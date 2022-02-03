Through the forced migration process, immigrants flee war, conflict and violence. People are forced to leave their hometowns and migrate to safer countries to save their lives and protect themselves from war and violence.

Migrants who leave their country to feel safe from the war environment in different countries face several psychological problems due to the severe psychological trauma they suffer because of their experience in their home country and the migration process.

General overview

Experiencing a stressful life, significant social changes, separation from the land where they grew up, the threatened culture and the problem of integration all bring many psychological difficulties for migrants. At its core, migration brings a strong sense of loss. The loss of the land where they were born and raised, the fact that their land is under the control of someone else and the uncertainty of not knowing when (or if) they will be able to come back is a source of high stress. One's ego is shaped by and identified with the land where the individual was born and the culture.

In situations where people are forced to migrate, such as terrorism and war, they perceive that their culture is under threat, and they lose their sense of belonging to a large group. They suffer from isolation and loneliness. Furthermore, the danger of loss of customs and traditions that constitute a part of one's identity will compromise an individual's integrity.

The fact that the reason for migration is related to events that occur outside their control and will increase the psycho-social problems they face due to social and cultural differences they encounter in the place they have moved to. If the new environment that the individuals find themselves in is similar to their own culture, they are expected to experience fewer integration issues; otherwise, they will probably have more problems.

In the post-migration experience, the dominance of the language of the new society in which individuals live plays a key role in cultural integration. Because the language is a door leading to another culture. In addition to language learning, the ability to use the language actively in social life brings the individual closer to society.

For a person to adapt to the new culture, social norms, behaviors or diet can be a decisive factor in realizing cultural integration.

Being unable to adjust to the language and culture of the host society and being separated from the familiar environment indefinitely trigger feelings such as exclusion, alienation and losing control of their own life.

The loss of job and social status of migrating individuals that they endure during the migration process triggers a strong feeling of worthlessness and desperation.

It is known that immigrants who have to leave their relatives behind or who have lost their relatives in the war experience a sense of guilt, just because they survived. This is called survivor's guilt in psychology. This emotion can hamper the migrants' progress in adapting to the host country and the steps they take to improve their quality of life. Because deep down, migrants feel ashamed and guilty for moving on effectively, while their relatives have died or have been left behind.

The people may not know that they have experienced one or more of the aforementioned issues. But their inner distress may manifest into depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosomatic complaints, anxiety, sleep disorders, domestic violence, or anger management problems. Even decades after the migration, its effect on individuals can be seen. In both cases, professional support is essential. We can find a way to heal only when we face our pain.

Impact on children

The psychological consequences of war on children living among families forced to migrate because of the war in their country are a matter that must be quickly assessed. Because today's children are adults, who will play an active role in society tomorrow, the psychological problems they endure need to be dealt with. Factors such as war, hunger, poverty and violence negatively affect child mental health from a psycho-social perspective.

Behavioral problems such as fear, introversion, outbursts of anger and aggression are often seen among children.

Mental and physical violence faced by both children and all other immigrants before migration, genocide, witnessing death and harm to their loved ones, destruction, mayhem, looting, kidnapping, financial difficulties and traumas can be listed as situations that increase the risk of mental illness, as well as legal obstacles during or after migration, homelessness, concern for the future, language barrier and cultural shock.

The human brain repeats the trauma. In a sense, individuals who want to get rid of the bad feeling due to an event they have been through find themselves drawn to a lot of similar-themed events. That way, they think they can fix the damage caused from the original event. Children who have been directly exposed to war, intense violence, bullying, and mayhem tend to become bullies they had avoided, or they draw new bullies into their life if they do not receive the necessary psychological support, even if they escape from the traumatic environment.

The host country

Factors that cause migration can generally be summarized as losses due to war with adverse environmental conditions affecting the physical and mental health of migrating individuals, such as poverty, economic shortages, hunger and lack of access to water. All of the aforementioned factors affect the psychological and physical health of migrants and impact the public health of the host society as they go along with their health problems in the communities they migrate to. The mental health of society is not independent of the individual. Our brain tries to solve our unresolved inner problems by looking at them when others go through it. This process is called projective identification or projection in psychology. Therefore, since they become part of the host society, the mental health of the migrants is carried over to the society that hosts them. The mirror neurons in our brain allow us to copy the emotion and behavior of one another as a reflexive act.

The host society may perceive that its own culture and its integrity are under threat. Depending on the number of migrants and their capacity and desire to integrate into society, the host society can feel that its language, its culture, in a sense, are being threatened.

The emerging incidents of polygamy and the associated increase in divorces among migrants or child brides are a source of intense stress for the host community. People may think that their family structure, that they are familiar with, their women and children are threatened.

The arrival of migrants increases the burden on health care institutions in the host society and the health sector may suffer from a lack of manpower.

Furthermore, local people face unemployment because immigrants tend to work for lower wages in the host country in comparison to its citizens.

All of these factors negatively affect the physical and mental health of the host society and are listed among the factors that bring out ethnic conflicts. Realizing the impact of migration on both sides will help the parties understand each other better.

What can be done?

In order to protect and improve the mental health of migrants and indigenous communities living in the host country, the way of life and the challenges they face must be assessed by authorities and health professionals, and they should work to increase their capacity to cope.

Once basic needs such as housing, nutrition and security are met, strengthening the provision of psychological services by both governmental agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and facilitating the accessibility of these services for migrants and the host society can be considered as some of the first steps to be undertaken.

It would be advisable for the authorities to accept and empathize with both parties, rather than try to either suppress immigrants and the host society's negative feelings or convince them. This attitude offers an outlet for negative emotions without intensifying them and creates a sense of confidence.

The people who lost their child, jobs, social status, pets, or a family heirloom such as a watch at various points through their migration must face and deal with the feelings associated with these losses. Elimination of pain is possible only after it is experienced, like every other emotion. Otherwise, these traumas will continue to permeate to future generations.

Globalization can lead to integration and convergence, while on the other hand, by developing a reflex, the unique values may be protected and highlighted, and segregation may take place. This is the normal state of affairs. Integration does not necessarily mean losing one's identity. Migrants who keep their own values intact and acquire knowledge of the basic elements of the host culture, such as native language, manners, customs and traditions and use this information in their social lives can bring themselves closer to the host community. Human beings are afraid of the unknown. And fear clouds our rational thinking.

If there are common cultural elements that the migrants and the host community share, such as food, religion, similar words in the native languages, using them will strengthen the bond and create a climate of trust.

Efforts to strengthen inter-cultural communication must be improved: Both the immigrant and host society can be strengthened in many ways by informing society about events they experienced throughout history and their culture, including behavior patterns, respect, role attitudes in corporate and social life, communication skills, empathy, emotion management skills, and tolerance for diversity and uncertainty. It is important and necessary for migrants and the host society to be willing to develop these aspects and take individual, social and institutional steps in this direction in order to reduce ethnic conflict and strengthen their bond.

Establishing a positive bond and healthy relationship will heal the wounds and the traumas.