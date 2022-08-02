While the fight against climate change remains on the agenda as one of the most important problems in front of humanity, the war between Russia and Ukraine undoubtedly impacts the efforts in this direction negatively. This crisis, which started before the wounds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could heal, causes the actions against climate change to be put into the background because many countries want to protect their national interests economically. Even the European Union (EU), whose leadership we have witnessed in the fight against climate change, is making statements that it expects an increase in the use of fossil fuels in the coming period and adopting policies in this direction.

On the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic revealed that global supply chains have very fragile structures and are quite insufficient to resist shocks. Therefore, in addition to the consequences of climate change, it is highly likely to expect that these shocks will adversely affect global trade, create inflationary pressure on economies and increase the supply problems already experienced due to the global pandemic. As a matter of fact, serious problems have started to occur in food and energy issues so far. As a result, this situation necessitated countries to consider climate-friendly models in which they can use their own resources more efficiently and make them less dependent on foreign sources as little as possible.

At this point, while taking action on the most urgent issue of climate change, we need to change all our production and consumption habits and adopt policies that will help us achieve economic models based on more sustainable foundations. Turkey's current economic models have a linear structure based on the "buy-use-discard" approach. Simply put, in linear models, resources are extracted, converted into products, and then turned into waste. At this point, the material in question becomes waste in a way that cannot be reused. This process results in an intensive supply of inputs, energy use, and the generation of significant amounts of waste. This system, which assumes that natural resources are unlimited and that we humans have the right to drown the world in unlimited waste, has now become unacceptable under today's conditions.

Solution: Circular economy

Contrary to the linear model, circular economies are aimed to extend the lifecycle of existing products as much as possible by resorting to methods such as sharing, renting, reusing, repairing, and recycling. In addition, it is aimed to reduce the use of materials in this way, produce less resource-intensive products and recover waste through recycling. All products consumed in a circular economy are used repeatedly; if the product breaks down, it is repaired, and in cases where this is not possible, it is foreseen to manufacture new products from this product. In a circular economy, as it is popularly said, waste becomes the new raw material.

On the other hand, it would be a big mistake to describe the circular economy as only reuse and recycling because, thanks to its model, changes in production and consumption methods will also reduce emissions. In this model, the share of renewable energy and recyclable resources increases; the use of water, soil, energy, and especially raw materials decreases; therefore, positive environmental effects arise. It also ensures sustainable development, reduces the dependence of economies on external dynamics and makes production and consumption structures more resistant to external shocks.

This approach creates business models that include designing more durable and recyclable products, reusing materials in the production cycle, and promoting more responsible consumption. In this way, it leads to innovation and helps to provide new employment opportunities. In a study conducted by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the subject, it is predicted that 7-8 million net employment will increase on a global scale until 2030, thanks to the transition to a circular economy. Within the framework of its economic gains, it is estimated that the transition from a linear structure to a cyclical system has a potential of $4.5 trillion for global economic growth until 2030.

Despite all these positive aspects, the progress achieved from circular economic models does not seem sufficient on a global scale. The Circularity Gap Report (CGR) 2021 reveals that only 8.6% of the global economy is currently cyclical. However, the report also shares that the target of 17% cyclical by 2030 for sectors with high change potential seems possible.

Undoubtedly, this situation can be attributed to the lack of policies to support or encourage the circular economy, the failure to correctly convey the policies in this direction to the stakeholders, and the inability to realize pricing in this context. In addition, this situation may be caused by the limited supply chains, insufficient technological infrastructures, or the insufficient level of knowledge and expertise of the stakeholders for the circular economy. All these issues make it essential to implement a comprehensive and inclusive transformation with the participation of all relevant stakeholders under the leadership of the public authority.

Role of Urbanization

It is very important to determine at what level of the economy the transformation in question will be initiated. Urbanization policies greatly affect economies considering their economic, social and environmental effects. On the other hand, by 2050, 70% of the world's population is expected to live in cities. Cities currently account for around two-thirds of global energy demand, responsible for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions and 50% of global waste. Therefore, if it is taken into account that the negative effects of climate change will increase, especially if linear economic models continue to be adopted in cities, the risks people face become more evident.

The rapidly growing city population and the increasing demand for goods and services make the efficient use of resources and the construction of environmentally friendly structures even more important and necessitate the creation of healthy and shorter supply chains. The transformation in question will affect not only the actions to be taken by the industrial sector in the cities but also the materials and designs used in the construction sector, public transportation and other transportation methods, food systems and many other products and services. In this way, all economies will be more resilient to climate and other external shocks, starting with cities.

The importance of cities for the circular economy was also included in the final declaration of the Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders' Summit held in Rome in 2021 under Italy's term presidency. In the declaration, country leaders underlined the key role of cities in promoting, facilitating and enabling the circular economy and committed to supporting location-based solutions by local governments. Countries have also committed to supporting efforts to improve cities' resource efficiency and circular approaches, including through the G-20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue.

Working toward circular economy

A circular economy, an issue that developed countries agreed upon even before the Russia-Ukraine war, needs more consideration and acted on as soon as possible due to the fragility of the supply chains. Undoubtedly, this transformation will not be easy. Especially in developing countries, many business lines are connected to a linear economy. Just as it is impossible to shift employment from fossil fuel-based business lines to renewable energy-based business opportunities in a very short time, a detailed and planned transition process seems necessary to return from a linear economic structure to a cyclical model. Because the most important condition for this transformation to be successful is to ensure that the fragile segment of the society working in traditional industries is not adversely affected by this change.

Turkey has foreseen the circular economy's potential and clearly demonstrates its determined stance to realize this transformation. In this context, comprehensive studies are carried out with the participation of all stakeholders to implement its green development plan with the net-zero emission target by 2053, set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Zero Waste Movement, initiated under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoğan and praised by all biased and unbiased segments, is a critical step toward transformation in this direction. With the mentioned initiative, great benefits are provided in terms of preventing waste, using resources more efficiently, reducing the amount of waste, establishing effective collection systems and recycling waste. In this direction, the Turkish Environment Agency was established, which carries out its activities to implement the most efficient practices in waste collection, carry out the deposit return system effectively and popularize the Zero Waste Movement.

On the other hand, within the framework of Turkey's bilateral relations with the EU, which constitutes more than 50% of its foreign trade, the circular economy has an important place in harmonization with the European Green Deal policy (EGD). As a matter of fact, it would not be wrong to say that the EGD will have a significant impact on the country's EU accession process and its commercial and economic relations with the union. Being aware of this, one of the nine main headings determined within the scope of the EGD Action Plan prepared by Turkey has been determined as a "Green and Circular Economy."

Preparing the circular economy action plan as part of the Green Deal Action Plan continues. Another step taken within the scope of these studies has been the project aiming to strengthen Turkey's institutional and technical capacity in the transition to a circular economy in line with the EU Circular Economy model. In the process that will involve all relevant stakeholders, it is aimed to analyze the transition potential of Turkey to a circular economy, develop a comprehensive national strategy for the implementation of the EU circular economy strategy, and develop the management capacities of central and local governments in the field of integrated waste management.

As a country, Turkish people have to be aware that their planet's resources are limited and only if they sustainably use these resources can they leave a good and healthy tomorrow for future generations. The devastating effects of climate change and recent external shocks clearly show that the transition from linear economic models to cyclical structures will enable them to overcome current crises and be a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. Therefore, Turkish people must think through every step they take with their children and future generations and leave them a livable planet with a beautiful environmentalist and circular economy.