There are 54 independent countries on the African continent. After gaining independence from Western powers following World War II, the countries of the continent have been struggling between two realities: poverty and modernization. Today, with a total national income comparable to that of Italy, Africa remains a region largely composed of underdeveloped and developing countries. With a population of 1.5 billion, exceeding that of China, the continent hosts diverse ethnic and religious communities. Many of the countries with the lowest per capita income are located in Africa, where poverty, instability and internal conflicts are widespread. External interventions have become intense, and while many states continue to grapple with internal conflicts. In such a period, central governments seek military and economic support from abroad, yet external aid often comes with conditions and creates dependency. Loans cannot be repaid, and armies often fail to provide adequate security.

At a time like this, Türkiye, approaching the continent with different political priorities, distinguishes itself from its Western counterparts. The continent’s trade volume with Türkiye has exceeded $40 billion, and it is evident that Turkish investors are attracted to various sectors across Africa. Turkish Airlines has become one of the largest airlines flying to the continent, while economic cooperation continues to expand.

As Türkiye’s embassies spread across the continent, Turkish companies are increasing their investments, projects and partnerships. Alongside political engagement, Turkish firms have reached billions of dollars in project volume throughout Africa. It can be said that this project volume, estimated to exceed billions of dollars, plays a significant role in the continent’s economic development. Finally, in recent years, a new sector has emerged alongside diplomatic relations and economic cooperation: the Turkish defense industry, which has become a global trend.

Turkish defense products exported to countries such as Libya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad have reached a level capable of changing the course of conflicts. Defense exports, which intensified after 2020, surpassed $10.56 billion in 2025, setting a historic record. The success of the Turkish defense industry in exports has significantly contributed to the central government’s ability to ensure security, especially in conflict zones. A similar impact has been observed in the fight against separatist groups and terrorist organizations. For example, in Ethiopia, groups that rebelled against the central government were neutralized with Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

One of the key aspects of the Turkish defense industry’s expansion into Africa is its success in competing against Chinese, Russian and other countries’ weapon systems. During the internal conflict in Sudan, Chinese air defense systems were destroyed by Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles. A similar situation was experienced against Russian air defense systems in Syria, Ukraine and Armenia. This is not limited to UAVs, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), or other aviation platforms. A comparable outcome can also be observed in armored vehicles and warships. Many countries on the continent lack sufficient capabilities in their land and naval forces. When these countries seek to procure defense products from different suppliers, they often face political conditions. Financing difficulties also arise, whereas Türkiye approaches regional countries without political demands or impositions.

The ATAK helicopter has been exported to Nigeria, and UAVs have been supplied to Libya. Various levels of armored vehicles and air systems have been exported to friendly countries such as Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. For the reconstruction of the Somali army, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have been deployed in the region. A similar situation applies to Chad. In 2025, Türkiye exported $328 million worth of defense industry products to African countries and currently maintains 37 military offices across the continent. Having exported defense products to 25 countries in the region, Türkiye stands out particularly in air systems. One of the main reasons is the need of regional countries for more affordable, rapid and high-firepower air capabilities. Air systems that Western actors are often reluctant to export, yet significantly strengthen the position of official governments in the field, can be provided more readily by Türkiye.

Türkiye also has numerous agreements across the continent in the field of military training. Countries such as Tanzania, Mali, Ghana, Senegal, Niger, Tunisia, Gabon and Algeria are among those with military training agreements. In addition to training activities, agreements have been signed with Benin, Madagascar, Nigeria, Sudan and Kenya to enhance security cooperation. Defense industry cooperation agreements have reached an advanced level with countries such as South Africa, Uganda, Egypt, Senegal, Ethiopia, Mali, Morocco and Libya. Examples of these collaborations include counter-terrorism training for the Kenyan Police, the modernization of the Tunisian army, and various activities conducted in other countries. A notable point is the importance of defense exports and cooperation with Tunisia. Armored combat vehicles such as Kirpi, Ejder Yalçın, and Cobra are in the inventory of the Tunisian army. Tunisia, the first African country to which the ANKA UAV was exported, also conducts military exercises with the Turkish army.

One distinguishing feature of the Turkish defense industry compared to its counterparts is its role in ending conflicts. The superiority and cost advantage created particularly by UAVs can enhance the capacity to bring internal conflicts across Africa to an end. Developments in Ethiopia can be cited as an example. Another case, the events in Somalia, could contribute to building an even stronger image. If a country that has long stood on the brink of internal conflict and fragmentation manages to preserve its unity with the support of Turkish defense industry products and the Turkish army, this development would influence perceptions of Türkiye across the entire continent.

Recently, the growing cooperation with Egypt, the region’s largest military power, points to a critical process. Türkiye and Egypt are cooperating not only in production and procurement, but their $350 million defense industry cooperation agreement could encourage other regional countries to turn toward Türkiye. Additionally, Türkiye’s relatively more positive policy on joint production and technology sharing, compared to other actors, may help reduce regional countries’ dependence on external powers. The defense industry cooperation that Türkiye has established with friendly and allied countries can be replicated across Africa. As in the case of Türkiye, African actors’ technological, security, military and economic dependence on external sources can be reduced.

In conclusion, the increasing visibility of the Turkish defense industry in Africa in recent years, and the strengthening image of Türkiye as an actor capable of ending conflicts, are improving bilateral relations. Türkiye’s strategy of joint production and technology sharing is also making a large-scale contribution to this process.