and global influence.

Regarding the defense industry, Türkiye has achieved significant milestones in developing its domestic capabilities. The number of defense industry projects has increased from 62 to 750, with budgets growing from $5.5 billion to $75 billion (TL 130.09 billion to TL 1.77 trillion). This investment has bolstered Türkiye’s military capabilities and fostered greater self-reliance in defense production. The country has also witnessed domestic production and export growth within the defense sector, solidifying its position in the global defense industry.

Digital infrastructure

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has made substantial investments in digital infrastructure too, exemplified by initiatives such as an online government services portal called e-Devlet, or e-Government, the award-winning mobile app e-Nabız (e-Pulse), and the National AI Strategy. Recognizing the importance of minimizing reliance on foreign entities across various domains, Türkiye aims to enhance its competitiveness on the global stage in the coming century. These strategic initiatives lay the foundation for Türkiye’s technological independence, aligning with the vision of the "Century of Türkiye."

The accomplishments in various fields, including satellite technologies, the unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kızılelma, other unmanned aerial vehicles, weapons such as Bayraktar TB2, the domestically developed KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet, Türkiye’s first amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, and artificial intelligence applications in the health industry such as the “Türk Beyin” and “Sanal Göz” projects, underscore the significance of these achievements thus far. Of particular note is that Türkiye’s focus on digitalization aims to reduce reliance on foreign sources by promoting domestic production of critical technologies in use and anticipated future. The export of these technologies contributes to Türkiye’s economic growth and positions the country as an influential participant in international decision-making processes within vital technological domains. Consequently, these achievements represent a visionary framework designed to ensure Türkiye’s technical, economic, security and diplomatic independence, safeguarding the country’s next hundred years of independence, which is the "Century of Türkiye."

On the occasion of the 161st anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Court of Accounts, celebrated on May 31, 2023, Erdoğan delivered a speech underscoring the significance of the "Century of Türkiye." He described this vision as a comprehensive road map designed to elevate Türkiye’s standing beyond that of contemporary civilizations. The vision embodies the nation’s century-long aspirations and aims to pursue even more ambitious objectives. It is a tangible manifestation of unity and collective efforts, with the 85 million individuals shaping their future with the spirit and determination reminiscent of the Independence War. Thus, the "Century of Türkiye" promises what?

According to President Erdoğan’s speech, the goals and projects of the "Century of Türkiye" encompass several areas. Firstly, there is a focus on increasing the number and quality of projects and services across various sectors, such as defense, health, education, transportation, energy, agriculture and tourism. This entails enhancing these sectors’ infrastructure, capabilities and offerings to support Türkiye’s development. Another key objective is to elevate the domestic production rate and goods exports in the defense industry to higher levels. Currently standing at 80% and $4.5 billion, Türkiye aims to strengthen its position in the global defense market regarding production capacity and export volume.

Aspirations for high-income economy

Additionally, Türkiye aspires to achieve a high-income economy with a per capita income surpassing $25,000. This involves implementing strategies and policies that foster economic growth, attract investments and create opportunities for prosperity and financial well-being for its citizens. Furthermore, Türkiye aims to position itself among the top 10 economies worldwide, with a gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $2 trillion. This ambitious goal reflects Türkiye’s aspiration for robust economic performance, increased competitiveness and sustained development on a global scale. In line with its commitment to democratic values, Türkiye also seeks to strengthen democracy, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights. Efforts will be made to ensure a fair and inclusive society where individuals’ freedoms are respected, protected and promoted.

Last but not least, Türkiye aims to enhance its regional and global role and influence as a peace-promoting and constructive actor. By actively engaging in diplomatic initiatives, contributing to conflict resolution efforts such as acting as a mediator amid the Ukraine-Russia war, and promoting peace, stability and cooperation, Türkiye seeks to play a significant and positive role in regional and international politics. These goals and projects demonstrate the comprehensive nature of the "Century of Türkiye" vision, reflecting Türkiye’s ambitions for progress, prosperity and a prominent position in the global arena.

All in all, it’s important to remember that Türkiye’s significance extends beyond its own borders, and its stability has a profound impact on the region. When Türkiye ensures stability within its borders, it provides a sense of security and protection to neighboring countries. Through advancements in the defense industry and critical, cutting-edge technologies, Türkiye not only enhances its own capabilities but also safeguards its brethren, friends and allied nations.

By standing firm, Türkiye becomes a guardian for oppressed geographies, instilling a sense of reassurance and protection. As the "Century of Türkiye" unfolds, the country embraces the belief that the best is yet to come. Through President Erdoğan’s vision, which emphasizes prioritizing innovation, inclusivity and sustainable development, Türkiye aims to forge a legacy of positive change that will reverberate far beyond its borders, shaping a future where the best is yet to come for all. The Republic of Türkiye will remain a beacon of hope for the region and the world in the coming century.