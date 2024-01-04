The cornerstone of the modern European Union was laid down after the devastation of World War II. Indeed, the formation of the predecessor triple communities of the EU was aimed to prevent such destruction from happening again. The EU's structure evolved from the efforts of European states to create a supranational system.

During the Cold War, strong economic and security relations were established between European countries in the Eastern Pole and the United States. Human rights and promoting democratic values have been the most significant values advanced by the EU. The foundation of the EU and NATO gained significance following World War II in opposition to the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc.

While the Eastern Bloc crumbled with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the majority of post-Soviet spaces embraced Western values and remained integrated within the system. For the nearly eight decades since the war, the alliance between NATO's members for security and its European counterparts for political, legal and economic affairs has persevered on the principles of liberal democracy – until the recent developments regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

Support for Ukraine and human rights

However, the process began before Israel attacked Gaza. In the wake of the Ukrainian crisis of 2014, European nations have become acutely aware of their longstanding vulnerability. The demand for a new defense approach includes an identity-based perspective within collective security. NATO's expansion toward Russia after 2000 revived past traumas. Ukraine was the final stage of this expansion, and former Eastern Bloc countries became members. The red-line approach was introduced in the context of Russia and Ukraine. However, the expansion policy of NATO and the EU to Ukraine and Georgia as new members changed Russia's foreign policy after 2007. As a matter of fact, after 2014, the current system exhibits a division, evident in the presence of two distinct structures.

In February 2022, a significant event occurred. Europe's military support for Ukraine and sanctions against the "special military operation" launched by Russia against Ukraine in 2022 should be considered in this context. There is a perception in Europe regarding the security situation that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may extend to mainland Europe. In Putin's speech, it is essential to emphasize that Russia tried to reach an agreement with NATO countries on the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe, but the result was not expected. The EU and the U.S. swiftly imposed sanctions on Russia in response to these developments. The sanctions aimed to weaken Russia's economy, deprive it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly limit its ability to wage war.

The primary concern at hand is the number of civilians in the EU who are being harmed. People should be at the forefront of our thoughts instead of approaching the issue from a bipolar or Cold War perspective. The fact that the ongoing conflict continues to claim lives is profoundly concerning and warrants reflection.

Likewise, regarding support for Ukraine, the military aid provided by the U.S. to Ukraine has reached $45 billion as of September 2023, and the military and economic support of the EU is also substantial. It has been reported that military support can negatively affect European countries. For instance, in 2022, the U.K. allocated $68.5 billion for defense expenditures. However, due to its military support and aid to Ukraine, it now possesses 150 tanks and a dozen functional long-range artillery weapons.

On the other hand, France has less than 90 heavy artillery weapons. European and Western nations provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all aspects of the ongoing war, indicating their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

How about Gaza and human lives?

Given geopolitics, the relationship between the U.S. and its traditional allies was based on liberal approaches and human rights. However, at this point, Israel's actions in Gaza are particularly thought-provoking and unprecedented. While the U.S. and the EU share values and a common approach to common threats, to what extent does this concern apply in Gaza?

Pro-Palestinian activists occupy the European Parliament building in Rome to demand an end to the extermination of the Palestinian population of Gaza, in Rome, Italy, Nov. 10, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

As a matter of fact, how consistent are the discourses about the right to "self-defense" and that Israel should protect itself when asked about the Hamas attacks in October 2023, with the reality of civilian casualties in recent days? The number of civilian Gazans who lost their lives as part of the operation launched by Israel in Gaza has exceeded 20,000, of which approximately 8,000 are innocent children.

The EU's recent communication seems to have shifted away from values such as human rights, democracy and individual life, which were once highly regarded during the Cold War. However, there has been a notable change in tone. In October, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell acknowledged the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, cautioning against ignoring the loss of civilian lives and the potential for serious consequences down the line.

On the other hand, the relationship between the EU and the U.S. during the Cold War era has shifted toward a more human-centered approach. While this marks a change in rhetoric, it is essential to note that Borrell's recent post on X emphasizes the need for the EU to prioritize unity to avoid disintegration. Borell stressed the importance of preventing Putin from winning the war in Ukraine and putting an end to the tragedy in Gaza, given the current cyclical developments. These statements hold significant weight in resolving the conflict in Gaza and safeguarding the EU project from potential damage.

However, wouldn't it require the EU to impose international sanctions on Gaza at the same pace as in Ukraine? Or couldn't civilian deaths have been prevented with a political approach within the scope of EU values for approximately 77 days?

Today, with the killing of innocent children in Gaza, a process similar to the destruction of World War II is underway, leading to the assumption that the spirit of the EU has died.