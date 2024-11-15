Republican candidate and former U.S. president Donald Trump has been reelected as the U.S.’ new president after a four-year interval. Election results show that while his rival Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats have been known to be more respectful to a diverse society, it was Trump who won the hearts of people with different ethnic and religious origins.

Among religious groups, Jews were expected to vote for Trump as he is a staunch supporter of Israel. However, an exit poll conducted after the elections shows that only 22% of Jews voted for Trump, while the rest did not. The same survey reveals that more Muslims preferred Trump to Harris.

The results indicate that Trump’s previous decisions to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem and accept the annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel during his last term did not convince American Jews and those with dual citizenship to vote for him. It seems that Trump's statements that if he wins, he will support Israel more than the Biden administration did not have much of an impact on the Jewish voters either.

Despite all, without any exception, analysts agree that Trump will provide massive military aid to Israel in his new tenure. In addition, there are rumors that Miriam Adelson, the late Sheldon Adelson’s widow, donated $100 million to the Trump campaign in return for the annexation of the West Bank by Israel. Given that he has chosen Mike Huckabee, who even denies that there is a place called the West Bank, as the new ambassador to Israel, this means that he will gift another territorial part of Palestine to Israelis and worldwide Zionists.

Everyone was expecting Trump to revise his Israeli policy. It is clear that he did not come to power with Jewish votes. If he got any donations from them, needless to say, donors gave it for their own personal and communal interests. Certainly, Trump did not need the donations to win the elections. All his victory comes from his personal wealth, charisma and ability to win the hearts of Americans. Yet, all the pro-Israeli names he plans to see in his cabinet, e.g., Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, Elise Stefanik, etc., show that Trump has not learned any lessons from his previous term.

He should recall that he got into trouble during his first term due to statements of his Zionist lawyer, Michael Cohen. Normally, lawyers do not unveil the secrets of their clients, but Cohen did. It happened anyway, but was it his personal decision, or someone told him to do so? Moreover, the other problem-creator was Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who had a one-night affair with Trump. According to her biography, she is also a Zionist Jew, a background that makes us think that her storm onto Trump was pre-planned by Zionist circles.

If Trump continues to opt for those having more loyalty to Israel, his new term will cause more headaches for him since those mentioned have their own agenda and plan to use their posts for their own goals. Besides their prioritization of Israel to the U.S., the names he plans to work with are too unqualified to take the responsibility of a great power.

Trump should know that Israel will not be glad to him for his support. Even the Zionist lobby’s bipartisan donation policy demonstrates that it does not matter who wins elections. Their only focus is on what they will personally and communally win. Thus, instead of supporting either of the candidates, they support both. What is more, while donations seem to have been distributed equally between Republican and Democrat candidates, votes have gone to Trump’s rival, a development revealing that Trump is disliked by the Zionist Jewish electorate.

Consequently, if Donald Trump wants to make America great again, he should rethink whom he chose to rule the U.S. with. There are so many capable experts around Trump who prioritize their country over other countries, so it is not too late to find better aides before official appointments. The president-elect should know that elections remove rivals from power, but there are also parasites inside the mass of power. He should get rid of them first, as they illegally exploit American power and resources. Otherwise, he will be consumed by secretive, influential groups like Zionists hiding inside institutions of the U.S.