President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Ankara for bilateral and inter-committee meetings.

Erdoğan greeted Sheikh Tamim with an official military procession at the Presidential Complex.

The pair are set to chair a high-level strategic council meeting and sign off on nine bilateral agreements, including a comprehensive trade deal.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit comes after Doha said at the weekend it stalled its Gaza mediation efforts for now.

Some analysts believe Türkiye, which fiercely criticized Israel over its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, could play some role in mediation since it does not deem the Palestinian resistance group Hamas a terrorist group, and some of its political officials regularly visit Türkiye.

Over the weekend, Qatar said it had told Hamas and Israel it would stall efforts to mediate a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal until they show willingness and seriousness.

A Foreign Ministry source speaking to Daily Sabah denied Hamas would move its political office from Doha to Türkiye.

“We’re already speaking with Hamas regularly and give the necessary encouragements,” the source said.