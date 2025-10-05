"With age comes wisdom, with travel comes understanding."

This quote may be one of the few that can summarize my recent trip to China. In one way, I could describe it as short and one that really was not an in-depth search of China's wonders, ancient walls and hidden treasures, and in another way, I could say it was rather long enough to give me a fresh sense and a peek into this huge nation.

Last month, I attended the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, which was held in the Chinese city of Kunming, Yunnan province. Hosted by the People's Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Yunnan Province, the forum gathered journalists from dozens of countries to discuss opportunities, collaboration and the role of media in narrating the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Apart from the main two-day forum, it also featured subsequent media workshops and visits to notable corporations and companies in the cities of Kunming, Qujing and Chongqing.

Several panels showcasing the BRI since its inception to the present day were also held as part of the forum. Chinese officials in their remarks recalled the vision and proposal for the initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping back in 2013, noting that it turned into action and "visible and concrete" projects, citing the examples across countries members of BRI.

BRI is an ambitious plan and economic strategy to develop new trade routes connecting China with the rest of the world, focusing on infrastructure projects and development.

Moreover, the forum also presented an opportunity for journalists to join panels on dialogue within the BRI, which highlighted the cultural and social dimension of the initiative. Media professionals from various countries, including Mexico, Kenya, Pakistan and many others, had the opportunity to present their insights into how projects in specific cases have helped and shaped their societies, while also discussing the role of media in this process. They described the media's role as "consequential" not only in providing key information but also in detailing and explaining to the public the benefits, along with the challenges that might come along with certain projects.

But apart from all professional aspects, networking and chances to, for example to visit first-hand the advanced research centers and production facilities of companies like Changan, this visit offered me a glimpse into China's manufacturing, green vision and ambitious goals of transformation.

Starting from a visit to a huge flower market in Kunming, which is known as the "spring city" and is also the capital of Yunnan province, to the final days in Chongqing, which amazed me with its size, highways and captivating lights, the entire stay in China offered me a new perspective and, in a way, clarified why it is considered a "manufacturing base" of the world.

Known as the largest fresh-cut flower trading market in Asia, the Dounan Flower Market is a key supplier of flowers in China and over 50 nations and regions around the world. It is an oasis of variety of flowers, carefully prepared and packaged for resale. But what surprised me the most was the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center, where hundreds of people gather only for the trading of flowers, diligently following prices on large screens – in what looks like a proper stock exchange, but in this case, with the only product being the fresh blossoms.

This was one of the examples that showed the successful integration and turning of regional prospects into a broad business, which now symbolizes the city.

On a personal note, I was glad to see all the car brands often talked about live on the streets, including Xiaomi's SU7. Apart from it, I got some insights into the production of models of Changan, a state-owned car manufacturer, based in Chongqing.

Touring their facilities and the digital intelligence factory of the Avatr brand, which stands out for its modern design, luxury appeal and smart intelligence, it was possible to see a high level of automation that they've achieved, reflecting the pace of expansion and technological advancement Chinese automakers have witnessed in recent years.

Moreover, I also had an opportunity to visit the sites of companies operating in the energy sector, including hydropower and wind energy, as well as the metal industry, food processing and waste management. Each of the visits demonstrated in a way the self-sufficiency and full cycle of operations of these companies, the usage of natural resources, adequate planning and also transition in accordance with present needs.

Chongqing in particular is a story on its own, mainly due to its size (at over 80,000 square kilometers) and a population of over 30 million, which makes it bigger than some European countries. Liziba station, where the train passes through the floor of a residential building and its drone show – the city is also known to be multilayered, with a maze of roads and dramatic elevation changes, making it quite unique in that sense.

In line with this, I can say that this event and the workshops provided a wide spectrum for all journalists to see in detail not only the working processes but also the vision and excellence of China's economy and why it's recognized for its production. It goes without saying, but I have to mention the hospitality of the Chinese people, their respect for nature and professionalism, and thank organizers, particularly People's Daily, for all their efforts.