Refugee camp residents in the occupied West Bank claim Israel’s decision to halt UNRWA's operations aims to dismantle their right of return.

The Knesset passed a bill Monday banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

Palestinians living in refugee camps considered the decision "a step toward abrogating their right of return."

Suheyb Rummane, a resident of the al-Amari refugee camp, told the Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that the U.N. agency is a symbol and witness of the Palestinian right of return.

"Israel's decision will end the issue of Palestinian refugees and end their right of return,” he said.

Rummane, 69, said Israel's decision is "unacceptable” and there should be an official stance on the international level, including Palestine, the people and Arab countries, to put pressure on Israel on the issue.

The implementation of Tel Aviv's decision harms the lives of Palestinians in refugee camps, from education to treatment, he said.

"The Palestinian people will not remain silent and will not accept this decision. We will raise our voices strongly. The world also needs to take responsibility.”

'Dangerous' precedent

Mahmoud Umaytir, a resident of the Qalandia refugee camp in northern East Jerusalem, described Israel's decision as "dangerous.”

"This decision will have negative consequences on all aspects of life in Palestinian refugee camps, including education and health,” Umaytir said, adding that despite the symbolic importance of UNRWA for them, they should not depend on it for the rest of their lives.

The solution to the problem is the establishment of an independent state so that Palestinians will not have to depend on international institutions to live, Umaytir said.

"Israel continues its policy of striking a blow to every aspect of Palestinian life, especially the refugee problem,” he added.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an incursion by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas for captives held in the enclave have failed because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.