For years, governments focused their counterterrorism efforts on organized groups with clear leaders and goals. But the nature of extremism is changing, and much of it is now spreading online. Many extremists are now radicalized almost entirely on the internet, often acting alone and without direct links to established groups.

Recent developments in Southeast Asia show how serious this threat has become. Several countries in the region are now facing cases of online radicalization among teenagers.

Authorities in Indonesia say they are monitoring at least 97 youths, some as young as 11, who have been exposed to online content praising mass violence and white supremacist attackers.

In November 2025, a teenager carried out a bombing at a school campus in Jakarta, injuring 96 people. Investigators found he had been influenced by extremist material online and referenced previous attackers, including those from Western far-right movements.

Cases in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand also highlight the regional scope. Security officials report several teenagers in these countries who were inspired by online extremist content.

These examples show that extremist ideas now cross borders faster than ever, with social media and messaging apps enabling propaganda created in one country to reach young people thousands of kilometers away.

Online communities play a central role in this radicalization. Investigators say extremist forums often share violent memes, manifestos and even instructions for attacks while glorifying previous attackers.

One video using coded extremist language was viewed over 500,000 times before it was removed. Many new extremists do not follow a single ideology. Instead, they mix neo-Nazi narratives, conspiracy theories, misogynistic movements and other extremist beliefs. Violence itself becomes the main goal. Experts call this Nihilistic Violent Extremism, where attackers are motivated more by attention and recognition than by any political aim.

Social media and online gaming spaces have become major channels for this type of radicalization. These digital spaces allow extremist ideas to spread quickly while also creating communities that normalize violent behavior. Traditional counterterrorism strategies, which focus on dismantling networks and stopping coordinated plots, are less effective against these individuals who may never formally join a group. Early warning signs are increasingly digital rather than physical, with participation in extremist forums, viewing violent propaganda, and other online behaviors becoming key indicators.

Government responses in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian governments have not remained passive in responding to this emerging threat.

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have launched initiatives to monitor online spaces, increase counterextremism awareness in schools and provide rehabilitation programs for youths at risk.

Indonesia’s National Counter-Terrorism Agency, for instance, has developed digital monitoring teams that track online forums and social media channels where extremist ideas circulate.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Education has introduced digital literacy programs aimed at helping teenagers recognize misinformation and online manipulation.

The Philippines has established multiagency task forces to respond to violent extremist content and disrupt online recruitment.

Despite these efforts, experts say much remains to be done. Resources are often limited, policies vary widely between countries and enforcement can lag behind the rapid spread of online content. Teenagers who are isolated or seeking a sense of belonging remain vulnerable, and extremist communities often migrate quickly to new platforms or encrypted channels when authorities intervene.

What else must be done?

The problem cannot be solved solely through measures taken by governments. Removing content or banning platforms alone is not enough, as extremist communities often migrate to new platforms or encrypted channels. The response must be balanced and multilayered.

Technology companies must take greater responsibility for how their platforms amplify harmful content, while governments should invest more in digital literacy programs that help young people recognize online manipulation and propaganda.

Families, schools and communities also play a critical role. Many teenagers involved in these cases were isolated and searching for belonging. Programs that provide mentorship, social support and critical thinking skills can reduce vulnerability to online radicalization. At the same time, law enforcement and social services need to work closely with digital monitoring teams to identify threats before they escalate.

The rise of digital extremism shows that terrorism is evolving. It is no longer only about organized groups in physical spaces. Ideas can now spread rapidly online, and the next wave of attacks may come from individuals radicalized almost entirely through the internet, often without anyone noticing until it is too late.