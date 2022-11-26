Rising prices and interest rates have now become a common worry among the majority of Brits, who are watching a non-stop upsurge in the food, energy and transport prices. Many are fearful of a tougher winter ahead and vexed with financial experts’ warnings of the “longest recession since the 1930s” that is predicted to last until mid-2024.

The more alarming news is homelessness, with experts saying 66,000 people will be homeless by 2024. Local councils in England have warned of a tidal wave resulting from a necessity caused by benefits freezes, soaring food and energy bills and interest rates all amid the cost of living crisis that hits lower-income households tougher than those in middle and high-income groups within the United Kingdom. Given the scale of the crisis, calls to “bring back the eviction ban” are getting louder, or else "get ready to face a catastrophic homelessness crisis." So what can be done to halt the looming price rise crisis?

The next immensely disturbing news is job losses in all businesses across the U.K., including the Royal Mail, BBC, Co-Up, Cazoo and many more. Currently, layoffs, food shortages, not being able to pay energy bills, fear of losing shelter, skipping meals and how to deal with future connected challenges are frustrating thoughts for everyone around England.

This week, I took some time out to probe into overwhelmingly asked questions: What is the U.K. inflation rate and why is the cost of living rising? Even outside the U.K., international media is also raising questions: Why are the U.K. energy prices rising much faster than in Europe?

‘Inflation at 40-year high’

Although “the U.K. inflation at 10.1%, 40-year high” is troubling news, to observe the developments closely, I decided to visit Leeds city center, inner-city areas and its suburbs. I saw, met and talked to a range of people of different faiths, ethnic communities, researchers, local businesspeople, students, hourly paid workers, and blue- and white-collar workers.

As I walked toward Leeds train station to meet Natalie Ann Wood, a British researcher based in New Zealand, I began to think there is a genuine crisis. However, there should be a solution for rising prices and an alternative to people’s growing dependence on the government.

In our conversation at the coffee shop, Natalie highlighted the importance of religious communities, stating that, “When the state is absent, it seems to be the religious institutions filling that void.”

We also talked about how British media is portraying vulnerable people in the current crisis and related it to sociologist Stanley Cohen’s pioneer study of “Folk Devils and Moral Panic.” The way single mums, refugees, asylum-seekers, homeless and jobless people are presented as vulnerable groups mainly relying on social benefits is perhaps why they are the most affected groups.

“The media framing is again moral panic with its concern for moral dependents of the state – women, children, pensioners, essential workers, even homeowners – so again, we must ask what about those people that can’t access the state at all?” Natalie said.

On my way back to Leeds Beckett University, I thought Natalie was right about moral panicking in the media and how disadvantaged people are often portrayed in some sections of the British press.

At the Leeds Beckett University library, I talked to a postgrad student, Blake Gentry, who raised a significant point. Since the U.K.’s estimated employment rate during September was 75.5%, it shows the problem is the minimum wage rather than unemployment itself. Why are we told that people cannot afford to buy food?

‘Tale of two Britains’

For so long, inequality in the U.K. is accelerating and in turn, the gap between the rich and poor is widening. Thus, it demonstrates a “tale of two Britains,” in which big businesses pay “wisely” to avoid paying their taxes.

I entered the local branch of the U.K.’s food giant TESCO and noticed substantial advertising relating to the cost of living and how this supermarket chain is trying to help people in need. I also witnessed a big box full of food products donated by the shoppers. At first, it seemed like TESCO was the facilitator and appeared to be a generous chain thus promising to top up all donations by 20%. However, looking back, I realize that it was the people helping one another once again, using it as a platform.

I embraced glimpses of creditable ideas across Leeds, particularly, in the Hyde Park area, adjacent to three universities in Leeds. The Hyde Park area sets a textbook example of community cohesion, especially with religious institutions upholding the fine tradition of coming together in hard times.

As the U.K.’s poorest households face a lethal combination of inflation and recession, which has further deepened the gap between the rich and poor, Hyde Park’s religious communities are once again active and at the forefront to deal with the current “cost of living crisis” challenge.

Imam Qari Asim (MBE), chair of the National Advisory Board for Mosques and Imams (MINAB), who brought the Makkah Mosque to Leeds with his tireless efforts, reiterated the importance of brotherhood, unity and faith in Islam.

Qari Asim said, “Prophet Muhammad considers faith to be incomplete until one loves for his brother (in faith and humanity) what he loves for himself. ... He is not a believer whose stomach is filled while his neighbor goes hungry.”

At this moment of need, Leeds Makkah Mosque is providing food parcels to All Hallow Church to make sure vulnerable elderly, children and homeless people are not left hungry.

These sentiments are visible in Leeds Grand Mosque, Makki Mosque and the local Hindu Temple. At All Hallow Church, Hyde Park, Rev. Heston Groenewald and Lady Lydia run the “Pay What You Can” cafe for those facing a struggle.

The couple told me, unfortunately, they are fearful of shrinking donations and the rising cost of energy bills. The church’s community cafe is available three days a week and also provides warm spaces for neighbors who are struggling with their heating bills.

I sensed a positive development and prevailing community spirit in Hyde Park where rising prices are, in fact, uniting the local communities. Leeds-based prominent businessperson and community activist Chaudhary Abid Hussain vowed to continue working together with local charities to aid the needy people.

“This is the time when we need to show kindness, generosity and compassion towards the fellow citizens, whether they are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Sikhs, Hindus or belonging to any faith or non-faith groups,” Hussain said.

And here is my conclusion: Hard times can pass swiftly only if we are resolutely collective in addressing the communal challenge.