Between 1972 and 2025, Turkish companies undertook over 12,500 construction projects in more than 137 countries, reaching a total value of $535 billion (TL 20.66 trillion). These construction activities have extended across many regions, from Latin America to Africa. As a foreign exchange-generating activity, these infrastructure services have been integrated into the country’s export profile and followed by overseas investments from Turkish firms. According to estimates, Türkiye's overseas investments have exceeded $57 billion, covering a wide range of countries from Europe to North America. Through these international investments, Turkish companies have provided employment for nearly 190,000 people and control an annual turnover of $50 billion. Concentrating mainly on the finance and manufacturing sectors, Turkish firms have made significant investments, particularly in the Netherlands, Germany, the U.S., the U.K. and Kazakhstan. The investment volume, approaching $60 billion, is largely concentrated in developed countries and focused on the financial sector.

Trade, tourism, investment

A similar profile is observed in foreign trade and tourism among Turkish companies. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Yeniden Asya” ("Asia Again") Initiative seeks to shift this trajectory. Aimed at re-evaluating and enhancing the commercial, political and cultural infrastructure with Asian countries, the initiative aspires to further integrate Türkiye into the global arena. In this evolving global context, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries stand out due to their religious, cultural and political affinities with Türkiye. The region, where Turkish firms have invested around $300 million and maintain a foreign trade volume of $15 billion, is home to a population of 690 million. With a combined gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $4.3 trillion and foreign trade capacity of $1.5 trillion, ASEAN countries represent promising partners for expanded cooperation with Türkiye. Recently brought back into focus by the Indonesian president’s visit to Türkiye, Southeast Asian nations highlight the existence of alternative routes for Türkiye’s global outreach. As importers of Turkish defense industry products, these actors could also contribute to balancing Türkiye’s foreign trade.

In 2024, Türkiye hosted nearly 63 million tourists and generated over $60 billion in tourism revenue. The majority of tourists arrived from Europe and neighboring regions. The number of tourists from ASEAN countries was approximately 516,000, generating an estimated $530 million in tourism income. Türkiye exported about $2.5 billion worth of goods to ASEAN countries, while imports from the region reached $12.5 billion, primarily consisting of manufactured goods. Turkish investments in ASEAN countries totaled $300 million, whereas ASEAN countries invested $1.722 billion in Türkiye. Malaysia and Singapore accounted for the bulk of these investments, while other ASEAN countries had relatively limited investment volumes in Türkiye. Considering the overall trade volume, economic relations with countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand could be further developed.

Global changes: The rise of Asia

In the 20th century, Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and China became indispensable actors in the global economy. These nations built some of the world’s largest manufacturing and trade hubs. In terms of per capita income and technological capacity, many of these Asian actors have surpassed Western countries. In the 21st century, Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are now joining this group. For Türkiye, which attracts large-scale investments primarily from Western countries and conducts most of its foreign trade with Europe, this ongoing transformation highlights the need for new initiatives. As a country that imports energy and seeks technology transfers, Türkiye must pay close attention to global shifts. In the shadow of trade wars, bold moves can help expand current markets and boost the competitiveness of Turkish companies.

The recent gains in defense industry competitiveness should not be seen as coincidental. Having exported defense products worth $50 billion to date, Türkiye is now contributing to the national defense of dozens of countries. These developments – part of an independent foreign policy – can be further strengthened through new partnerships rooted in foreign trade. With the world’s fifth-largest diplomatic network, Türkiye already possesses the infrastructure needed to seize emerging global opportunities. In this context, the identification of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines as priority countries represents a strategic option on the table.

Turkish Defense industry

The Indonesian Army, Philippine Air Force and Malaysian Navy are among the actors that utilize Turkish defense industry products. Due to technology sharing, cost advantages and other favorable conditions, these countries have chosen the “Made in Türkiye” brand for their defense needs. Türkiye, which is seen as a brotherly nation in the region, approaches these partnerships not merely from a transactional perspective but with a sense of solidarity. Unlike Western countries, Türkiye does not adopt a purely economic approach to development and technology transfer in these regions, nor does it support assertive actions like those of China in the South China Sea. Instead, Türkiye emphasizes the importance of countries strengthening their own national defense infrastructures.

Indonesia, as the most populous country in the region, holds strategic importance and seeks to deepen its relations with Türkiye. The recent visit of Indonesia's president to Türkiye highlights this shared intention. Compared to the current state of bilateral trade, both parties aim to elevate the existing cooperation to a new level. As the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia received diplomatic support from Türkiye upon gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1949. While diplomatic relations significantly improved in the early 2000s, trade relations did not reach the desired level. Nevertheless, both countries have offered strong support to each other in the international arena. With a population exceeding 270 million and as the largest Muslim economy, Indonesia, alongside Malaysia, is Türkiye’s strategic partner in Southeast Asia. These two countries, along with the Philippines, are the top regional importers of Turkish defense products.

The pace of development in defense industry relations between Indonesia and Türkiye is outpacing progress in other areas. Joint production facilities are planned to be established with Indonesian companies, led by Roketsan. Similarly, Aselsan, Roketsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed agreements with Indonesian firms in February 2025. Indonesia, which imports anti-drone systems from Türkiye, has shown particular interest in Turkish unmanned aerial and armored land vehicles. It is expected that 60 units of the globally renowned TB3s, produced by Baykar Technology, will be exported to Indonesia. In the coming days, similar exports in naval platforms also appear likely.

In conclusion, Southeast Asian countries could become a priority in the global investments and project undertakings of Turkish companies. The strategic relationships established through the export of Turkish defense industry products to the region can be further strengthened with new initiatives and outreach efforts by Türkiye. Indonesia, as the region’s largest Muslim-majority country and economy, holds significant potential for expanded cooperation with Türkiye. However, these relations should be approached with a medium-term perspective, allowing time for the development of a solid infrastructure. Emphasizing historical ties more strongly could also support this process. In this way, areas that have not yet reached their full potential – particularly tourism and trade – can be effectively leveraged and developed for mutual benefit.