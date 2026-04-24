The global system is now being reshaped not only through military balances but also through trade routes, logistics networks and infrastructure projects. This transformation, accelerated by the war in Ukraine, has become particularly evident with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict. This situation makes it imperative to interpret states’ geopolitical power through maps.

Türkiye’s Istanbul Northern Railway Corridor Project (INRAIL) is at the heart of this new era. The project garnered attention when Türkiye and the World Bank signed a financing agreement for the INRAIL Project on April 15.

INRAIL is not only a transport project but also a large-scale development initiative with economic and social impacts. With a total employment impact of over 400,000 people, growth in the industrial, agricultural and service sectors, increased private investment in the logistics sector and 100,000 new job opportunities, INRAIL will encourage the shift from road to rail transport.

What is INRAIL?

INRAIL has been designed as a double-track, electrified, high-capacity railway line spanning approximately 127 kilometers (79 miles). Stretching from Kocaeli-Çayırova to Istanbul-Çatalca, this line will provide a crossing of the Bosporus via the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, creating a second railway corridor as an alternative to the Marmaray. The route itself reflects this strategic vision.

The line begins in Çayırova on the Asian side, reaches Sabiha Gökçen Airport, then extends northwards to cross the Bosporus via the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. On the European side, it continues towards Istanbul Airport and reaches Çatalca.

This structure not only connects two continents but also integrates Istanbul’s two major airports into a single railway network, significantly strengthening Türkiye’s multimodal transport capacity. By increasing the existing railway capacity across the Bosporus from approximately 3 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes, this project will significantly boost Türkiye’s influence within the global logistics system.

However, INRAIL will be more than an intra-Istanbul transport route. It will turn Türkiye into a multilayered trade and connectivity hub linking Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Since the issue is no longer merely geography, but how geography is utilized and competition in global trade is now shaped not so much by production as by logistical speed and cost advantages, this initiative will elevate Türkiye beyond the traditional definition of a "transit country."

With the introduction of INRAIL, transit times will be reduced, costs will fall, the supply security chain will be enhanced, and Türkiye will become a regional logistics distribution hub. Therefore, this situation signifies not only economic growth but also the expansion of the economic sphere of influence.

Given all this potential, it is not surprising that the project has also attracted international attention.

Global funding

INRAIL is one of Türkiye’s largest infrastructure investments in recent years. The total project cost of the line is approximately $8.1 billion (TL 363.89 billion), and the proportion of international financing is around 83%. The financing structure includes the World Bank as the lead financier, along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development.

This multi-lateral financing model transforms the project from a mere national investment into a strategic infrastructure initiative supported by the global financial system. Furthermore, the $2 billion agreement signed with the World Bank has strengthened the project’s financial reliability and credibility in international markets.

This funding aims to directly integrate the INRAIL route with Türkiye’s key trade corridors, Türkiye-EU rail links and the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road. This integration will eliminate the current "Bosporus bottleneck" in Istanbul and address the bottleneck that the Development Road would encounter in reaching Europe.

However, the most significant contribution it will make to global routes will be to the Middle Corridor, as INRAIL will be the key component of China's connection to the European continent.

Crucial for Middle Corridor

Of the approximately 10 million containers shipped from China to Europe each year, 96% are transported by sea. The remaining 4% are transported via the Northern Corridor route. This massive volume of trade, carried out by sea via the so-called Southern Corridor, takes approximately 45-60 days, while trade via the Northern Corridor can take 15-20 days.

In this context, the Middle Corridor, which aims to revive the Great Silk Road, emerges as the third option. With the completion of the Middle Corridor, which runs from China through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, crosses the Caspian Sea, reaches the Caucasus, Türkiye and ultimately arrives in Europe, this duration will be reduced to 15 days.

This route, which is five days and 2,000 kilometers shorter than the Northern Corridor, represents a saving of at least 30 days compared to the Southern Corridor. Consequently, the completion of the Middle Corridor, which will provide countries trading via this route with immense advantages in terms of both time and finance, will bring Türkiye’s strategic and pivotal position to the fore.

Thanks to INRAIL's integration into the Middle Corridor, Türkiye will become an indispensable link between Europe and Asia.

Security and diplomacy

The crises triggered by the pandemic, regional conflicts and most recently, the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, have highlighted the vulnerabilities of systems reliant on a single route. Inter-state diplomacy is no longer conducted solely at the negotiating table but also through secure railways, ports and corridors, representing a new form of power based on connectivity.

In this context, the project should be seen as part of a multi-dimensional security and diplomacy strategy for both Türkiye and global trade. INRAIL is an initiative with the potential to mitigate risks by offering an alternative intercontinental transit route, safeguarding energy and trade flows and strengthening Türkiye’s strategic autonomy.

As the global order evolves, the winners will not be defined merely by military strength, but by those who "manage the connections." In this regard, Türkiye is positioning itself to play a central role in global connectivity through INRAIL.