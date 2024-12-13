For centuries, traditional trade methods around the world struggled to transcend physical borders and geographical barriers. However, the development of e-commerce over internet-based digital platforms in the last half-century, which allows for the sale of products and services, has eliminated physical boundaries. It not only differentiated trade but also altered global economic balances. E-commerce, enabling companies to instantly reach customers or other businesses anywhere in the world, has created a revolution that has marked the last century in the economy.

E-commerce essentially progresses in two main segments. Sales made directly from businesses to the end consumer are called B2C, which means business-to-consumer. Inter-business sales from one company to another are defined as business-to-business (B2B). Whether from producer to consumer or between businesses, the exponential growth of e-commerce’s share within traditional trade both globally and in our country shapes future projections in global trade.

Exponential growth

The global e-commerce market, where 33% of the world’s population—that is, 2.71 billion people—shop online, is expected to close in the year 2024 with a turnover of $6.31 trillion. The market is projected to approach $8 trillion by 2027. Additionally, it is expected that by 2027, consumers will do 22.6% of all retail shopping through e-commerce platforms. As of 2024, there are 26.6 million e-commerce sites worldwide, indicating a 3.83% increase compared to the previous year. This means that between 2023 and 2024, 2,685 e-commerce sites are launched every day. On the other hand, the fact that online markets are growing more than twice as fast as physical stores reveals the rapid upward trend of e-commerce worldwide.

One of the top agenda items of global e-commerce operations is now cross-border B2B sales, that is, e-export. In today’s world, where online markets have turned our planet into a giant bazaar, the fact that a product produced anywhere can be sold almost everywhere is quite enticing. E-commerce infrastructures that carry inter-company trade to global markets support this appetite while also changing the traditional structure of export processes, offering brand-new opportunities for businesses. The latest figures from the global B2B e-commerce market clearly reveal the pie size.

According to the latest report published by Grand View Research, the global B2B e-commerce market reached $22 trillion in 2024. This figure demonstrates how rapidly digital trade is growing. Sharing some notable data from the report, the global B2B e-commerce market is expected to reach $57.5 trillion by 2030. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the 2024-2030 period is projected to be 18.2%.

The U.S. ranks first in global B2B e-commerce figures by country. The market, which was $1.3 trillion in 2024, is expected to rise to $3.57 trillion USD in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.4%.

In Canada, the market, which was $220 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $757.5 billion in 2030, showing a CAGR of 22.1%. Another significant player in B2B e-commerce is China. The Chinese market, which reached $1.5 trillion in 2024, is expected to rise to $3.548 trillion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3%.

Opportunities for Türkiye

Türkiye’s e-export figures also parallel this global growth. Türkiye’s e-export, which was approximately $2.17 billion in 2022, exceeded $5 billion in 2023 with a 131% increase. While the share of e-export in general exports was 0.91% in 2022, it rose to 2.1% in 2023. In the first eight months of 2024, we see that Türkiye’s e-export increased by 94% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $4.16 billion. The share of e-export in total exports has also risen to 2.7%. A short-term target has been set to increase the share of e-export in total exports to 10% by 2028.

Türkiye has sufficient means and opportunities to reach this target, both in terms of its location and economic dynamics. Being a bridge that facilitates the transition between Asia and Europe, our country is a very important logistics center for e-export. In the near future, we expect Türkiye to become a regional digital trade hub and for logistics investments to increase even more. The young and tech-savvy population is also a major driving force in Türkiye’s digital transformation. According to the data we are monitoring, the e-commerce volume in Türkiye will increase by 30% in 2025, and the share of e-export in total exports will reach 15%. Additionally, start-ups operating in fintech, artificial intelligence and logistics technologies in Türkiye are achieving global success. In the future, we expect this ecosystem to grow even more and for international investors’ interest to increase.

By 2030, 85% of B2B trade worldwide will take place through digital platforms. We also foresee that these platforms will not only be centers of trade but also centers of innovation and collaboration. Among the target markets that stand out for Türkiye in e-export, especially with the advantages they offer, we should mention Germany, the U.S., Russia, France, the U.K., and China. Of course, target markets also change depending on the product to be sold. It should also be remembered that different opportunities exist in every country. To get ahead in B2B e-export and gain a competitive advantage, quality and cost-effective production, dynamic pricing and establishing a strong supply-sales network is necessary.

Multichannel interaction opportunities through different digital platforms and artificial intelligence-supported integrations have brought new realities to B2B e-commerce. At this point, artificial intelligence deserves a separate mention. Companies engaged in B2B trade should benefit from the solutions offered by artificial intelligence to develop their production, inventory, sales and similar automation. Companies that do not internalize artificial intelligence technologies in all stages of their activities, from supply to sales, will fall far behind in this race.

Türkiye is a competitive country that can sell products all over the world, from raw material supply to the quality it has achieved in production. There is no obstacle for Turkish companies, which integrate this competitive power with digital technologies, to become strong global players in B2B e-commerce. The only need for Turkish companies is to adapt quickly to digital transformation and have a bit of courage.