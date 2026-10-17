The streets of India are sending a message that the power corridors of New Delhi cannot afford to ignore anymore. Tens of thousands of young protesters have taken to the streets across the world’s largest democracy to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government over controversial revisions to the voter list. In response, the state has decided to impose its writ with mass detentions, heavy security deployments, and restrictions on the democratic right to peaceful demonstrations. The dispute, which erupted over electoral registration, has blown up into a debate over political accountability and the future of democracy in the world’s most populous country.

The protesters, associated with the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Their main concern is very straightforward. How can a democracy claim to represent its citizens if millions of people are not allowed to vote?

According to Indian media reports, more than 130 million names were removed during a revision of the voter list that began last year. The Election Commission said that the deletions were due to several reasons, such as deceased voters, people who had relocated and individuals it could not trace. But opposition parties and activists are questioning the transparency of the process, arguing that thousands of eligible citizens may have been excluded. The country’s electoral body denied any political motivations and urged any wrongly removed voters to seek re-enrolment.

The explanations by the commission do not offer any concrete evidence and thus do not eliminate the need for accountability.

When a process affects the voting rights of millions of citizens, the responsibility on the authorities is to demonstrate that every deletion follows clear, fair and verifiable procedures. Citizens should not have to fight the country’s bureaucracy to establish their most basic right to participate in elections.

The government's response to the mass protests has raised further questions. On Oct. 10, authorities detained more than 2,000 demonstrators in Delhi. Security forces were deployed across the capital, while transport disruptions, roadblocks and restrictions prevented protesters from gathering as planned. On Oct. 12, authorities closed several metro stations for several hours as opposition supporters and student activists prepared to march toward the country’s Supreme Court.

The detention of protesters and journalists is particularly troubling when the demonstrations concern the integrity of the electoral process itself. Peaceful protests are not an obstacle to democracy. It is the fundamental right under any democracy to demonstrate against institutions if they fail to fulfil their responsibilities.

The Cockroach movement has also demonstrated that young Indians are unwilling to accept political decisions without full transparency. Its activists have raised their voices around issues extending beyond voter registration, including education and government accountability. Their protests reflect a generation demanding that institutions answer questions rather than dismiss criticism as an attempt to destabilize the country.

The protests present a serious political challenge for Modi, who has led the BJP government for more than a decade. A legitimate government that is confident of its popularity should be able to address voter concerns about any election procedures with transparency. Heavy policing and crackdowns cannot change the public sentiment regarding accountability.

The controversy also raises concerns about India's Muslim minority. Opposition parties and activists have voiced concerns that the voter list revision disproportionately affects Muslims and other minorities, communities that are increasingly feeling marginalized under the BJP's Hindu nationalist agenda.

Such concerns demand serious attention. India's Muslims number more than 200 million, making them one of the world's largest Muslim populations. Their right to vote, like that of every other Indian citizen, must not depend on religious identity, political preference, or at the convenience of the Hindutva government.

The danger is not limited to the loss of an individual registration. If eligible voters are excluded, entire communities may find their political influence weakened. Where existing religious and political divisions are already deep, an electoral process perceived as unfair can further undermine trust in public institutions.

The authorities must therefore publish transparent, verifiable data showing who has been removed from the polling lists, why the removals occurred and how many affected citizens have successfully restored their registrations. That information should be independently examined by international watchdogs, including for evidence of disproportionate effects on Muslims and other vulnerable groups. Empty reassurances alone are insufficient when the stakes involve the most fundamental right in an electoral process of the ‘world’s largest democracy.’

India's government has repeatedly presented the country as a major democratic power on the world stage. Yet democratic standing cannot be measured by the ever-growing population size, economic growth or the frequency of elections alone. It also depends on whether citizens can challenge those in power, whether institutions operate independently and whether minorities enjoy equal protection under the so-called secular law.

The latest protests expose a crisis of confidence that cannot be resolved by treating critics as political troublemakers. The Election Commission of India must demonstrate that the revision was conducted fairly, while the government must ensure that peaceful dissent is protected.

The Supreme Court's involvement adds to the urgency. On Oct. 5, the court issued notices to the government and election authorities seeking answers over the voter-list controversy. Judicial scrutiny should be accompanied by transparent procedures that allow eligible voters to challenge such measures and receive justice.

The young people taking to India's streets are not asking for democracy to be abandoned. They are demanding that it be strengthened. Their movement poses an uncomfortable question for Modi's government. If the electoral process is as free and fair as the government claims, why not answer its critics with evidence, transparency and meaningful safeguards?

The world's largest democracy should be able to withstand such scrutiny. Its credibility will depend not on how much might or tear gas its authorities use to clear the streets, but on whether every eligible citizen can exercise the right to vote without fear, discrimination or bureaucratic obstruction.