David, son of Israelth

slew Goliath

he smiled

that one so small

could defeat one so large

Marilyn Buck, an American poet and political activist imprisoned in the United States, began her poem "Intifada," dedicated to the Palestinian resistance, with this nearly 3,000-year-old narrative in December 1988, exactly one year after the outbreak of the First Intifada.

In the war between the Israelites and the Philistines, whose origins are associated with migrations across the Mediterranean, the Philistine warrior Goliath sought an opponent to face him in single combat. The Israelites were helpless before this towering warrior; no one dared step onto the battlefield. David, who challenged Goliath, was a young shepherd, practically a child. When he felled the giant with a single stone from his sling, the smile on his face reflected his astonishment at this unexpected victory. He could scarcely believe that he had overcome a tyranny far stronger than himself, changing his people’s destiny and ending the fear in which they lived.

Nearly 3,000 years later, Buck revisited the same story from her prison cell. This time, those facing one another were the Palestinians, who had lived on this land for generations and had nothing to do with that ancient struggle, and the State of Israel, shaped by Jewish immigration to the region from the late 19th century onward and established in 1948. The stones were in the hands of Palestinian children; facing them stood the Israeli army, equipped with state-of-the-art armored vehicles and gun barrels. In the lines that followed, Buck captured this chilling reversal of time and roles.

he took Goliath’s house

walked in his shoes

and ate at his table

David, son of Israel

became Goliath

greedy, grasping, merciless

he thumbed his nose

at the ageless people

of the olive groves and desert

remembering only

that he had been small

he forgot

According to Buck, Israel had settled directly onto Goliath’s throne without ever relinquishing its memory of victimhood. It was uprooting Palestinians – who had nothing to do with that mythological struggle 3,000 years earlier – from their homeland, demolishing their homes, plundering and killing them.

Only a year had passed when the same unsettling question arose from within Israel itself, from its own conscience. In 1989, Chava Alberstein, an Israeli singer known for her Hebrew and Yiddish repertoire, rewrote “Had Gadya” ("One Little Goat"), a nursery song joyfully sung for generations at Passover seder tables, where Jewish families commemorated their liberation from bondage in Egypt. The Seder is the ritual meal held during Passover, combining the retelling of the Exodus with prayers and songs. Traditionally sung at its close, “Had Gadya” was therefore more than a familiar tune. It belonged to a family tradition centered on remembering liberation from oppression. Alberstein confronted this inherited memory with Israel’s response to the Palestinian uprising.

The rhyme’s ancient logic was clear. A cat eats the innocent little goat bought for two coins, a dog bites the cat, a stick beats the dog, fire burns the stick, water quenches the fire, an ox drinks the water, a butcher slaughters the ox, the Angel of Death takes the butcher and divine intervention finally closes the cycle. At each successive turn, the powerful is rendered powerless; yet the first victim always bears the cost, and the little goat never returns.

Alberstein stripped away the song’s centuries-old, comforting theological ending, leaving the chain of violence open-ended. As she transformed this nursery rhyme, familiar to every child, into a merciless mirror held up to her own society, the most shattering moment came with the narrator’s horrified question at the song’s end. “In this story, am I the victim or the executioner? Am I the goat or the wolf?” This was precisely the blunt question Alberstein directed at Israel. “How long will this circle of horror, this madness go on, where the oppressor turns into the oppressed, and the butcher into the victim?” Was having been a victim in the past enough to blind someone to which side they now stood on?

At the same historical moment, two women – one behind prison bars, the other in a studio in her own homeland – subverted two distinct Jewish narratives to cry out the same truth. Yet the social hysteria born of triumphalism and perpetual collective vigilance was far from mature enough to understand either Buck or Alberstein.

The most tragic aspect was that the Palestinians were not the perpetrators of the great catastrophes that shaped Jewish collective memory. The pogroms, confinement in ghettos, murder in the Holocaust’s gas chambers ... Yet, the geographic, political and human cost of Europe’s unprecedented crimes on its own continent was borne entirely by the Palestinians. Nor was this a price paid once and settled. It continues to be exacted day after day through dispossession, occupation, home demolitions, settler violence and systematic devastation that denies even children in Gaza the chance to grow up amid the ruins.

Looking at contemporary politics, it is clear that this rhetoric and the language that shields it from outside scrutiny have not changed in the slightest. The pledge of “Never Again,” which should have served as the universal moral lesson of Holocaust memory, has been transformed by Israeli society from a universal human rights principle into an impenetrable armor grounded in the premise, “We will never again be subjected to such treatment; therefore, we will do whatever it takes.” This armor is ultimately reinforced by bringing the most ruthless theological texts into play.

Indeed, while legitimizing the assault on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not hesitate to invoke the Tanakh’s most radical command of annihilation in addressing the military and the world. Projecting the archetype of “Amalek” – the ancient enemy whom the Tanakh commands to be utterly destroyed, including women, children, nursing infants and livestock – onto Gaza’s population, civilians and children in the 21st century was the clearest evidence of this frozen mindset. There is not the slightest shame in wielding sheer force; on the contrary, power is presented as the sole guarantee that one will never again depend on the mercy of others. The endlessly reproduced language of existential threat markets even the slaughter of thousands of children in Gaza as a legitimate defensive reflex. A mindset that sees itself as history’s eternal victim refuses to acknowledge the victims it creates with its own hands.

Nearly 40 years have passed, yet neither the sorrow in Buck’s poem nor the disquiet in Alberstein’s song has faded. Israel’s power and weaponry have grown exponentially, but the way it explains itself to the world has not advanced a single step. Israel’s delusion is not merely that it has turned into Goliath; it is that, while wielding Goliath’s power, it still believes itself to be David.