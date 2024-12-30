The student protests sweeping across Serbia have garnered significant attention, with thousands of young voices demanding accountability and justice in response to a series of tragedies and systemic failures. Considering that protesters reject all government solutions and willingness to fix societal issues, the situation echoes the Color Revolution in North Macedonia. In 2015-2016, North Macedonian citizens mobilized themselves to challenge entrenched corruption and political irresponsibility in the capital city of Skopje. By drawing a comparative analysis between these two movements, we can identify commonalities and divergences between these two movements, shedding light on their potential implications related to governance, civil society and regional stability.

Catalysts for mobilization

The Color Revolution in North Macedonia was ignited by the 2015 wiretapping scandal, which exposed high-level government corruption, electoral interference fraud and authoritarian tendencies under then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski. Citizens, particularly the youth, took to the streets to demand accountability and democratic reforms. However, the main purpose of the protests was to replace the government.

In Serbia, the current wave of protests stems from the tragic Novi Sad train station collapse, which claimed multiple lives and underscored systemic negligence. While this accident initiated the protest, there were broader grievances, including decaying infrastructure, lack of institutional transparency and perceived governmental indifference that compounded over the years of governmental (mis)management of the country. Students, supported by the teaching unions, have emerged as the vanguard of these protests, reflecting the frustration with the government's failures to prioritize safety and education.

Methods of protest

Both movements relied heavily on the organization and mobilization of civil society. The North Macedonian protests were marked by colorful symbolism, with protesters painting government buildings and public spaces to signify the "colors" of democracy over autocracy. In contrast, Serbian students have adopted poignant slogans such as “15 Minutes for 15 Lives,” emphasizing the human cost of governmental negligence. The physical blockading of university campuses and streets mirrors the sit-ins and occupation tactics employed in North Macedonia. Both activities raised numerous legal questions and concerns by symbolism.

Notably, social media has played a pivotal role in both movements, acting as a platform for coordination, information dissemination and raising awareness. In North Macedonia, platforms like Facebook and Twitter were instrumental in bypassing state-controlled media, while in Serbia, videos and live streams from Novi Sad and Belgrade have attracted national and international attention.

Repression, deflection

In both cases, governments initially sought to downplay the protests, portraying them as politically motivated or orchestrated by foreign actors. The former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's administration in North Macedonia deployed police forces to disperse demonstrations, leading to clashes and arrests. However, government authorities and security forces, in most cases, allowed protestors to engage in throwing color bombs at government institutions, which consequently resulted in high-cost restoration. Similarly, Serbian authorities have accused protesters of destabilizing the country and have sought to intimidate organizers through police presence and media campaigns.

The scale and intensity of the protests differ significantly. In North Macedonia, police actions to disperse protesters led to more violent confrontations, while in Serbia, the government response has been less aggressive, influenced by the support of teaching unions and other respected societal actors. This broader coalition in Serbia makes it harder for the government to discredit the movement. Generally, when civil society protests against the government, using police force is a poor strategy to delegitimize movements like color revolutions. These movements often control the narrative, framing repression and excessive force as evidence of authoritarianism, which can quickly garner international community and media support.

Accountability, justice

Both movements underscore a deep-seated demand for accountability. In North Macedonia, protesters called for the resignation of Gruevski and his cabinet, pushing for judicial action against those implicated in corruption. The protests culminated in the EU-brokered Pržino Agreements between Gruevski’s government and the opposition political parties, which exploited the Color Revolution to force early elections and political reforms.

In Serbia, the focus has been placed on receiving justice for the victims of the Novi Sad tragedy and reforms to prevent such future occurrences. In their protests, students have highlighted the lack of oversight in infrastructure projects and the pervasive culture of impunity. While the Serbian government has made rhetorical commitments to investigate the incident, protesters remain skeptical, pointing at past unfulfilled promises. Yet, blocking educational institutions and other public or private venues represents a violation of citizen’s constitutional rights regarding freedom of work, movement, and access to state institutions.

Role of international actors

International engagement has played a nuanced role in both contexts. During North Macedonia’s Color Revolution, the European Union and the United States were active mediators, leveraging political and economic incentives to facilitate a resolution. Serbia, however, operates in a more complex geopolitical environment, balancing its EU accession aspirations with maintaining ties to Russia and China. This dynamic has limited the West’s leverage, although international media coverage and statements of support for the protesters have added pressure on the government. So far, there have not been any clear indicators of direct involvement by international actors. But it does not imply their lack of interest in the unfolding events in Serbia.

Students gather to deliver 1,000 identical letters of complaint to chief state prosecutor Zagorka Dolovac to protest the slow investigation of a train station roof collapse last month in Novi Sad in which 15 people died, Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 25, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Youth empowerment

A striking similarity lies in the empowerment of youth as agents of change. The protests marked a generational shift in North Macedonia, with young leaders emerging as prominent voices in civil society and politics. The Serbian protests similarly reflect a generational awakening, with students challenging the status quo and demanding a future defined by transparency and meritocracy rather than nepotism and cronyism.

The long-term impact of these movements remains uncertain. While North Macedonia's protests brought political change, the country still faces deep systemic issues. Many Color Revolution supporters now regret participating, as the movement failed to deliver lasting improvements or keep its promises. In the end, one corrupt group of politicians was replaced by another.

Serbia’s movement, while generating promises, faces significant obstacles, including a fragmented opposition and a polarized political landscape. There are, however, many lessons Serbian politicians could learn from neighboring countries, which could help them develop sustainable solutions.

Lessons, implications

The Serbian student protests and North Macedonia’s Color Revolution illustrate the transformative power of these types of “grassroots” movements to challenge entrenched systems of power. Both underscore the importance of youth engagement, the role of civil society and the potential for regional movements to inspire one another. However, for better or worse, they also highlight the challenges of translating the protest energy into lasting political and societal change, for good or worse.

For Serbia, the current protests represent a critical juncture in the country’s future. The government’s ability to address protesters’ demands – or its failure to do so – will profoundly affect its legitimacy and the country’s trajectory toward democracy and prosperity.

For the region, these movements are very dangerous because they are like a two-edged sword. On the one side, these movements very rarely provide sustainable strategic solutions in weak and small states because the corrupt politicians, who are only interested in self-gain, are at the forefront of such protests. On the other side, these movements have the potential to reaffirm the enduring relevance of civic activism in holding governments accountable and shaping the future of the Western Balkans.