The world’s largest democracy, India, seems to be at a political crossroads at the moment. The capital, New Delhi, has become a stage for the Gen Z revolution. Similar movements that took place in neighboring countries in the region have now reached the world’s most populated country. A sitting judge called the country’s youth "cockroaches." He meant it as an insult, but the youth took the word and turned it into a mass anti-government movement. The Cockroach Janta Party is now camping at Jantar Mantar, the center of the capital, and is giving the Modi government the biggest headache it has had in years, maybe even bigger than the farmers’ protest.

This movement did not come out of nowhere. It started after a national medical entrance exam called NEET was leaked. Many of the entrants had to sit for the exam again. For a country where getting into a good college and having a good degree is treated like a matter of life and death, this was not just a small scandal. It was the last straw for the new generation, which had been failed again and again.

On July 20, thousands of young people tried to march to the parliament, but the police met them with tear gas and batons. Reports say around 180 people were injured, with the Human Rights Watch calling on Modi's BJP administration to investigate the use of force. Mobile internet was shut down in parts of the city. Students. Women. Old men. All of them got hit that day.

The government's response has raised questions about whether authorities are addressing the causes of the anger or only trying to contain the protests.

For years, the deal in India was simple. Study hard, and you will succeed. That deal is broken now. Graduate unemployment stood above 15% as of March this year, with hundreds of thousands of young Indians now trying to leave the country just to get a fair shot at a job. When the top judge of the land calls these same young people parasites, it tells you everything about how the people at the top actually see the people at the bottom.

At the center of all this is one quiet act of defiance. Activist Sonam Wangchuk sat down at Jantar Mantar in late June and began a hunger strike. He wanted the education minister to resign, but instead of a resignation, he got removed by police and sent to a hospital. That single image did more to fuel the protest than a hundred speeches could have.

The movement itself began almost like a joke. A political strategist started an online page mocking the government using the cockroach insult. Within days, it had hundreds of thousands of sign-ups and millions of followers online. Nobody in the ruling party is laughing anymore.

Here is the part that should worry Modi more than anything else. Talk to any young protester on the ground right now, and you will hear the same joke passed around like a running gag. They say it does not matter what goes wrong in this country anymore. A leaked exam paper. A crushed protest. Even the weather on a bad day. Somehow Pakistan will get blamed for it eventually.

This joke exists because it is based on years of watching the same script play out. Something goes wrong at home and suddenly there is talk of a foreign hand. A neighbor's foreign minister makes one comment, and the ruling party is out burning effigies within hours. TV channels covering these protests have already started hunting for hidden toolkits and international conspiracies instead of just showing what everyone can see with their own eyes on camera. It is not hard to guess where that hunt eventually leads.

Gen Z is not blind. They know a distraction when they see one being built in real time. And they are mocking it before it even fully forms.

None of this means that the BJP government will fall tomorrow. But something has shifted. A generation that grew up being told to keep quiet and keep working has stopped listening. They do not care about being called cockroaches anymore. If anything, they have decided to wear the name with pride.

Modi has managed plenty of storms before. This one is different because it is not led by an opposition party or a foreign hand or any convenient enemy. It is led by the country’s own children, with nothing left to lose and a government that keeps proving its point every time it reaches for a baton instead of an answer.