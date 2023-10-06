In the heart of Somalia, a battle of immense consequence is unfolding.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, at the helm of Somalia's leadership for a historic second time, is spearheading a determined offensive against the menacing al-Shabab international terrorist group in the central regions of the country. This fight, though localized in Somalia, carries global implications. This is because it is not merely a regional conflict; it is a critical front in the global war against terror and demands further international attention and concerted efforts. As the Somali government aims to assume full security responsibility from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by the end of 2024, the urgency of further degrading and eliminating the al-Shabab terror threat cannot be overstated.

Al-Shabab is notorious for its deadly attacks and radical ideology, which poses a real and present danger to peace and security in Somalia and across the wider East Africa region and the world. Its faction that is entrenched in central Somalia is the most ideologically driven within the country and defeating them there will not just be a tactical victory as it will also mark the beginning of the end of its protracted reign of terror. It is why the current counter-insurgency operation signifies such a decisive moment for Somalia and the world and why Mohamud is leading the battle from the front in this region today.

Next week in Türkiye, Somalia and its key partners are scheduled to convene for a meeting to continue discussions on how best to support our country beyond its final push against al-Shabab. The international community has been by our side in this global fight against an international terrorist group that cares for no border or values as they seek to spread a falsified, violent version of the peaceful Islamic religion, which we vehemently oppose. The continuation of the efforts to comprehensively defeat them in Somalia remains a strategic and moral obligation to make the world a safer place for all.

President Mohamud's government, in partnership with Somali Federal member state government leadership, local communities who bore the brunt of al-Shabab excesses, and the Somali security forces, has made significant strides in its resolve to obliterate Somalia’s existential threat that is al-Shabab. With support from international partners, these hybrid forces have successfully taken the battle to the terrorists in their once safe havens, putting them on the back foot and liberating over 80 villages and districts from their evil. Harardhere, a coastal district town in the furthest fringes of the central region and a former pirates' hub in the past, stands as a testament to the government’s resolve, having been reclaimed from the grip of al-Shabab for the first time since 2009.

Türkiye's bold stance with Somalia

Türkiye has emerged as a steadfast ally both in the ongoing counterterrorism offensive and in past peace and state-building efforts in Somalia, providing crucial support without which Somali troops would not have achieved such meaningful success. On the occasion of playing host to the Somali security sector partners meeting next week, the government and people of Somalia express their heartfelt gratitude for Türkiye's unwavering commitment to our shared cause of international peace and security. Türkiye’s continued bold stance with Somalia underscores the importance of international cooperation and support in countering global terrorism.

Despite the efforts mentioned, the international response to the terror threat in Somalia remains inadequate and, in some cases, uncertain. Al-Shabab's wider threat to the East Africa region, the African continent, and the wider world is often underestimated or insufficiently acknowledged. We must recognize that this terrorist group is one of the most radicalized and successful al-Qaida affiliates. Their devastating reach extends beyond Somalia's shores, as has been proven before in Uganda and Kenya.

At this critical time in the fight against international terrorism spearheaded in Somalia, we need a unified, determined international effort to eliminate the scourge of al-Shabab. The consequences of failure are dire for Somalia and the broader East African region and, by extension, global security. The world cannot be safe while one al-Shabab member still operates and their corrupted hateful ideology is spread through the many media outlets they use to radicalize people across the world.