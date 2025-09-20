Today, Kabataş is a vibrant ferry port nestled in the heart of Istanbul, where hundreds of passengers set off daily on journeys across the Bosporus. This lively hub pulses with modern energy, the rhythm of city life and the buzz of tourism. Yet, few know that at the very gateway to the Bosporus, in September 1939, a little-known but profoundly significant chapter of history unfolded, one that intertwined the destinies of two nations: Poland and Türkiye.

Standing on the shore of Kabataş and looking at the calm waters of the Bosporus, it is hard to imagine that the tanker Eocene was anchored at this point, carrying nearly 80 tons of Poland's gold reserves. I believe this remarkable story deserves to be more widely known. Everything unfolded on Sept. 16-20, 1939, making these very days a fitting moment to revisit and remember this extraordinary chapter in the shared history of Poland and Türkiye.

Evacuation of Poland's reserves

In the early days of World War II, when Poland was fighting against the German invasion, the Polish government made the dramatic decision to evacuate the national gold reserves. This involved around 80 tons of gold, which was intended to finance the activities of the government-in-exile and the army outside the borders of occupied Poland. The evacuation was not only a logistical operation but also a complex diplomatic undertaking.

The gold was transported in the first weeks of September from Warsaw to Constanța in Romania. Transportation by train was too dangerous; thus, buses with an armed escort from the Polish National Bank were used for this task. In Romania, there was concern about the activities of German intelligence services, as well as threats from German aircraft and ships. Therefore, Polish diplomacy began intensive efforts to secure the further transportation of the treasure.

On Sept.14, 1939, around noon, the tanker Eocene, owned by the American oil company Socony Vacuum Oil Co., arrived at the port of Constanța. The ship had come to load oil for Greece, but with the support of British diplomacy, it was repurposed to transport Polish gold. After many difficulties, the decision was made to set sail toward the Bosporus immediately.

Istanbul stopover: Evacuation route

Two days later, on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., the Eocene arrived in Istanbul and anchored at Kabataş, at the entrance to the Golden Horn. Intensive talks started with Turkish authorities as well as the allied embassies of France and Great Britain.

Polish diplomats, led by Ambassador Michal Sokolnicki and Consul Wladyslaw Rychlewicz, conducted negotiations with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Minister Şükrü Saracoğlu was directly involved in the talks. Various options were considered: depositing the gold in the Ottoman Bank or continuing its transport in British or French convoys through the Çanakkale Strait, then known as the Dardanelles.

Ultimately, after intense consultations, a decision was made to transport the gold by rail via Anatolia to Lebanon. On Sept. 19, the Eocene sailed from Kabataş to the Haydar Paşa port on the Asian side of the Bosporus, where the cargo was directly transferred to a special train arranged by Turkish authorities.

After loading the gold into nine freight cars, the train set off on its journey through Anatolia. On Sept. 21, the train reached Ankara, where, after a one-day break, it continued its journey through the Taurus Mountains, Adana (Seyhan) and southern Türkiye. On the evening of Sept. 22, the transport reached the border with Syria at the Meydan Ekbez station. The next day, it crossed the border and was transported to Lebanon. The gold was out of the reach of the German Nazi and Soviet aggressors.

History, future meet in the Bosporus

From my perspective, the history of the evacuation of the Polish gold and the role Türkiye played is proof that history can connect people and countries in entirely unexpected ways. And it's worth remembering – not just as a curiosity, but as an example of cooperation in difficult times.

When we reflect on this remarkable chapter from 1939 – the evacuation of Polish gold in which Istanbul played a crucial role – we see more than just a historical lesson; it serves as a powerful inspiration for future collaboration. This symbolic episode of solidarity and collaboration between Poland and Türkiye during challenging times deserves to be continued today. At the consulate, we place strong emphasis on fostering economic cooperation, and we witness every day how Polish and Turkish business communities are actively exploring new areas of partnership. The financial sector continues to be a key pillar of this collaboration. In my view, Poland and Türkiye share a unique opportunity to deepen their cooperation in dynamic and forward-looking fields such as fintech, digital innovation and cybersecurity.

Poland and Türkiye share centuries of rich history, diplomatic ties and vibrant trade relations. I hope that Polish visitors to Istanbul, as well as the city's residents and tourists passing through the bustling port of Kabataş, will take a moment to remember those four remarkable days in September 1939, when a ship carrying Poland’s gold anchored right here, along the beautiful shores of Istanbul.