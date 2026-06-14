The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, is a major global football tournament. It will run from June 11 through July 19 and feature 48 teams and 104 matches, drawing millions of soccer fans to 16 stadiums across North America. This is the biggest-ever edition of the World Cup.

Mexico hosted the first match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11. By doing so, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City became the first stadium to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches, in 1970, 1986 and 2026, marking a historic legacy. It also previously hosted two legendary FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, Brazil’s national team, the Seleção Brasileira, led by coach Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo and featuring Pelé, defeated Italy’s national team, the Azzurri, to win their third world championship. Later, in 1986, Argentina’s national team, the Selección Argentina de Fútbol (La Albiceleste), led by Diego A. Maradona, defeated West Germany to win their second world title.

Thus, the World Cup legacy earned by Mexico reflects the hospitality and festivities of this culturally rich Latin American country, welcoming teams from around the world and bringing nations together, sending a ray of hope to billions across the world.

However, the global nature of the tournament also brings cultural variations in how football is understood and described across different regions.

In the U.S., the sport known globally as football is called “soccer” to distinguish it from American football. This difference in terminology developed because American football, which evolved from rugby, is more popular than soccer in the U.S. The term soccer originally came from Britain as slang for “association football.”

Football gained attention in the U.S. only in the 1970s, thanks to global stars like Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Giorgio Chinaglia. Since then, the sport has become increasingly popular in the U.S., especially following the 1994 World Cup, the last one hosted there and the world believed that America had finally embraced football. Shortly after, the American media highlighted stories such as Argentina’s Diego Armando Maradona and his controversial era, including the infamous doping-related incidents.

Politics spoiling the event

If we turn back to today, despite all the excitement, certain distasteful incidents have emerged before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 that do not align with football’s spirit and values.

The first bitter story shocked football fans across the globe when Iran stated that FIFA had withdrawn World Cup tickets for Iranian fans in the U.S.

Meanwhile, federal immigration authorities reportedly barred a Somali referee who was scheduled to officiate at the tournament. The referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was denied entry because Somalia is one of 39 countries listed in President Donald Trump’s “travel ban” executive order signed last year.

Trump’s hostility toward Somalis has been widely reported. In December, he insulted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, calling her “garbage.” Omar is originally from Somalia.

Locally, the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents has sparked concern about a crackdown.

At the same time, growing criticism of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s warm relationship with the U.S. president, who allegedly awarded him the FIFA Peace Prize, has inflamed the anti-war camp’s anger across the globe, along with growing concerns about FIFA’s credibility.

Subsequently, the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been anything but purely celebratory. Instead of focusing on stadiums, tactics and teams, much of the global conversation has shifted toward immigration policies, travel restrictions and security enforcement in the U.S.

Game still unites world

Despite the intensity of these political and off-field discussions, the focus of the World Cup ultimately returns to the game itself. Away from controversies and global debates, football remains the central stage where attention is drawn back to competition, skill and teamwork.

Indeed, traditional football powerhouses such as England, France, Spain, Brazil and Argentina continue to remain highly influential in the sport. But, still, the global balance of football is gradually changing. While these nations have long shaped football history and produced many of its greatest players, the gap between established and emerging teams is narrowing.

Countries across Africa, including Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt, are increasingly competitive on the international stage, reflecting the sport’s growing depth and global reach. Morocco’s recent strong performances, including reaching the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup, marked a historic milestone for African football. It will remain to be seen which teams emerge in this tournament and whether the traditional giants are able to maintain their dominance on the world stage.

Despite all the bitter details behind it, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will show us all that football brings together fans from around the world, across differences in race, religion and language. Even as wars and conflicts persist globally, it will remain a celebration of unity, as it is not just about matches but also about unforgettable moments carved into our memories.

There will be days and nights of excitement, little sleep and intense emotion for fans around the world. So set your clocks, prepare your coffee, and get ready. The World Cup is at its best when hearts beat with the rhythm of the game and the ball hits the back of the net. Goal!