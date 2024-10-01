The U.S. presidential election's stakes have been sky-high since Joe Biden withdrew from the race after his disastrous performance in June. Since then, the field has shifted dramatically. The lone debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in early September was widely seen as a win for Harris and a blow to Trump’s dominance. Yet, despite Harris's strong showing, the needle hasn’t shifted as much as her campaign had hoped. However, her team is far from out of the woods with getting her name fully introduced to American voters before the election – a challenge only growing more serious as the election date approaches.

Hoping to bolster her image and enhance her connection with the broader audience, Harris also held a session with Oprah Winfrey. It certainly worked in her favor. While she has made strides, especially with women voters, Harris also rolls out a fresh set of economic policies. Polls indicate that while Trump and the Republicans traditionally hold the advantage on economic issues, Harris is gradually gaining ground. As she hones her message, particularly on the economy, the Harris campaign is betting that these policies will resonate with voters, offering a contrast to Trump’s leadership on this matter. Harris' campaign is wagering that these policies will appeal to voters as she refines her message, especially on the economy, and provide an alternative to Trump's stewardship of one of the most critical issues for American voters.

Harris gains advantage

Harris surprised everyone by emerging as a formidable competitor in the U.S. presidential debate. Of course, their in-person clash will not be determinant for November, as she and former President Trump's popularity are still deadlocked. The real question is whether that translates into winning the swing states for Harris. If Trump believed that he would seize the upper hand in the debate because of his signature oratory skills, he miscalculated his opponent this time. Harris quite skillfully placed Trump on the defensive. Unlike Biden, Harris came to the stage well-prepared and displayed a methodological and aggressive approach. The presidential race seems to have become more intense and heated following the debate, with both candidates pulling out all stops in the crucial swing states. Not to say that Harris' debate performance was outside of a few weak moments, but they were compensated by her relentless, robust performances of trained engagement that she pelted her Republican opponent toward like never before – he seemed unable to be in his sweet spot and on offense throughout the entire debate.

Trump, who has never been one to avoid making headlines, has already said he won't take part in a debate with Kamala Harris. While declaring his “victory” following their first debate, Trump has refused to engage in the second round of debate. Trump said, “Polls clearly show that I won the debate against Comrade Kamala Harris.” But it looks like Harris got to him more than he is willing to admit, especially as she has consistently invited him for a second debate to capitalize on the momentum. Instead of engaging, Trump is painting Harris as part of the problem, blaming her for the challenges of the last four years. In typical Trump fashion, he framed his withdrawal as a principled stand against an administration he believes has “caused widespread damage to the U.S.” But let’s be honest – if Trump had truly dominated the debate, he’d be first in line for another round. Trump is already helping provide Harris with one hell of a narrative to use: she won the first debate and he won't even face her. Harris seems to be moving up in the polls significantly, and on several key issues – such as the economy – Trump does not want to debate again, which plays right into this perception of her strengthening position.

Merchandise is on display outside of a town hall event with former U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Macomb Community College, Michigan, U.S., Sept. 27, 2024. (Getty Images via AFP Photo)

Trump does not give up

Trump is once again setting the stage for what looks like a rerun of his refusal to accept electoral defeat, much like we saw in 2020. This time, he's at it again in his interview with a conspiracy theorist, Wayne Allyn Root. He criticized the U.S. election process and stoked the fires of doubtfulness. Trump reiterated his stance on allegations that the recent presidential debate, which most saw as a disaster for him, was somehow “rigged” and manipulated. According to Trump, even the U.S. Postal Service is in on the plot, further fueling his baseless claims about widespread voter fraud through mail-in ballots. This isn’t just about Trump’s bruised ego; it’s a calculated strategy. Trump’s rhetoric has become more ominous. His strong fixation on the alleged risks associated with postal voting – in the absence of proof – appears to be a tactic aimed at eroding trust in the election process as a whole. To sow doubt among the public regarding the integrity and transparency of the election system is part of Trump's strategy to set the stage for unrest if the election outcome does not align with his expectations. His persistent emphasis on voter fraud, without any substantiated evidence, echoes his actions in 2020. For Trump, conceding defeat is not an option; it has never been a consideration. As he plants seeds of uncertainty and suspicion once again, the country faces the danger of descending into distrust and disunity, all to cater to his ego and ambition.

The U.S. presidential election is filled with conspiracy theories as the competition intensifies, and nobody is fueling the debate more than Trump and his vice presidential candidate, James David Vance. Taking into account Harris' lead of one to six points in surveys – Trump’s team has launched another series of unfounded allegations and racially tinged remarks. Swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and the crucial state of Pennsylvania are indicating a shift in favor of Harris. But instead of offering substantive policy responses, Trump and Vance are doubling down on fear-mongering and divisive tactics. This current situation starkly differs from the phase when Joe Biden was in the race. Back then, Trump had secured a solid lead over Biden in many of these swing states, giving his campaign a sense of momentum. Now, with Harris as the frontrunner, Trump finds himself on shakier ground. Head-to-head polls still give Harris a narrow but consistent edge, signaling that her growing appeal could pose a serious challenge to Trump’s hopes for a return to the White House.