On June 26, the fifth round of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel concluded with a new framework agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his team appear to be the primary architects, having likely pressured the parties into acceptance. Designed similarly to the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this 14-point document reveals a major strategic objective for Washington: to decouple the U.S.-Iran diplomatic track from the Lebanese crisis, thereby creating an alternative diplomatic path in the region.

While officially trilateral, positioning the United States as the sole mediator, facilitator and ultimate verifier, the agreement establishes a bilateral framework of reciprocal responsibilities between Lebanon and Israel. The core objective is to ensure the right of both states to exist peacefully as sovereign neighbors. This is envisioned as a phased process: Lebanon will extend state authority across its territory by disarming non-state armed groups and dismantling their infrastructure, while Israel will gradually redeploy from Lebanese territory, affirming a structural link between the security of southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Crucially, however, there is no direct U.S. role in executing this phased process. Responsibility falls directly on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). This highlights an obvious flaw: The agreement’s reciprocity is profoundly asymmetrical. Israel’s commitment is neither guaranteed nor assured. Lebanon must first deliver on disarmament before Israel decides how to respond. This explains why the document lacks geographical timelines, opting instead for pilot zones. Even Beirut’s request to declare immediate pilot zones along the southern border to facilitate the return of displaced populations was ignored.

Therefore, Israel’s redeployment remains strictly conditional on the LAF’s capacity to dismantle Hezbollah’s operational military infrastructure. This conditionality directly clashes with Hezbollah’s core demand: that resistance will only end once Israel’s invasion is terminated. This fundamental contradiction explains why clashes have persisted even after the signing of the framework.

Furthermore, because a cease-fire in Lebanon is explicitly cited in the first paragraph of the U.S.-Iran MoU, a significant inconsistency emerges between this framework and the fragile negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Ultimately, though "peace" is invoked repeatedly, achieving it through this mechanism appears highly improbable.

Lebanon divided, Israel pleased

For their part, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the agreement as an initial step toward restoring full Lebanese sovereignty and bringing displaced southern residents home. Through this stance, the Lebanese government is likely trying to secure international and American backing for implementation. Beirut desperately needs a cease-fire, given the state's lack of organized capacity to resist Israeli aggression. Moreover, the government has long sought to constrain Iranian influence by dissolving Hezbollah as a military entity. Under the agreement, Lebanon also promised to dismantle Hezbollah's financial and funding mechanisms.

For Hezbollah, this agreement reads like a death sentence. While proponents of the framework argue that the group must transition into a purely political actor, Hezbollah’s actual power depends on its alternative financial networks and armed resistance. While the agreement can be interpreted as an assertion of sovereignty by Beirut against Hezbollah and Iran, it effectively severs the link between ending resistance and ending occupation. This delegitimizes Hezbollah’s armed struggle without offering any guaranteed withdrawal from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Rather than curbing Israel’s use of force, the framework operates as an overtly anti-Hezbollah text.

Unsurprisingly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a great victory, while Hezbollah and the Amal Movement swiftly rejected it.

Washington may view this agreement as a testing ground for a new Middle Eastern order, but it is riddled with ambiguities. By brokering this deal, Washington provides vital political cover to Netanyahu on the eve of a volatile election. However, if the U.S. intended to test Iran’s willingness to abandon Hezbollah in exchange for a broader deal, the test has failed.

Tehran has shown it is willing to risk negotiations, demonstrating its "deterrence by denial" capabilities in the Hormuz. The June 28 escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in Iranian retaliatory strikes against U.S. assets in the Gulf, was fundamentally about maritime transit authority rather than Lebanon, though the timing was highly symbolic. Since then, Tehran has repeatedly stressed that the unity of regional fronts is non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Syria are closely monitoring developments. Without a broader understanding that convinces Iran to recalibrate its presence, Gulf countries possess limited leverage to support this framework, especially while facing vulnerabilities in Hormuz. Conversely, Syria recognizes both the risks and opportunities of deepening security cooperation with Beirut, a prospect previously hinted at by Donald Trump, even as Israel manipulates regional Druze dynamics. Notably, Walid Jumblatt, the Lebanese Druze leader, remains among the agreement's sharpest critics.

In sum, the framework has failed to overcome internal divisions, end the Israeli occupation, or deliver a genuine cease-fire. By exposing just how tied up Lebanon’s fate is to the broader geopolitical struggle with Iran, it ironically serves only to highlight the profound weaknesses of the Lebanese state.