The circumstances for Palestinian refugees, particularly in camps in Gaza and the West Bank, have become intense. Israeli forces have assaulted these camps frequently. These refugee camps are already overpopulated and lack basic resources. These military strikes in and around Palestinian refugee camps have perpetuated a state of unceasing tension and instability and hindered the possibility of continual relief for the people. Substantial humanitarian challenges include shortages of food, water, medical care and safe shelter. Camps such as Nur Shams in Tulkarm and Nablus have experienced extensive destruction. People living in these camps are those who have been forcibly displaced and are now living in camps under severe conditions. They are bearing constant fear and severe adversity due to the tactics employed by Israeli forces.

According to the humanitarian report of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Nur Shams camp, displaced four families, and damaged over 100 residential and livelihood structures. Besides, various assaults under the name of operations destroyed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) office, providing relief and services to meet the basic needs of the refugees and displaced people. UNRWA is a vital support center for thousands of Palestinian refugees facing acute conditions.

In spite of the human rights organizations and international bodies raising voices and expressing concerns over the conditions within the refugee camps, Israel’s destructive tactics continue. The highest point of oppression is that on Oct. 28, Knesset, the unicameral legislature of Israel, passed two laws. The first law prohibits UNRWA from operating within areas under Israeli sovereignty. The second law declares UNRWA a terrorist group and bans Israeli officials from any contact with the agency. This will disrupt indispensable facilities for a huge number of Palestinian refugees living in despair, helplessness and poverty. So, if enforced, these laws would likely restrict UNRWA’s ability to operate throughout the occupied Palestinian territory. It is important to note that the recent refugee camps established after the Oct. 7, 2023, conflict are additions to pre-existing camps.

The ongoing violence with legislative restrictions on humanitarian services is impeding and dismantling the critical support systems on which many Palestinians rely: refugee camps, a place where those who survived attacks are increasingly becoming zones of destruction and hardships. Therefore, signs for sustainable peace seem bleak as the basic needs of displaced and warn-torn people remain unmet.

In addition, attacks on refugee camps have increased since the outbreak of violence on Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli forces' brutality is at its peak; even schools have become front-line targets for them. The schools, which served as shelters for displaced families, have experienced hundreds of attacks since the beginning of the conflict last year. Over the past 14 months, the conflict has displaced more than 1 million children.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that recent attacks on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) personnel and facilities and ongoing military operations have critically disrupted access to clean water in Gaza. Almost half of the population lacks the minimum recommended 15 liters of water per person per day necessary for drinking, cooking and hygiene. The acute shortage of water and sanitation has led to a rise in waterborne illnesses, with critical diarrhea and skin infections. These conditions contribute to inhumane living situations as inhabitants are increasingly exposed to waste, sewage, pests and solid refuse.

Moreover, a polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza was delayed due to intensifying violence, continuous bombardment, extensive displacement, and the absence of reliable humanitarian pauses. But, to mitigate health risks amid this ongoing conflict, an agreement was made to conduct the vaccination campaign from Nov. 2 to 4 in the Gaza governorate. The current health system is not operating properly due to acute shortages of supplies. This situation represents an unparalleled health emergency, worsening the already dire conditions faced by the population.

The humanitarian crisis is on the verge of collapse; frequent military strikes on UNRWA offices and safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) personnel severely affected their services. These agencies are a lifeline for the despaired, displaced and vulnerable people exposed to the brutalities of Israeli forces’ tactics and the harsh conditions of the environment. World stakeholders should take this humanitarian matter seriously. Humanity is bleeding and this continued conflict is escalating and wreaking havoc on the Palestinians, who have become refugees in their own land and living in a dire condition. Humanitarian pauses are required and international stakeholders should stop Israel from conducting frequent military attacks to make this a reality.