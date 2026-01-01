In a year dominated globally by unrest and noise, Türkiye’s most meaningful developments rarely made headlines. Yet, across the country, from coastal towns and mountain villages to vast cities and earthquake-affected regions, life moved forward with resilience, dignity and compassion. What emerged was not spectacle or crisis-driven reaction, but a continuation of something older and deeper: a communal culture choosing togetherness over fragmentation.

Continuity of community life

In Turkish neighborhoods, life still gathers around shared spaces and shared responsibility. Apartment courtyards, tea houses, school-parent meetings and neighborhood messaging groups form living networks of mutual care. Neighbors continue to knock on each other’s doors, carry shopping bags for elders, share meals and babysit without hesitation.

There is rarely a camera. Rarely a campaign. Just an unspoken belief that no one should be left alone when help is needed. This quiet insistence that society is a shared space, not just a collection of isolated individuals, remains one of Türkiye’s strongest social foundations.

Youth choose service over self-promotion

At a time when youth across the world are often portrayed as withdrawn into screens, countless young people in Türkiye are turning outward. They volunteer, tutor earthquake-affected children, help stray animals, support families struggling with everyday bureaucracy, and join social initiatives.

Feeding birds in winter, leaving water for animals in summer, or organizing charity collections may look small, yet together, they form a living tradition of compassion grounded in culture and faith.

Much of this happens without applause, without hashtags. It continues because young people believe that being useful matters more than being seen.

Women turning tradition into enterprise

Across Türkiye, women are transforming creativity and tradition into livelihood.

Kitchens become bakeries, living rooms become artisan workshops. Online platforms become marketplaces connecting handcrafted textiles, traditional foods, natural products and rural cooperatives with the entire nation.

From Central Anatolia to the Aegean coast, thousands of women, many supported by government funds, local administrations and cooperatives, are reviving traditional crafts and agriculture, strengthening household economies while preserving cultural heritage.

This is not a story of sudden corporate success. It is a story of agency, dignity and steady growth, market spaces built with skill, patience and heart.

Life comes back after disaster

In earthquake-affected regions, 2025 and 2026 are not years of dramatic closure. They are years of rebuilding continuity.

New, earthquake-resistant homes have been delivered. Keys have been handed over in quiet ceremonies filled with gratitude and tears. As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Dec. 27, 2025, the Turkish government has recently handed over 455,000 brand-new homes to citizens across the 11 provinces devastated by the tragic Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

This is a milestone and major achievement that few nations could ever hope to accomplish. The efforts to help rebuild destroyed buildings and affected lives have been tremendous. Streets have started to fill with children's joy and laughter again. Shops and local businesses unlock their doors as customers and tourists start visiting the markets again.

Birthdays, weddings, Ramadan dinners and graduations continue, not to erase loss, but to affirm life.

Hope, here, is not loud. It is measured in daily routines returning and futures reignited with hope and determination.

'Turkish hospitality' remains as living heritage

Hospitality has long been one of Türkiye’s defining moral traditions, and it continues. The country remains open to visitors, students, tourists and those seeking refuge or opportunity. Whether from east or west, those who arrive are often welcomed at the same table, with the same tea, to share bread with open hearts and warmth.

This is not a manufactured image. It is a cultural reflex, a belief that generosity honors the giver as much as the guest.

In 2011, approximately 3.5 million Syrian refugees arrived in Türkiye to seek sanctuary and protection, and were welcomed with honour and dignity by the Turkish people despite the challenges. Nearly 500,000 Syrian refugees have now returned to Syria since December 2024.

Rediscovering tradition, cultural roots The 7th Ethnospor Culture Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Across the country, there is a renewed interest in Türkiye’s historical and cultural heritage. Traditional sports gain visibility. Festivals such as Ethnosport draw crowds, with a broad category of sporting activities that embody and preserve numerous elements of traditional cultures rooted in distinct ethnic identities. The Organization of Turkic States has long been giving strong support to the World Ethnosport Confederation to sustain and re-enlighten the sports in member countries across the region.

Arts like ebru, calligraphy, weaving and embroidery reemerge in workshops and schools. Turkish historical dramas spark curiosity about history and identity.

This turn toward heritage is not nostalgia for the past, it is a search for cultural continuity in a changing world.

Growing pursuit of knowledge

Many public libraries are now open round-the-clock during exam seasons and are becoming modern sanctuaries of learning and community. Students share desks, laptops, extension cables, snacks and silence. These spaces show how persistence, collective discipline and hope can coexist quietly beneath fluorescent lights.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s youth continue competing for scholarships, TÜBITAK research grants, technology competitions and platforms like Teknofest. Türkiye's youth is pairing creativity with education and contributing to fields from science and space technology to national innovation. For Turkish youth, technology is increasingly seen as a means of contributing to the nation, rather than merely an avenue for escape through social media.

Generosity adapts, but never disappears

Economic pressures reshape habits, yet generosity adapts. Suspended coffees, shared school stationery, anonymous scholarships and paid grocery bags left for those in need. These gestures rarely make news, yet they sustain a moral economy rooted in empathy, faith and shared responsibility.

Here, solidarity survives not because conditions are easy, but because conscience is stubborn.

Türkiye in changing world

Despite pressures and changing geopolitical winds, Türkiye continues to pursue diplomacy, regional stability and dialogue, extending respectful engagement to neighbors and advocating for a more just and peaceful global system. This does not erase challenges, but it demonstrates consistency in principle and purpose.

President Erdoğan’s phrase, “the world is bigger than five,” has become a long-standing pillar of Turkish foreign policy. It resonates far beyond Türkiye’s borders, particularly among nations that feel underrepresented in existing international structures where global governance remains dominated by a handful of powerful states.

Perhaps the most meaningful truth about Türkiye today is: The nation did not surrender, neither to despair nor to hollow display. It is a society continuing its journey, without losing its soul.

Instead, people chose patience over panic, community over isolation, dignity over cynicism.

As 2026 unfolds, the good news from Türkiye is not that some things have changed. It is that much of what is essential has not. In a world that often celebrates noise, speed and individual glory, Türkiye’s quiet strengths of communal ties, compassion, hospitality, creativity and moral resilience continue to anchor daily life. The country’s progress does not erase the challenges waiting ahead, yet it insists on meeting them with dignity rather than despair, and with solidarity rather than solitude. This persistence of shared humanity, passed gently from one generation to the next, is perhaps Türkiye’s greatest achievement: the ability to keep moving forward without losing sight of who it is, or of the values that have held its people together for centuries.