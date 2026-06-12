Throughout history, the Balkans have often been described as a geopolitical crossroads where regional and global powers compete for influence. Today, this volatile geography is no longer just a scenic transit corridor or a post-war reconstruction zone. It has become a strategic area where a new global map is being drawn. Especially within the context of the Western Balkans, a region rendered weak, fragile and easily manageable, the ongoing fierce struggles for identity are driven by the future projections of major global powers.

The Balkans hold immense military and commercial significance due to their Black Sea-Adriatic-Mediterranean transit corridors, as well as their natural environment and underground resources. Today, as whispers of a third world war echo across Europe and conflicts in the Middle East threaten to spill over into the Mediterranean, the Balkans find themselves at the very epicenter of multi-layered conflicts. The region is being reshaped by the maneuvers of global actors, spanning everything from intelligence warfare to demographic engineering and economic competition.

Albania attracts foreign interest

Recent mass protests erupting in Albania clearly demonstrated how global capital intersects with geopolitical anxieties. At the center of this unrest lies Sazan Island, located in western Albania. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government recently passed legislative amendments to pave the way for a massive luxury tourism project to be managed by Affinity Partners, an investment firm owned by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the public backlash is not limited merely to concerns over environmental destruction. In a region highly sensitive to foreign intervention, this project has triggered fears of a "stealth occupation." This anxiety is further fueled by allegations that Israeli investors are purchasing land in the Balkans using citizenship.

The remarks of Albanian academic Fredinant Hasmuça clearly reveal the underlying reasons for these anxieties. Highlighting the surge in flights between Tel Aviv and Tirana to two daily rounds as a key indicator of this economic momentum, Hasmuça notes that 68 Israel-linked companies, consisting of 54 established directly by Israelis and 14 as joint ventures with Albanian partners, commenced operations in the country's tourism, real estate, energy and service sectors during the post-pandemic period.

Emphasizing that Israeli investors conceal their property transactions and acquire land through "stealth" methods by utilizing citizenships of various European countries, such as Bulgaria and Romania, or by directly obtaining Albanian nationality, Hasmuça draws attention to the fact that the tourism projects concentrated especially along the country's southern coast, in which Kushner is also a partner, carry critical geopolitical weight rather than mere economic value.

Furthermore, stating that these investments are not only gateways to Europe, the Adriatic and the Mediterranean but are also situated in close proximity to strategic military zones like the Pashaliman Naval Base in Albania, where the Turkish Navy maintains its presence, the academic argues that far broader global geopolitical calculations lie behind this process under the guise of tourism.

This situation followed closely on the heels of deep domestic fractures caused by Rama's overt diplomatic backing of Israeli policies during his visit to the Knesset in January 2026. Rama strongly demonstrated this geopolitical alignment during his address at the Knesset, stating: "Until Hamas is completely eradicated, the 2 million prisoners in Gaza will never truly be free, and no peace will ever be permanent."

Moreover, expressing his gratitude for the cybersecurity support Israel provided to Albania, Rama announced that they would increase military cooperation, declaring, "For us, Israel is a friend. We will continue to deepen our cooperation with Israel in the fields of defense, security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism. With the experience in intelligence, prevention and societal resilience it has acquired under continuous and real threats, Israel is a point of reference that every serious democracy must carefully study."

In Albania, cooperation with Israel in the fields of security, law enforcement and cybersecurity reached a turning point following the devastating Iranian cyberattacks on Tirana in 2022. This led to the signing of a formal security and intelligence assistance protocol between the two countries in 2023.

Religious engineering

Simultaneously, a subtle form of identity engineering targeting the region's Muslim population is underway in Albania. "Baba Mondi," leader of the Bektashi Order, recently met with the pope at the Vatican to discuss the concept of establishing a Tirana-based, Vatican-style sovereign Bektashi micro-state.

The irony of a Muslim community leader consulting a Catholic leader to establish a sovereign Muslim entity did not escape observers. Critics argue that this project is a calculated political tool designed to fracture the traditional Muslim fabric in the Balkans and directly counterbalance Türkiye’s historical soft power in the region. The enthusiastic defense of an exceptional micro-state for a specific Sufi order by Rama, a Christian leader, fuels suspicions that Western powers are attempting to divide the regional Muslims to serve their own security architectures.

These arguments and anxieties are strongly validated by official reactions and geopolitical analyses following the project's announcement. The Muslim Community of Albania (KMSH) immediately opposed the initiative, issuing an official statement that warned: "Such initiatives set a dangerous precedent and threaten religious harmony in the country. The Islamic religion is a unified whole. Statehood based on sectarian divisions is unacceptable," directly confirming the fears of a fractured traditional Muslim fabric.

Furthermore, geopolitical expert Janko Scepanovic notes that a sovereign, Tirana-based Bektashi state possesses the potential to break Türkiye’s traditional influence over Balkan Muslims by introducing a new, Western-backed model of "Balkanic Islam" explicitly designed to counterbalance Ankara's religious and political weight.

This political engineering has drawn fierce domestic backlash, with former Albanian President Ilir Meta and the political opposition strongly condemning the move, accusing Rama of violating the constitution and serving "dark international agendas" that risk ghettoizing the Muslim population to satisfy external security frameworks.

On the other hand, for Washington and NATO, the Western Balkans represent a vital transit region and a traditional sphere of influence that ensures Europe's security and provides a strategic link between the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and Central Europe.

The primary motivation of U.S. diplomacy in the region is to limit the strategic influence Russia exerts through Serbia and Serb political structures in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and prevent Belgrade from shifting entirely into Moscow’s orbit.

Furthermore, China's rapid expansion of economic influence in recent years through massive infrastructure investments, railway developments, energy projects and financing mechanisms is being monitored by Washington with deep concern and close scrutiny.

Yet, the geopolitical maneuvering in the region is not confined to major powers.

Expanding Israeli footprint

A new Israel-centric plan for the Balkan geography is also unfolding across this fragile space near active conflict zones. Beyond its well-known strategic partnership with Greece, Israel has also been steadily expanding its strategic influence across a line stretching from the Caspian to the Mediterranean through economic and security cooperation, economic engagement and political influence.

The footprint of Israeli manipulation in Balkan elections and the subsequent pro-Israeli political shift are anchored in well-documented global scandals. The landmark international media investigation that exposed "Team Jorge," a covert Israeli cyber-warfare unit, proved that Israeli private intelligence operations actively sabotage democratic elections worldwide through disinformation.

In Bulgaria's volatile political landscape, this shadow intervention has yielded tangible results. Following the emergence of a government perceived as more favorable toward Israel in April 2026, speculation has emerged in some political circles regarding external influence on Bulgaria's political landscape, similar to past assertions in Slovenia.

Previously in Slovenia, despite former Prime Minister Robert Golob’s party winning the most votes in the 2026 elections, the pro-Israel opposition took control of the government. It is widely rumored that Golob, who opposed Israeli policies, fell victim to manipulation. This speculation stems from the sudden outbreak of espionage scandals and the subsequent revelation that the private Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube had been working with the opposition. Consequently, it can be argued that Israel actively engages in foreign interventions in the Balkans to secure compliant governments.

Just as the Black Cube weaponized espionage scandals to destabilize Golob's anti-Tel Aviv government in Slovenia, a parallel mechanism has successfully engineered a compliant, pro-Israel political elite in Bulgaria. Its geopolitical integration with the Israeli-Greek axis is concretely manifested by the Bulgarian parliament's procurement of Israeli Barak MX air defense systems.

On another front, Israel deepened its relations with Serbia through defense technologies and intelligence. This was formalized in 2021, when Serbia and Israel signed a comprehensive military-technical cooperation agreement, followed by a strategic cybersecurity partnership in 2022 aimed at protecting critical infrastructure. Now, Serbia's SDPR and Israel's Elbit Systems plan to establish a joint drone manufacturing plant. According to reports, the Israeli firm will hold a 51% stake in the venture.

Meanwhile, Montenegro has emerged primarily as an economic destination for Israeli interests, driven by the 2022 Joint Economic Cooperation Agreement, which catalyzed massive Israeli capital injection into the Adriatic coast, most notably through the multimillion-dollar Bigova Bay luxury tourism and real estate development project launched in 2023.

Under Western-Israeli gaze

Ultimately, the Sazan Island case, establishing a Bektashi state in the middle of the Balkans, the espionage scandals in Bulgarian and Slovenian elections, economy and defense partnerships in Serbia and Montenegro, and the expansion of the Israeli-Greek axis in Bulgaria are not isolated local incidents. They are interconnected moves on a global chessboard where frontlines are becoming clearly defined in a newly repolarized world.

The Balkans once again find themselves at the center of intensifying security and economic competition among major powers. The region has evolved from a local issue into a decisive strategic crossroads where global powers wage their battles for dominance.

The Balkan countries are small and fragile. To develop their economies and ensure their internal and external security, these countries are forced to form alliances with stronger nations. This reality drives them into partnerships with global players. In this high-stakes gamble, the greatest risk for Balkan nations is being reduced to mere pawns. For the people of the region, the only way to avoid being the weakest link in this great game is to raise their own sovereign and independent voices.