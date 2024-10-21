Hungary holds the EU presidency from July 2024 to January 2025. There is no doubt that these six months can represent a positive agenda not only for Hungary but also for the other member states and candidate countries, including Türkiye. At the same time, it also has the potential to spark a new fight between Budapest and Brussels after the last European Parliament (EP) session in Strasbourg. In this respect, I believe a few words should be said on Hungary's EU presidency agenda and how the clashes in EP will reflect in policies under the shadow of regional and global conflicts.

In the last decade but especially in the last few years, relations between Hungary and the European Union have been marked by a divergence of views on foreign affairs, security and migration issues, fuelled by the Russian-Ukrainian war. In this context, Hungary set a seven-point agenda called the “Make Europe Great Again” discourse, which was presented in the European Parliament during the ninth of October session.

This seven-point agenda consists of increasing Europe's competitiveness by creating a framework for increasing productivity, an open economy and international economic cooperation in Europe. The second point talks about updating the EU defense policy with a special emphasis on strengthening the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB). Another point is a fair enlargement policy, by further expanding cooperation through consultations both in the framework of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the European Political Community. Fourth is the strong cooperation on illegal migration, which requires effective cooperation with countries bordering the EU as well as with key third countries of concern, more effective returns and innovative solutions to asylum rules. The agenda continues with the multidimensional integration policy, according to which Europe should reduce regional disparities and ensure economic, social and territorial cohesion for harmonized and balanced development within the union. Furthermore, a farmer-centered agricultural policy by promoting sustainable agriculture with farmers at the center, the strategic objectives of the European Green Deal, and stabilizing agricultural markets are discussed. The last article of the seven-point agenda is tackling demographic challenges by increasing cooperation on demographic issues and challenges such as the aging society, green and digital transformation, and rural depopulation.

Consensus against Hungary

Due to long-term tension, most of the EU and non-EU public expected disruptions in the Hungarian presidency but no one expected a kind of planned political attack from not only leftists but also right figures on Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliament following his speech. Speaking at the European Parliament, Orban received applause from one side of the hall and boos from the other.

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party (EPP), of which Orban’s Fidesz party was a member until March 2021, said: “Corruption is killing Hungary's future. You, Mr. Orban, represent the past,” he said.

On the other hand, several MPs from left-wing parties challenged Orban outside the hall. Some even boycotted the opening speech and only entered the hall for the debate. Many of these members of the EP, who are particularly concerned about democracy and respect for the rule of law in Hungary, called Orban an "autocrat" during his speech in the hall.

Of course, Orban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen fought during a heated discussion in the European Parliament, outlining conflicting ideas for Europe's future and revealing their profound dislike for one other. The Hungarian prime minister criticized the EU's reaction to the conflict as "poorly planned and poorly implemented" and urged the group to reestablish discussions with the Kremlin, something he sought to do during a contentious visit to Moscow in July.

Ukraine and Migration policy

The tension from the “first day” is not limited only to these discussions but also it can be said that the EP somehow witnessed a planned attack on Orban and Hungary’s EU presidency agenda. Since then most of the European public has been concerned about how it will reflect three main policy areas, including Ukraine and migration, in the near future.

The Hungarian government already vetoed Ukrainian aid, as clearly mentioned by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Peter Szijjarto, unless Ukraine allows the transit of Russian oil.

Migration can be deemed as a more long-term issue between the two sides. It is known that Orban has a clear stance on opting out, although the European Court of Justice ordered a fine of 200 million euros ($217.43 million) for not implementing policy changes on migrants. On the other hand, most EU countries have fragmented approaches to the current asylum-seeking system. The last few weeks were marked with the Netherlands' request for an opt-out as well.

Consequently, major changes are not expected in either the Hungarian position or the position of Brussels. However, this systematic political attack on Hungary and on a personal level against Orban, itself, poses a threat to understanding of democracy and freedom of speech which undermines the existential values of the EU itself.