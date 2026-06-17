The military and strategic partnership between Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel is being portrayed by both sides as a major diplomatic success. But does it truly deserve that label?

Looking at the other side of the coin, it becomes clear that this relationship could have far-reaching consequences not only for the Eastern Mediterranean but for Europe as a whole.

Today, many politicians across Europe are debating Israel. Some support it, while others criticize it. Yet the key issue often overlooked is that Israel's relationship with Europe is no longer confined to diplomacy alone.

Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are not merely providing political support to Israel; they are also opening Europe's geopolitical doors to it. Through ports, energy corridors, military exercises, intelligence cooperation, and defense projects, Israel is becoming closer to the European continent than at any point in its history. The consequences of every step taken by Athens will not be borne by Greece alone. Any potential regional crisis could affect a security chain stretching from the Eastern Mediterranean to the heart of Europe.

One of the fundamental mistakes of Greek policy is the increasingly blurred line between national interest and dependence on alliances.

Today, Athens may view its close relationship with Israel as a balancing factor against Türkiye. History, however, has repeatedly shown that in great-power rivalries, smaller states often become the playing field rather than the players.

If a larger regional conflict involving Israel and Greece were to erupt tomorrow, would Europe truly be able to remain outside it? If Athens' ports, military bases and logistical networks are used, its energy projects become targets, and tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean become part of Europe's security agenda, then this ceases to be merely a choice made by Greece or the Greek Cypriot administration.

At that point, the issue is no longer a Greek foreign policy initiative; it becomes a matter of Europe's security architecture.

For years, the European Union has approached Middle Eastern crises with the advantage of geographical distance. Yet the path currently being pursued by Greece is shortening that distance. In some respects, it is eliminating it.

Many European leaders, particularly in Spain, have begun distancing themselves from Israel.

At this point, a survey conducted by the U.S.-based research organization Pew Research Center has attracted considerable attention. The international impact of Israel's military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran was reflected in the survey's findings.

According to the extensive survey, which was conducted among 44,657 adults across 36 countries, the median rate of unfavorable views of Israel was 67%. By contrast, the median share of respondents expressing favorable views of Israel was only 25%. The results also showed that critical attitudes toward Israel have become widespread in Western countries.

In the United States, 60% of respondents said they held an unfavorable view of Israel, while the figure was 65% in Canada. In Europe, negative views reached 78% in both Spain and Sweden. More than half of adults in Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and France also expressed unfavorable opinions of Israel. Similar results emerged in East Asia and Oceania. Negative views of Israel were reported by 83% of respondents in Japan, 79% in Australia and 70% in South Korea.

These findings suggest that Israel is becoming increasingly isolated in the eyes of the international community.

In particular, many Western leaders now appear reluctant to be publicly associated with Israeli officials. France has announced that it is pursuing legal action following allegations of humiliation, sexual assault and torture against activists aboard the Gaza flotilla. In Italy, prosecutors in Rome have expanded an investigation to include Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Ireland and Spain had previously called on the EU to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir after he shared a video showing activists detained from a Gaza-bound flotilla being forced to kneel with their hands tied.

Returning to the central issue, the question that must be asked is this: As Athens moves closer to Israel, is it leading Europe toward a more secure future, or is it unintentionally opening Europe's door to the Middle East's seemingly endless crises?

According to some analysts, the growing alignment between Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel could create significant challenges in the future.

Sometimes, the steps taken by a country extend far beyond its own borders. History has shown this many times before.