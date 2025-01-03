U.S. business tycoon and X owner Elon Musk has sparked outrage among British lawmakers after publicly calling for the release of "far-right" activist Tommy Robinson from prison.

In a contentious post shared Thursday morning on his platform, Musk urged authorities to "free Tommy Robinson" and called for "a new election in Britain," drawing widespread criticism.

Robinson, the founder of the English Defence League (EDL), is a polarizing figure in the United Kingdom, known for organizing large-scale anti-immigration rallies that have garnered both significant support and controversy.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October for breaching a court order related to false claims about a Syrian schoolboy made in a documentary.

Musk escalated the controversy by sharing the documentary with his large following on X, prompting immediate backlash.

Labour Member of Parliament Stella Creasy criticized Musk’s actions, warning of their implications for democracy.

"Musk’s support not just for Tommy Robinson, but also the AfD in Germany, shows just how big a problem he is for democracy as well as the reputation of those who cozy up to him, like Nigel Farage and Liz Truss,” Creasy told Politico.

Her remarks referred to Musk’s recent endorsement of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Another Labour MP, speaking anonymously, described Musk’s comments as "dangerous," cautioning that they could fuel division during a time when unity is critical.

"At a time when communities need to come together and work collaboratively, we have someone with significant influence sowing divisions and spreading hate,” the MP told Politico.

Despite the strong reactions, Prime Minister Keir Starmer refrained from commenting, in contrast to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who openly criticized Musk’s endorsement of the AfD.

Downing Street also declined to address Musk’s remarks directly.

Musk’s comments have heightened scrutiny of prominent UK political figures linked to him.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss previously praised Musk’s vision, saying his proposed Department for Government Efficiency – rumored to be part of a second Trump administration – was "needed in Britain."

Similarly, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who met Musk at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in December, has spoken positively about the billionaire and hinted at potential donations from him.