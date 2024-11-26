Qatar’s decision to suspend its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas and the sweeping Cabinet reshuffle are not isolated actions; they are intertwined maneuvers within a unified strategic framework aimed at fortifying the nation’s stance amid shifting regional and global dynamics.

Together, these actions reveal a nation positioning itself proactively for the future. With Donald Trump’s imminent return to the U.S. presidency and the potential for heightened regional tensions, Qatar is bolstering its readiness as a mediator and a resilient actor capable of maintaining influence in both diplomatic and security arenas.

Readjusting regional relations

In early November, Majid al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that the mediation efforts led by Qatar between Israel and Hamas had been suspended. Al-Ansari stated that the relevant parties had been informed 10 days prior that "mediation would be halted if no progress was made." Qatar justified the suspension of mediation by citing the "reluctance" and "lack of seriousness" of both sides in ending the conflict and preventing harm to civilians.

Western media platforms have engaged in disinformation regarding Qatar’s statements on two specific points. The first is the claim that Qatar has completely withdrawn from mediating between Israel and Hamas, and the second is the assertion that Hamas' Doha office would be permanently closed. As of now, no official statement has confirmed that Qatar has definitively ended its mediation between Israel and Hamas. Similarly, there has been no finalized or officially announced development regarding the permanent closure of Hamas' office in Doha.

However, in a statement made a few days ago, Al-Ansari confirmed that the Hamas leaders participating in the negotiations were no longer in Doha and that these people were already holding meetings in various regional capitals, including Türkiye. He added that if there is no need for mediation, the decision regarding the closure of Hamas’ Doha office will officially come from Qatar.

The statements aim to convey a message to both parties, indicating that without mediation, issues will remain unresolved. Qatar is positioned as an essential actor should talks between Israel and Hamas resume. Therefore, suspending its role as a mediator at this stage could potentially strengthen its position.

Türkiye-Qatar cooperation

Türkiye is one of the countries where Hamas can move or mediation can be carried out. Qatari officials also expressed this directly or indirectly. Although there is no specific statement from Qatar or Türkiye at this stage that Hamas has moved to Türkiye permanently, it is a natural political strategy for Hamas to move among its offices. Türkiye has been engaging with regional actors and working on specific solutions observing Palestinian people for many years; there is nothing new here.

Hamas's departure from Doha at this stage does not indicate a negative shift in Qatar-Hamas relations, nor does it suggest that Hamas will fully shift its political operations to another country, including Türkiye. These issues were likely brought up in the meetings held with the country's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who recently held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Türkiye while attending the 10th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee.

Türkiye and Qatar are closely coordinating their efforts in response to Israel's aggressive actions in the region, including its reckless approach. Both countries are actively pursuing mediation initiatives aimed at securing a cease-fire, facilitating the release of hostages, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain areas and ultimately ending the conflict. This collaboration continues regardless of where Hamas is based, with a shared commitment to addressing these pressing issues

Cabinet reshuffles

The suspension of mediation was accompanied by significant internal political developments in Qatar. On the same day as the U.S. presidential election, a referendum was concluded that effectively abolished the election of two-thirds of the Shura Council members by popular vote, reinstating the previous system whereby members were appointed by the emir. This shift was followed by a series of consequential changes that unfolded in rapid succession.

On Nov. 12, 2024, Sheikh Tamim conducted a comprehensive reshuffle within the Cabinet and other public offices. An assessment of these developments indicates a partial renewal within the upper echelons of Qatar's security bureaucracy. While previous appointees were already individuals closely affiliated with the ruling family, the recent appointment of a direct member of the Al Thani family – and a particularly influential one – to head the defense sector marks a significant development.

Additionally, the appointment of a senior security and intelligence official as head of the emir's Diwan, alongside the designation of a new chief of general staff and head of the intelligence agency, constitutes significant steps within this reshuffle. With these changes, the decision-making mechanism in Qatar has been rendered more exclusive, as individuals appointed to these roles are either members of or closely affiliated with the ruling family.

The rationale behind these changes may be linked to the anticipated inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the U.S. on Jan. 20, 2025. Furthermore, the prospect of targeting Hamas’ affiliates or figures within Qatar might also be considered a contributing factor.

Qatar might have deemed it necessary to expedite decision-making processes and concentrate these processes within a narrower circle to manage its relations with the incoming Trump administration more effectively. Following the disruption of the Israel-Hamas negotiations, another potential reason for this reshuffle could be the possibility of Israel targeting Hamas members residing in Qatar.

Strategic calculations: Why now?

Qatar’s decision to suspend its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, coupled with a significant Cabinet reshuffle, signals a shift in the region’s power dynamics and highlights Qatar’s intent to safeguard its strategic position.

While the suspension of mediation is ostensibly due to the unwillingness and lack of seriousness of both sides, it can also be seen as a tactical move by Qatar to underscore the influence it holds as a mediator. By pausing its efforts, Qatar demonstrates that its role is crucial, and it will not continue in the absence of genuine engagement from both parties. This act underlines Qatar’s leverage and the potential cost of excluding it from peace processes.

The extensive reshuffle initiated by Sheikh Tamim, which focuses on placing close family members or individuals loyal to the ruling family in key positions, suggests a strategic effort to consolidate power and streamline decision-making processes. This reorganization aligns with Qatar’s need to respond swiftly and effectively to external pressures and evolving regional challenges.

With Trump set to assume the U.S. presidency, Qatar may be anticipating a return to a more assertive U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, marked by strong support for Israel and opposition to Iran. The Cabinet changes appear to be a preemptive move to better position Qatar to navigate potential geopolitical shifts and pressures from the Trump administration.

Qatar’s established relationship with Hamas remains a cornerstone of its regional diplomatic influence. However, with the suspension of Israel-Hamas talks and the possibility of Israel targeting Hamas operatives in Qatar, the state’s strategic reshuffle could also serve as a protective measure. It strengthens Qatar’s internal security posture while signaling that it is prepared to adapt its alliances and strategies as needed.

Qatar’s recent suspension of mediation and significant reshuffle within its security bureaucracy signal a calculated pivot, positioning itself to navigate impending changes in the global and regional order. The timing coincides not just with Trump’s upcoming presidency but also with broader uncertainties involving regional conflicts and shifting power alignments.

By consolidating decision-making within a trusted inner circle and asserting its mediation leverage, Qatar projects a readiness to protect its strategic interests, signaling to both allies and adversaries that it will not retreat from the table but recalibrate as needed to uphold its diplomatic and security stature.