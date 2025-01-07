Last week, the metamorphosis of Elon Musk from the poster boy of the Green Revolution to the frontman of the far-right politics of a particularly Islamophobic strain was finalized. His staunch support for Tommy Robinson, who co-founded the English Defence League (EDL) with Paul Ray – an equally unpleasant man who reportedly worked for Israeli intelligence against the Palestinian resistance – has been incredibly resolute. As a result, he had to break his newly founded alliance with Reform U.K.’s leader Nigel Farage over that petty provocateur, stating that the party needed a new leader because Farage did not have “what it takes.” In fact, Musk went so far as to recommend Rupert Lowe for the post, presumably hoping that this would create the necessary division within the party to oust the “gutless” Farage.

There are various aspects to this rather bizarre predicament. We could talk about how embarrassingly weak and pathetic the response of the British political establishment, including Farage himself, to this attempt at “foreign” interference in their internal matters has been. Especially, Musk had called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “the chief enabler of organized gang rape” in Britain and labeled Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips a “genocide and rape apologist” (though the latter accusation was especially rich coming from someone who has been in lockstep with Israeli genocidaires and rapists for the last 15 months). We could also try to show how the entire debate is a scam, intentionally designed to distract from Musk’s recent brawl with some elements of Trump’s MAGA movement over the issue of “legal” immigration, especially about H1B foreign worker visas.

However, if we take a step back and look at the broader picture, we can see that Musk’s agenda is much more perverse. His role is much more vital for the interests of a certain sector of the U.S. elite, namely to promote the negative perception of Muslims in the Western world for manufacturing consent for Israel’s destructive wars in the Middle East. This is evidenced by Musk’s fierce defense of H1B visas based on a presumed demand for “high-skilled” foreign workers to contribute to the economy and development of the technology industry in the U.S. Of course, a large portion of those foreign workers come from places like India where the prime minister, Narendra Modi, has done commendable work in the eyes of the likes of Musk, perhaps chiefly in terms of stirring up Islamophobia in that country.

It is worth noting in this connection that Musk’s main target for grooming gangs in Britain were men of Pakistani descent, whom Musk would certainly have great difficulty distinguishing from men of Indian origin. In fact, as anyone with even a minimal knowledge and understanding of history will know, some parts of India are culturally more different from each other than they are different from Pakistan since these two countries have been separated artificially based on the dominant religion in each. This may explain Musk’s preference for a cheap Indian workforce and his contempt for Pakistani people.

That the understandable fury with respect to the grooming gang scandals in Britain is directed exclusively against men of Pakistani origin, regarded by the uneducated masses in the West as representatives of what they call the “Islamic” culture, is indeed telling of a vicious ulterior motive. The actual data presents a rather different picture. Comprehensive research sponsored by the Home Office revealed that, despite making up 9% of the population, men of Asian descent, in general, were involved in 7% of the cases of child sexual abuse, whereas white men, who make up 83% of the population, were involved in 88% of such cases. Of course, Musk and the company do not care about factual accuracy, as that would be detrimental to the success of their narrative.

Musk seems to be overly encouraged by his achievement of having significantly influenced the election results in the U.S., and now he is trying to achieve the same in other countries. His enthusiasm about the prospect of a Pierre Poilievre premiership in Canada is just another example of this. What is particularly striking, however, is the fact that Musk’s closest allies in this pursuit consist primarily of the most fanatic apologists of the Israeli regime, including such vile figures as Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss, Gad Saad, Bill Ackman, etc. One wonders how Musk, the ultimate “influencer” of international politics, was himself influenced to such an extent as to launch a crusade against the Muslim populations almost anywhere in the world.

A clue may be found in his recent conversation with the top genocidaire Benjamin Netanyahu, where the latter was inviting him to assume he was the president of the U.S., acknowledging, however, that technically, he could not be. When Musk interjected by saying, “Not officially,” Netanyahu responded, “Not officially ... so you’re the unofficial president.” Perhaps, then, Musk’s ramping up of global Islamophobia could be explained as an effort to officiate his presidency finally; who knows?

In any case, the disagreement between Musk and Farage is not about their ultimate goal but about their choice of method in attaining it. Take, for example, Farage’s perception of Leanne Mohamed. Mohamed came really close in the last general election to winning the parliamentary seat currently held by a Cabinet minister, Wes Streeting, as a “pro-Gaza” candidate whose prospect of getting elected would be a serious “electoral threat.” However, in another interview, the same Farage pointed out that the Muslim population in Britain had been increasing at a rapid rate, meaning that if his party alienated the Muslim electorate, they would never be able to win a general election. This indicates that Farage, in spite of his usual inflammatory rhetoric, is at least ostensibly a believer in electoral politics. Yet, Musk seems to think, perhaps quite rightly, that once the U.S. government is in his pocket, he could impose his wishes on any government around the world – otherwise, he would not have created a “poll” on his social media platform to ask people whether “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.” One can only hope that this “American liberation” of a people from a tyrannical government will not look anything like the earlier iterations seen in Iraq and Libya.