Digital data, which often comes to the fore through adverse events such as data theft, fraud or misuse for manipulation, is vital for the productive management of infrastructure, finance, health, environment, city life and social life.

Digitalization has provided many advantages, prompting effectiveness, speed and savings in public resources. However, these benefits are still in their infancy, and the potential they can reach in the digital age is tremendous.

Harnessing the power of new technologies for societal welfare and the public good, rather than for military, commercial or political goals, could enable society to exploit the myriad benefits of the digitalization journey fully. This approach also acknowledges the associated risks and responsibilities, ensuring that advancements in technology contribute positively to social development.

A great power, but for what?

Historically, the primary impetus for many technological advancements has been military necessity. The internet, a cornerstone of the digital era, exemplifies this trend. Typically, the development of such technology requires substantial financial investment, skilled personnel and extensive research and development, often driven by the dual incentives of commercial gain and military utility.

In a landscape where even universities, society's intellectual carriers, often find themselves entangled in the web of information and technology production for military and commercial purposes, the need to prioritize social benefit and people-oriented use becomes even more crucial. In a system where the technology producer sets the rules and prioritizes their interests, it's not surprising that human rights and social benefits often take a backseat. This shift in priorities is a formidable challenge but one that is necessary for societal advancement.

Tackling the world's critical issues is both urgent and essential. Innovations in technology across sectors like agriculture, food systems, transportation, health care, urban development, urbanization, waste management, and environmental pollution are vital for humanity's future. The widespread impact of these challenges highlights the necessity for immediate and decisive action.

Digitalization means more

The adoption of digital technology in public digitalization dates to the early 1990s, with global efforts focused on delivering public services online. These initiatives, though varied in scale, are driven by multiple benefits. They aim to reduce workforce and financial costs and cut down the time and resources spent on oversight and follow-ups. Additionally, digital transformation is increasingly seen as a means to enhance citizen satisfaction and engagement. Consequently, significant investments have been made worldwide to enable a variety of digital transactions, such as public services, business operations, tax payments, and the processing of documents like passports and visas.

A leading example is Singapore, whose commitment to becoming a "smart nation" has led to several successful digital transformations across the city. The Lion City has implemented a wide range of smart technologies in public services, including traffic and crowd management systems that use real-time data to optimize traffic flow and public transportation. These initiatives have significantly improved the quality of life for residents and positioned Singapore as a global leader in urban digital transformation.

Barcelona is another digitalization success story. The Catalan city implemented a "contactless city" project that integrated various services through mobile technology, allowing residents to interact with city infrastructure and services more efficiently, such as finding parking spots and checking bus schedules. These efforts not only improved operational efficiencies but also greatly enhanced citizens' engagement and interaction with their city.

Efforts to digitally transform public services and enhance citizens' access are critical, yet they may not achieve the anticipated cost savings or effectiveness if they focus solely on digitizing transactions and providing online access. In essence, merely digitizing services and acquiring the necessary technological infrastructure, software and tools for enabling and sustaining citizen access can prove costlier than maintaining traditional methods. Additionally, this shift can create new dependencies and security vulnerabilities, particularly for countries that consume rather than produce technology, potentially exacerbating inequalities in technological development and access.

Global challenges require global cooperation

Fully harnessing digitalization and its benefits hinges on managing data – digitalization's most crucial output – in a precise, rational, strategic, effective and secure manner. In an era where billions of data points are generated every second, properly processed data can yield insights that spawn innovative solutions across various sectors, from agriculture to energy use. Such insights can drive global advancements, enhancing efficiency, maximizing quality, and reducing costs and environmental footprints.

Examples of data's impactful use include real-time disease tracking during the COVID-19 outbreak and global health data analytics to curb its spread. Other applications, such as crime-preventive policing, alleviating traffic congestion and reducing food waste, merely scratch the surface of data's potential.

The rise of artificial intelligence has further revolutionized data collection, processing and the generation of meaningful insights. Yet, with such power comes great responsibility. The primary concern is ensuring that this digital capability is wielded wisely and by the right entities. Developing an international consensus on data and artificial intelligence management is crucial. Like nuclear technology, the control of digital tools and data should not be left solely to a few developed nations or major tech corporations.