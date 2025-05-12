As Europe Day has just passed – marking the rebirth of peace, prosperity and unity across a war-torn continent – it is worth remembering that the European Union remains the most ambitious peace project in history. In a region long shaped by conflict and rivalry, the bloc has reimagined Europe as a community of shared destiny. Not once have EU member states taken arms against each other – a fact that stands as a quiet revolution in European history. This May also marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. In light of this legacy, the European project continues to inspire. But to truly fulfil its potential as a global peace initiative, Europe must expand its vision beyond its borders. At the heart of this imperative lies a pivotal question: What role will Türkiye play in shaping the EU’s future?

Europe now stands at a defining crossroads. The international order is undergoing profound transformations. Long-held economic assumptions are being disrupted, while security threats, technological revolutions and demographic shifts are redrawing the global map. Within this context of uncertainty, the EU faces a fundamental challenge: to remain relevant, it must not only adapt but also lead.

To this end, the bloc has made promising strides. Initiatives such as the Competitiveness Compass and the White Paper on European Defense signal a renewed ambition to enhance Europe’s strategic posture. The Competitiveness Compass identifies the urgent need to reinforce the continent’s economic foundations. The Defense White Paper envisions a Europe capable of safeguarding its own security and contributing to global stability.

Equally important are the recent Letta and Draghi Reports, which offer a compelling vision for the evolution of the Single Market and the EU’s economic future. These reports share a unifying message: the EU must move beyond a reactive stance and instead position itself as a proactive geopolitical actor.

Yet no vision for Europe’s future can be complete without addressing the issue of enlargement. More than a policy choice, enlargement today represents a geopolitical necessity. A credible, principled and forward-looking enlargement strategy is the EU’s most strategic investment in its long-term security, prosperity and influence. The inclusion of new members, especially those that bring regional and global reach, will determine whether Europe can act decisively on the world stage or remain confined to its internal debates. In this regard, Türkiye’s candidacy presents an extraordinary opportunity.

For the EU to become a truly global player, it must answer a pressing question: Will it remain a relatively homogeneous club of nation-states or will it embrace a broader, more inclusive identity rooted in diversity, partnership and strategic depth? This is not merely a cultural question, but a strategic one. Europe cannot afford to turn inward, retreating behind walls of regulation or identity. A “Fortress Europe” mentality risks isolation at a time when the world demands engagement. The rise of populism and identity-driven politics – where short-term electoral calculations often outweigh long-term strategic needs – has already narrowed the space for bold thinking. To move forward, the bloc must act with courage and imagination. It must free itself from this reactive posture and embrace a transformative agenda, built on three core pillars: cooperation, strategic foresight and mutual respect.

First comes cooperation

No single nation can respond alone to today’s multidimensional security threats. From the war in Ukraine to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, from the ongoing instability in Syria to rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific, the global landscape is increasingly defined by fragility and friction. These developments demand more than statements of concern – they call for joint action and shared responsibility.

Türkiye, as both a NATO ally and an EU candidate country, is uniquely positioned to enhance Europe’s resilience. Its geostrategic location – bridging Europe, Asia and the Middle East – makes it a critical partner in areas ranging from regional diplomacy to crisis response. With over seventy years of NATO membership, an advanced defense industry and extensive counterterrorism experience, Türkiye contributes directly to European and transatlantic security.

But its role extends beyond conventional military strength. Türkiye is key in securing critical supply chains, ensuring energy access, managing migration flows and addressing climate-related challenges. As an energy corridor connecting the EU to vital resources in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Caucasus, Türkiye plays a central role in ensuring the continent’s energy security. Roughly 70% of the resources Europe needs lie to the north, south or east of Türkiye – access to them cannot be ensured without Ankara’s cooperation.

Economically, Türkiye and the EU are deeply integrated. Türkiye is the EU’s fifth-largest trading partner; the EU remains Türkiye’s largest. Their mutual interdependence is not only measurable but essential.

Strategic foresight

If cooperation responds to the present, foresight prepares us for the future. Europe must move from crisis management to crisis prevention.

History has shown that security threats do not erupt overnight; they accumulate through neglect, miscalculation or missed opportunity. Whether it is terrorism, economic instability, cyberattacks or geopolitical rivalry, proactive planning is the key to prevention.

Together, Türkiye and the EU must develop a forward-looking strategic framework based on early warning, proactive diplomacy and aligned security policies. From strengthening intelligence cooperation to enhancing resilience against hybrid threats, this alliance must anticipate – not merely react to – the challenges ahead.

As the adage goes, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” Strategic foresight demands not only vision but the will to act before problems become crises.

Mutual respect

Lastly, any enduring partnership must rest on mutual respect. Türkiye and the EU have had their share of differences, sometimes deep and difficult. But these differences must be navigated, not used as reasons for disengagement. Respect does not require agreement on every issue; it requires recognition of each other’s sovereignty, concerns and contributions.

Only through mutual respect can the partnership move from transactional to transformational. This is especially vital when public discourse is increasingly shaped by suspicion. It is only by investing in trust that both sides can move forward together.

If these three pillars – cooperation, foresight and respect – are embraced, the EU and Türkiye can together craft a Europe that is stronger, more resilient and more relevant on the global stage.

Türkiye brings not only strategic depth, but also a unique cultural, economic and geopolitical bridge to the EU. Its inclusion would expand the bloc’s horizons and deepen its global credibility. This is not merely about completing an institutional process. It is about achieving a vision. Türkiye’s place in the EU should no longer be viewed through the lens of “if,” but “when.” The time has come to move beyond hesitation and embrace a future defined not by division but by solidarity.

In an age of uncertainty, Europe must rediscover its founding spirit – bold, inclusive and future-oriented. Türkiye can and should be part of that next chapter.