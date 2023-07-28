On July 4, at the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iran was welcomed as the ninth full member of the organization. Iran began to apply for this status in 2008, which to a large extent shows Iran's diligent pursuit of the SCO. At the same time, the acceptance of Iran as a formal member of the SCO also shows that the organization attaches more importance to the country.

Why does Iran have a positive attitude toward the SCO? There are voices that Iran wants to silence to overcome international isolation or to balance the pressure of the United States. Although joining the SCO helps to enhance Iran's ability to interact with Western countries, neither of these two factors is the fundamental purpose of Iran's active participation in the SCO. There are many countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Iran, and it is not isolated in the international community. So, for now, what are Iran's main expectations for the SCO? I think the following two points, in particular, deserve attention:

First, it hopes to promote economic development and enhance social stability. I think that promoting the country's economic development is Iran's most urgent expectation for the SCO. In his speech at the end of the SCO summit, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated Iran's key role in the North-South Corridor and spoke positively of the Belt and Road Initiative. In fact, after participating in the 2021 SCO summit, Raisi immediately stated at the Cabinet meeting that the relationship with the SCO would create a strong economic connection for Iran, through which Iran would be linked to sustainable resources in Asia. He, therefore, urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant ministries to take advantage of this new opportunity to establish links with Asia's major economic resources.

Due to poor economic development over the years, the dissatisfaction among the Iranian people has increased day by day, which has had an increasingly non-negligible impact on the regime and social stability. This is something Iranian policymakers cannot ignore. The SCO includes China, Iran’s number one trading partner for many years, and other member states are also Iran’s important economic and trade partners. Deepening economic cooperation with SCO member states is clearly what Iran, which has greatly improved its regional strategic environment, is striving to pursue.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO) summit via video link from the Office of the President of Iran, Tehran, Iran, July 4, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Second, it hopes to actively participate in the adjustment of the international order. The current international situation is undergoing obvious changes, and the reshaping of the international order has become a hot topic in the international community. Iran, which has been suppressed by the United States and other Western powers for many years, has always advocated a multi-polar world, has been vigorously calling for the strategic autonomy of West Asia and has been actively participating in promoting the adjustment of the international order. In his speech at the SCO summit on July 4, Raisi also emphasized the establishment of a fair international and regional order.

In the process of reshaping the international order, Iran, which has always had its sights set on becoming an influential world power, does not want to be marginalized. In fact, it is the dream of many Iranians to revive their country as a world power again. For a regional power like Iran, which has the potential and historical experience to become a world power, it will be difficult to exert its desired international influence if it does not have good relations with world powers or lacks effective international organizations to support it. At present, it seems that joining the SCO can provide Iran with some help in this regard.

What can Iran bring to the SCO?

Iran's regional and even international influence continues to increase. Tehran is an indispensable player in solving many regional problems in the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. The inclusion of an influential country like Iran can certainly have a positive effect on the SCO. As we all know, the original intention of the establishment of the SCO is to maintain regional security and combat terrorism. Iran's participation will obviously enhance the SCO's ability to deal with terrorism and security issues in related regions.

The world today is undergoing a period of drastic changes, and a vast number of developing countries are eager to get rid of the international order dominated by Western powers. At the just-concluded 23rd summit, the SCO also clearly declared that it will jointly promote the building of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. Iran’s accession can help the SCO and its member states in the construction of a new type of international relations or the adjustment of the international order.

Iran's accession can also better promote the construction of the SCO's internal market. Iran used to be a key channel of trade between the East and the West. Now Iran is vigorously restoring its historical advantage, hoping to become one of the main channels of world trade again. The functions of the SCO are undergoing some changes. While focusing on regional security and anti-terrorism, the organization is also paying more and more attention to economic and trade cooperation among member states. Iran and the SCO can achieve mutual success in this regard.

Of course, both Iran and the SCO are aware of each other's shortcomings. Iran still faces pressure from U.S.-initiated sanctions and domestic stability. The SCO's internal coordination and operational capabilities remain to be seen. Iran and the SCO, who really need each other, have to work hard for a win-win outcome.