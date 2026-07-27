The war between the United States and Iran continues and regional actors continuously change their positions. One of them is the Houthis. The question of whether the Houthis entered the regional war between the U.S. and Iran is not that easy to answer. It is partially yes, though on terms of their own making and times of their own choosing. Rather than opening a conventional front as most analysts in the region expected, the movement has enforced a maritime blockade over Saudi Arabia, and these developments reshaped the regional equation. With the intentional acts of the Houthis, global trade networks have been disrupted, energy supply chains strained, and an escalation confined on paper to Yemen has produced sustained pressure on the world economy.

Two dynamics explain how this happened. The Houthis continue to treat economic disruption as their primary military instrument after they suffered the elimination of their high-level political figures by Israel in the last year, and the Gulf states treat economic survival as a higher priority than retaliation. The movement operates with real decision-making autonomy even as its goals align with Iran's broader regional strategy. Its patience is deliberate as it waits for specific thresholds to be crossed before acting. Together, these dynamics explain why Houthi behavior now shapes Gulf security trajectory, and why both sides remain bound by limits neither wishes to cross.

Weaponizing trade routes

The Houthis avoid direct conventional confrontation and instead target commercial shipping, turning the Red Sea into a contested zone and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into a route most carriers now avoid. Vessels reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding thousands of miles to their voyages, driving up fuel costs, and pushing insurers to raise premiums sharply. It has become a cliché to talk about the resulting shortages that have hit European and Asian markets alike, which feed inflation and generate domestic political pressure in the West over the cost of living. The Houthis use that pressure as leverage, forcing Washington to respond largely on their terms, which in turn stretches the U.S. Navy across a wide and hostile maritime space and dilutes its focus elsewhere in the region.

From this single tactic, the group extracts outsized returns, regional prestige, domestic mobilization creating legitimacy, and bargaining power far beyond what its conventional capabilities would suggest. The timing of its escalation bears this out. The Houthis, for a period of time, waited roughly before their first strikes, tracking the wider regional escalation and the attacks on Iranian targets until specific red lines were crossed. Violence, in other words, was deployed once conditions met a threshold the group itself had set, not before.

Gulf passivity as strategy

The same entry into the war has triggered a parallel crisis for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both of which are staking their futures on economic diversification away from oil. Programs such as Vision 2030 depend on a perception of stability that foreign investors require and that Houthi strikes systematically undermine. By demonstrating the ability and the audacity to employ an embargo against Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes, the Houthis have effectively frozen Gulf decision-making, and the ambition to become global financial and tourism hubs collides directly with the risk of missile strikes.

This vulnerability in the face of the Houthi tactics has pushed Riyadh and Abu Dhabi toward near-total passivity. Both governments have declined to join U.S.-led military operations against the Houthis, formerly aware that direct participation would invite retaliation against financial centers, tourism projects and energy infrastructure, a blow that could unravel a decade of economic planning almost overnight. Saudi Arabia continues to observe the conflict from the sidelines, preserving its security relationship with Washington while withholding airspace and logistical support for offensive operations. The Houthis, in effect, have achieved a core strategic goal without firing a shot at the Gulf states directly, they have deterred Gulf participation in the U.S. campaign.

War without end

The Houthis, for all their aggression at sea, operate under limits of their own. They keep their strikes below a threshold that would invite full-scale American, maybe even Gulf retaliation, aware that a full-fledged campaign against their leadership could fracture the movement and unravel its control over Yemeni territory. Having watched the fate of other nonstate actors that crossed similar lines, they remain in the gray zone by design, trading strategic patience for organizational survival.

What results is a structural stalemate. The Houthis fear destruction, the Gulf states fear economic ruin, and both constraints hold the conflict at a simmer rather than a boil. The Houthis sustain their blockade, the Gulf states sustain their distance, and the global economy absorbs the cost of a war that neither side has the incentive to end. In this configuration, the weaponization of trade routes has substituted for conventional combat, and the infliction of economic damage has replaced territorial conquest as the currency of strategic gain.