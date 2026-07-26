In mid-July 2026, protests over leadership changes in Ukraine grew into a serious military and political crisis. The key question was why the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov caused such a strong reaction and led to the resignation of General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was in charge of military operations and was close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Syrskyi was replaced by the popular General Mykhailo Drapatyi, his longtime rival. To understand the causes of the crisis, it is important to look beyond the personal conflict and examine the deeper problems inside the institutions responsible for running the war.

In Ukraine, the two main institutions responsible for the war are the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense. The General Staff plans military operations and manages mobilization, while the Ministry of Defense provides the army with resources, weapons, funding and infrastructure. Because of this, a serious conflict between the leaders of these institutions inevitably affects the entire defense system.

Since 2023, the General Staff had been headed by 60-year-old Gen. Syrskyi. He had played a major role in the defense of Kyiv and the Kharkiv counteroffensive in 2022. Still, his reputation was far from simple. While some respected his military experience, others criticized his leadership style, the heavy losses, and the way soldiers were treated under his command.

The Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, was much less stable. Several ministers changed during the war. Frequent resignations slowed reforms because every new minister needed time to build a team and launch new initiatives. At the same time, the ministry faced a huge number of management, technological and anti-corruption challenges.

In January 2026, Zelenskyy appointed his close ally Fedorov as minister of Defense. The 35-year-old reformer was known for his digitalization projects and came with a clear agenda: cut waste, reform procurement and expand the use of new technologies. However, attempts to change long-established and not always transparent systems for distributing funds and contracts quickly faced resistance.

By July, the conflict between Fedorov and Syrskyi had moved to the center of attention. Their disagreements concerned the basic approach to how the war should be fought. Fedorov supported faster technological modernization and stricter control over spending, while Syrskyi represented a more traditional military structure focused on centralized command and established methods. In short, it was a clash between reform and stability. Zelenskyy chose to keep Syrskyi, saying Fedorov had to go to preserve unity in the leadership.

Why reaction was so strong?

Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss Fedorov caused a strong public reaction and protests. There were several reasons for this.

Many Ukrainians saw the decision as a sign of chaos inside the Ministry of Defense and a return to old ways of doing things. For part of Ukrainian society, Fedorov had become a symbol of a more modern and technologically advanced army. That is why his dismissal, especially without a detailed explanation, was seen as a blow to reforms. Ukrainian society entered the fifth year of the war exhausted and under enormous stress. Almost every family has been affected by the war in one way or another. Because of this, leadership decisions in the military are not seen as ordinary politics. They are seen as matters of life and death.

Another reason is Ukraine’s strong tradition of public protest. Ukrainian society is used to putting public pressure on the government when people disagree with its decisions. That is why activists, volunteers and members of the military quickly joined peaceful protests, demanding that Fedorov stay and that Syrskyi resign. As for the question of why Ukrainians want Syrskyi to resign, there are several reasons for it.

Many people believe that Syrskyi was connected to previous high-profile dismissals of popular military commanders and officials. Fedorov’s dismissal became the final straw. He is also associated with many of the army’s problems: high losses, difficulties with troop rotations, problems with military training, and weak communication between the military leadership and society. At the same time, it is important to remember that he took command during an extremely difficult period of the war. Ukrainian society increasingly wants to see younger commanders who gained their experience in modern, technology-driven warfare. Syrskyi, by contrast, is often seen as a representative of an older and more centralized military school.

Consequences of crisis

The crisis has had both positive and negative consequences, the most visible of which was President Zelenskyy’s decision to dismiss the unpopular commander-in-chief, Syrskyi, and replace him with 43-year-old Gen. Mykhailo Drapatyi. Unlike Syrskyi, Drapatyi built much of his military career during the Russian-Ukrainian war, starting in 2014. For society, this looked like a partial compromise: a popular general from a new generation replaced Syrskyi, while reformer Mykhailo Fedorov was unlikely to return as Minister of Defense.

If we look more deeply, the crisis had mixed effects. On the one hand, it brought long-standing problems into the open: distrust of the military leadership, a lack of transparency, and a growing public demand for the army's technological modernization. Public pressure could push the government toward real reforms. On the other hand, simply replacing leaders cannot quickly solve systemic problems. Neither Fedorov nor Drapatyi can rebuild the entire defense system alone in a short period of time. At the same time, Syrskyi cannot be personally blamed for every failure on the front during such a difficult war. Still, an exhausted society often looks for clear “heroes” and “villains,” turning complex structural problems into personal ones.

The conflict also made the main question even more urgent: how can the army be reformed without losing stability and effective control? Should Ukraine continue supporting an old system that does not work well enough, or should it move faster toward a new model? This debate is often expressed in a harsh phrase: “A small Soviet army cannot defeat a large Soviet army.” Ukraine has fewer soldiers and fewer resources than Russia, so it cannot afford to fight using the same Soviet-style tactics that Russia relies on. Instead, Ukraine especially needs asymmetric methods of warfare, including strikes against the enemy’s economic infrastructure.

The most dangerous consequence of the crisis is that it distracts attention from truly critical tasks: stabilizing the front and preparing for winter, when Russia will most likely resume large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In the end, the main question is not who occupies a particular position. What matters more is whether Ukraine can build a more effective and resilient system for managing the war that uses limited resources wisely and truly protects human lives.