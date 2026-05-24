The EFES-2026 Combined, Joint Live-Fire Field Exercise, held at the Doğanbey Training Area in Seferihisar, Izmir, was not merely a military training activity. It served as a clear showcase of Türkiye’s evolving security paradigm and the transformation in defense technologies.

Held between April 20 and May 21, 2026, the exercise involved the participation of the army, navy and air force, as well as special forces, the gendarmerie, the coast guard and public institutions. The event, which included 50 countries ranging from the U.S. to Japan and from Azerbaijan to Italy, also demonstrated Türkiye’s capacity for international military coordination. With over 10,000 personnel participating, including 1,305 foreign personnel, EFES-2026 demonstrated its scale, while the military equipment, air assets and naval platforms used made this exercise one of the region’s most notable military activities.

AI-supported war management

One of the most notable aspects of EFES-2026 was the central role of technology. Unlike previous exercises, the Network-Land Kocatepe Operations Management System was utilized. Additionally, AI-supported analysis applications were utilized within the Military Decision-Making Process and various operational styles were tested through the JTLS-GO simulation system.

This development demonstrates that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are moving beyond traditional warfare concepts toward new-generation warfare concepts focused on digital war management, data analysis and speed.

The exercise’s objectives included the development of electronic warfare techniques, control of airspace, effective use of tactical data link systems, enhancing cybersecurity awareness and developing joint operational capabilities against hybrid threats. Additionally, the fact that the Simulation-Supported Command Post phase was conducted on a 24-hour basis and the training period was extended to two weeks demonstrated that the exercise was not limited to field firing exercises; decision-making processes were also intensively tested.

Strength of defense industry

EFES-2026 also served as a significant activity showcasing the field performance of domestic and national defense industry products. Among the systems planned for their first use in the exercise, the 105 mm Boran howitzer, the MEMATT Mechanical Mine Clearance Equipment and the Aslan Sarp Remote-Controlled Weapon System-Equipped Unmanned Ground Vehicle stood out.

Testing these systems in actual field conditions was significant in demonstrating the level Türkiye has reached in its defense industry. In particular, the prominence of unmanned systems and mine-clearing technologies served as an indicator of the transformation aimed at reducing human casualties on the modern battlefield.

Another notable highlight was the defense science and technology project competition held as part of the exercise. Organized under a protocol with Dokuz Eylül University, the competition received 292 applications from 69 universities. The inclusion of the winning projects in the defense industry exhibition highlighted the level of collaboration achieved between universities, industry and the military.

Message of EFES-2026

It is clear that the EFES-2026 exercise, which most effectively demonstrated Türkiye’s current level of military power and deterrence, conveyed significant messages on both regional and global scales. Türkiye did not merely conduct a military exercise in the Aegean Sea; it also demonstrated on the ground the level it has achieved in multinational operation management, advanced technology integration and next-generation combat capabilities.

EFES-2026 demonstrated that modern warfare is no longer won solely by the power of tanks, artillery and aircraft, but through data management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and coordination capabilities. Türkiye, meanwhile, is strongly declaring its readiness for this new era.

On this occasion, I extend my respectful greetings to the Ministry of National Defense and the Heroic Turkish Armed Forces for successfully executing such a large and complex international exercise with zero errors.