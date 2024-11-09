In the United States, polls showed that the election was neck and neck, and even more so, with the support of the media, there was an opinion that the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, would win. However, there was an unprecedented tidal wave in the U.S. that not many people had noticed.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, young people, predominantly from the Democratic Party, have demonstrated in the streets, occupied universities and tried to make the Palestinian voice heard. However, the Zionist establishment in the American states misled both the Democrats and the Biden-Haris administration and all the leaders.

In reality, this election had more than one loser. Not only did the Democrats face defeat, but it also became evident that powerful lobbying groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) – which, in a sense, strangled the U.S. governance, monopolized media, finance and politics and turned the U.S. into a slave of Israel, were bankrupt and lost.

Although it seems that there is no direct relationship between the U.S. administration and Jewish lobbying firms, the reality of the U.S. is as follows: An artist who takes a stance against Israel or opposes the genocide loses all their talents and ability to exist. If intellectuals or academics take anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, or pro-justice stances, they lose their jobs at the universities. In any case, business people have no right to take a side or to be in favor of justice in this environment.

Erosion of freedom

Amid all this, especially in the U.S., the groups advocating for justice, rights, democracy and freedom are, as we mentioned at the outset, predominantly aligned with the Democratic Party.

A new situation has emerged in the U.S. as a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – or, more specifically, due to Israel's massive massacre of tens of thousands of Palestinians. There were core values upon which individuals, the U.S. and the broader West have built their identities. First and foremost is freedom of expression – the right to free thought, to disseminate ideas, and to adopt and defend even the most radical views, as long as they do not incite violence.

In such a short period, freedoms in the U.S. were eroded due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Students were beaten on university campuses, professors were handcuffed and publicly humiliated in the streets, and protest tents were set on fire. Anti-democratic practices that would be shocking even in the most underdeveloped nations appeared on American campuses and streets, revealing a level of intolerance that Americans are unlikely to overlook. A determining faction of the electorate obviously held the Democratic Party accountable for this.

Anti-democratic Democrats

In a further irony, following these undemocratic actions, during the election campaign, the Democratic Party circulated messages suggesting that Republicans are anti-democratic and that young people must defend democracy. In effect, American youth are being pressured to suppress their voices, avoid taking a stand for justice and forced to support Israel – much like in despotic regimes – and then, paradoxically, are expected to vote for the Democratic Party to "defend" democracy. It seems the Democratic Party has failed to recognize the growing disillusionment among American youth.

The young people have seen that President Biden and his administration have made the U.S. of America passive, ineffective and useless in the face of all this carnage. They also saw that the Democratic Party representatives who register with AIPAC and receive funding from there have no other purpose than to serve Jews and Israel.

Muslims' verdict

Historically, Muslims in the U.S. have largely supported the Democratic Party, as it has offered an environment where they can feel comfortable and freely express themselves. They have generally had little connection with the Republican Party.

During this time, Muslims have witnessed the Biden administration’s role in the conflict in Gaza, with the U.S. supplying bombs, missiles and funding. While they are familiar with Trump’s harsh rhetoric, they also recognize one unpredictable factor: perhaps, in a sudden move, Trump might end the war. This partial belief in Trump’s potential actions has led some Muslims to lean more toward his side.

In Michigan, a crucial swing state in the election, Trump’s appearance onstage with Muslim imams clearly made a significant impact in his favor. A think tank study in the U.S. found that 75%-80% of Muslims voted for Trump, while 75%-80% of Jewish voters supported the Democrats. In a sense, the Democratic Party, AIPAC and Jews lost. However, only time will tell if the true winner is democracy, freedom or peace.