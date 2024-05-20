In recent years, with the development of new media technologies, the ability to access and share information quickly has become a significant advantage. But one of the biggest problems this has created is disinformation. That is, the deliberate dissemination of false information. The crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's plane on Sunday is a striking example of how dangerous disinformation can be.

In the 12 hours following the incident, the news on social media platforms changed constantly. First, contradictory information was shared, initially stating that Raisi had survived the crash, followed by reports that he had definitely died without any official statement. For a high-level government delegation, this kind of information pollution caused great chaos, not only for the victims and their relatives but also for the public, foreign countries and the authorities.

The disinformation was spread not only by the countries seeking to benefit but also by Iran's official institutions. The country's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, said the helicopter made a hard landing due to bad weather. Iranian media reported that the Iranian president had traveled to Tabriz by land after the plane made a hard landing. State television announced that the wreckage had been reached, but the Iranian Red Crescent denied the information. It was also announced that search and rescue teams were very close to the crash site. However, this information was later proven to be incorrect.

Rapid spread of media disinformation

There are several important reasons why disinformation spreads so easily in the media. Firstly, the fast-paced nature of social media and the tendency of users to share news without confirming it paves the way for the rapid spread of misinformation. Especially in times of crisis, people are hungry for information, and this hunger for information can lead to rapid acceptance of even false information. Secondly, disinformation is further fuelled by the desire of some groups and individuals to promote particular agendas or create chaos by deliberately spreading misinformation.

In this context, the steps to be taken to combat disinformation are very important. First, social media platforms need to develop stricter moderation and verification mechanisms to prevent the spread of false information. Platforms can manage this process by warning and educating their users before sharing unverified information.

Secondly, it is important to increase media literacy. People need to know and be aware of how to check the accuracy of the information they read and share. Educational institutions can ensure that the younger generations are more aware of this issue by providing media literacy courses.

Finally, authorities and officials should ensure the rapid and accurate flow of information in times of crisis. Ensuring that the public has access to accurate information from reliable sources is a crucial step in preventing the spread of disinformation. This will also increase public trust in official sources, helping to build a society that is more resilient to misinformation.

The crash of Raisi's plane stands as a stark example of how swiftly disinformation can spread and the detrimental effects it can entail. Heightened readiness and consciousness regarding such occurrences are imperative for the overall well-being of society and information security. Each of us bears a responsibility in combatting disinformation, and fulfilling that responsibility is critical to fostering a healthier and more reliable information ecosystem.